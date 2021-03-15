Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Well Supported as Global Central Banks Meet
2021-03-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Mixed Ahead of a Big Central Bank Week
2021-03-15 08:07:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Central bank meetings will drive GBP/USD this week. Positive vaccination data may help underpin sterling. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/3pSaoIofKg https://t.co/2O4wHK3YhL
  • UK Govt. Spokesman: - We have received the letters from the EC and will respond in due course - Measures we have taken are temporary and intended to minimize disruption in Northern Ireland - Are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of NI Protocol
  • French President Macron: - In coming days, will have new decisions to take on whether more Covid restrictions are needed - Vaccine clarifications will help inform our decision $EUR
  • $Gold still trying to re-establish support at the 1725 Fibo level. 38.2% of the 2018-2020 major move, a breach of 1739/1740 exposes topside breakout potential. https://t.co/aqR2rUo30W https://t.co/KQPRzMbvne
  • The US Dollar is slightly stronger today as it attempts to recover from the lows hit late last week. The $DXY is now trading back above the 91.80 level. $USD https://t.co/zznzneSLWp
  • A reminder that the ECB said last Thursday not to expect a big increase in weekly asset purchase data. Also worth noting that the data cutoff was last Wednesday, which arguably could up the ante for the upcoming week's data print. https://t.co/Kb59DWcrPA
  • ECB Weekly Purchases: Bought a net 14.008B (vs prior 11.898B) of PEPP Bought a net 2.191B (vs prior 1.663B) of assets in PSPP $EUR $EURUSD
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qhvsiHloDn
  • $EURUSD with another reaction at resistance zone 1965-2000, one of the more interesting long $USD scenarios for this week's #FOMC https://t.co/I7u9BxebJc https://t.co/WFijMnFYHl
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.05% Germany 30: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.13% FTSE 100: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lmylsU0fYY
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the March low ($1677) as the US 10-Year Treasury yield climbs to a fresh yearly high (1.64%), and it remains to be seen if the Federal Reserve’s March meeting will influence the near-term outlook for bullion as the central bank is slated update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High

The recent rebound in the price of gold appears to be losing steam as the precious metal struggles to test the March high ($1760), and bullion may consolidate ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on March 17 as the central bank is expected to retain the current course for monetary policy.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

It seems as though the FOMC will stick to the same script asChairman Jerome Powell warns that “it’s not at all likely that we’d reach maximum employment this year, and more of the same from Fed officials may keep the price of gold above the June 2020 low ($1671) as the central bank appears to be in no rush to scale back its emergency measures.

However, the 379K rise in US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) may encourage the FOMC to adopt an improve outlook especially as Congress passes the $1.9 trillion coronavirus recovery package, and fresh forecasts from Chairman Powell and Co. may sway financial markets if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures. In turn, a less dovish forward guidance may sap the appeal of gold amid the ongoing rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the decline from the record high ($2075) may continue to indicate a change in trend as a death cross formation takes shape in 2021.

With that said, the recent rebound in the price of gold may end up being short lived as ballooning central bank balance sheets no longer provide a backstop for bullion, and the Fed’s outcome based approach for monetary policy may continue to drag on gold prices amid the persistent rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1808) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • The RSI dipped into oversold territory in November for the first time since 2018, with thedecline from the record high ($2075) indicating a potential shift in market behavior as the price of gold took out the November low ($1765).
  • It seems as though oversold readings in the RSI will be a reoccurring theme in 2021 as the oscillator still tracks the downward trend established earlier this year, but the failed attempt to test the June 2020 low ($1671) has pushed the price of gold back above the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) region, with the precious metal coming up against the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement).
  • Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) to bring the $1786 (38.2% expansion) region back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $1816 (61.8% expansion) to $1822 (50% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low
2021-03-11 20:00:00
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
2021-03-11 15:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
2021-03-10 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish