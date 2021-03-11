USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY has put in a series of large upper wicks on the daily chart this week. Suggests we are seeing reversal pressure starting to build up. I would consider distinct risk aversion to be a more capable driver than Dollar weakness if it showed up https://t.co/SeAhPEzHoL
  • $USDCAD threatening to breakdown - Canada employment #'s tomorrow https://t.co/AdI9ZkCnrS
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Rjh3sj1pLo
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.01% Wall Street: 0.79% France 40: 0.59% Germany 30: 0.28% FTSE 100: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/67feC6dc0M
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Balz Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-11
  • ECB Sources - Monthly PEPP target lower than EUR 100bln, above EUR 60bln purchased in Feb - Policymakers differ on whether rise in yields needs to be completely unwound $EUR
  • $WTI Crude Oil is strengthening today, rising from a morning low near 64.60 to currently trade around 65.60. After breaking above 65.00 this morning, Crude Oil has found support at that level as the trading session advances. $OIL $USO https://t.co/LVWCqTC56Y
  • #Silver is currently trading back around the 26.00 level. The metal rose to a fresh one week high around 26.40 earlier today before slipping back down to its current level. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/uUMN2ddyZ3
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.28% Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OHPPl5M9UH
  • $USDCAD hit a two-week low today as the pair fell to an intraday low around 1.2570. It has since rebounded and is trading slightly higher, but remains below earlier today's levels. $USD $CAD https://t.co/5Bejy2PsCd
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range

USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.2569) following the limited reaction to the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision, and the advance from the February low (1.2468) may turn out to be correction in the broader trend rather than a change inbehavior like the price action seen in 2020.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range

USD/CAD snaps the monthly opening range for March as it continues to pullback from the 50-Day SMA (1.2694), and the updated to Canada’s Employment report may keep the exchange rate under pressure as job growth is expected to rebound in February.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Canada

Canada is projected to add 75K jobs after shedding 212.8K jobs in January, and a positive development may encourage the BoC to retain the current course for monetary policy as “the Governing Council judges that the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support.

It seems as thought the BoC is in no rush to scale back its emergency measures as the central bank plans to carry out its quantitative easing (QE) program “at its current pace of at least $4 billion per week,” but it remains to be seen if the central bank will adjust the forward guidance at the next meeting on April 21 as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. are scheduled to update the Monetary Policy Report (MPR).

Until then, key market themes may sway USD/CAD as major central banks rely on their balance sheet to achieve their policy targets, and the US Dollar may continue to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence as the Federal Reserve stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.”

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

At the same time, the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long USD/CAD since May 2020, with the IG Client Sentiment report showing 68.91% of traders currently net-long the pair as the ratio of traders long to short stands at 2.22 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 10.38% higher than yesterday and unchanged from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.34% higher than yesterday and 8.01% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 67.87% of traders were net-long USD/CAD ahead of the BoC rate decision, while the decline in net-short interest could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh monthly low (1.2569).

With that said, key market themes may continue to influence USD/CAD amid the ongoing tilt in retail sentiment, and the advance from the February low (1.2468) may turn out to be correction in the broader trend rather than a change inbehavior like the price action seen in 2020.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the January 2020 low (1.2957) following the US election, with the exchange rate trading to fresh yearly lows in November and December as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) established a downward trend during the same period.
  • USD/CAD started off 2021 by taking out last year’s low (1.2688) even though the RSI broke out of the bearish formation, with lack of momentum to hold above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region pushing the exchange rate briefly below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion).
  • A break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) materialized in February, which pushed USD/CAD to fresh yearly lows, and advance from the February low (1.2468) may turn out to be correction in the broader trend rather than a change in behavior as the exchange rate continues to pullback from the 50-Day SMA (1.2694).
  • It seems as though USD/CAD is respond to the moving average like the price action seen earlier this year, with the close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) bringing the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region back on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) followed by the 1.2360 (100% expansion) region.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
2021-03-10 16:00:00
USD/CAD Tracks March Opening Range Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Tracks March Opening Range Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
2021-03-09 20:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Snaps Bearish Price Series to Defend 2021 Low
NZD/USD Rate Snaps Bearish Price Series to Defend 2021 Low
2021-03-09 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish