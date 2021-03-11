AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
2021-03-11 17:07:00
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin up 2.5%, making a charge at the Feb. 21 closing high of $57,492 $BTCUSD https://t.co/9YdnQDbyRx
  • Bitcoin prices continue to rise after breaking above the psychological level of $50,000 BTC/USD now appears to be aiming for another fresh all-time high. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/IS2sx5Ojr6 https://t.co/5Wj6mLjBef
  • BoC's Schembri: - We continue to see signs of exuberance in home prices - Output gap would close quicker if savings are spent - We will monitor housing market closely for signs of speculative activity
  • BoC's Schembri: - As confidence grows in recovery, bond purchases will be altered as necessary - April outlook will reassess potential growth in global and domestic economies, will look at what additional stimulus is needed
  • The gold price breakdown has now responded to the first major hurdle at confluence Fibonacci support. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/p6f4XugIWL https://t.co/4A9HmnlH2j
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.02% Gold: -0.21% Silver: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/GrbpNJB70H
  • Stimulus payments to arrive as soon as this weekend - Press Sec. Jen Psaki $USD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.19%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 81.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/78q3vFS9jx
  • President Biden signs $1.9T COVID Relief Bill into law $USD
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/03/11/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-for-FOMC-EUR-USD-EURUSD-USD-JPY-USDJPY-USD-CAD-USDCAD-Fed-setups.html $USD $EURUSD $USDJPY $USDCAD https://t.co/Y8rIzSBKhU
AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low

AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD carves a series of higher highs and lows after defending the 2021 low (0.7564), and decline from the February high (0.8007) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a shift in behavior as key market themes remain in place.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Bullish Price Series Emerges After Defending 2021 Low

AUD/USD trades back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7737) as it extends the rebound from earlier this week, and the exchange rate may stay afloat ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on March 17 as the rebound coincides with the recent pullback in longer-dated US Treasury yields.

It remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will act at the quarterly meeting as Fed officials are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), but it seems as though the central bank is in no rush to alter the course for monetary policy even as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) acknowledges that “changes in bond yields globally have been associated with volatility in some other asset prices, including foreign exchange rates.”

In turn, the FOMC may continue to utilize its non-standard tools in 2021 as the central bank extends the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facilityby three months to June 30, and the committee may keep the door open to further support the US economy as Chairman Jerome Powell warns that “it’s not at all likely that we’d reach maximum employment this year.

In turn, the US Dollar may continue to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence as long as the FOMC stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month, and it looks as though the crowding behavior from 2020 has resurfaced as traders flip net-short AUD/USD.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 48.90% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.04 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 9.31% lower than yesterday and 17.22% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.78% higher than yesterday and 2.73% lower from last week. As a result, open interest is 10.40% lower from the previous week, but the crowding behavior from 2020 appears to have resurfaced as 52.50% of traders were net-long AUD/USD earlier this week.

With that said, the decline from the February high (0.8007) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a shift in AID/USD behavior as the tilt in retail sentiment returns, and the exchange rate may stay afloat ahead of the FOMC rate decision as it carves a series of higher highs and lows after defending the 2021 low (0.7564).

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD correction from the September high (0.7414) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as the exchange rate traded to fresh yearly highs throughout December.
  • At the same time, developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator pushed into overbought territory for the first time since September, with the break above 70 accompanied by a further appreciation in AUD/USD like the behavior seen in the first half of 2020.
  • However, a textbook RSI sell signal emerged following the failed attempt to test the March 2018 high (0.7916), with AUD/USD trading to fresh 2021 lows in February as it failed to preserve the January range.
  • Nevertheless, the pullback from the January high (0.7820) turned out to be a short lived, with AUD/USD trading to fresh yearly highs to negate the scope for a double-top formation.
  • As a result, the decline from the February high (0.8007) may also be another exhaustion in the broader trend as AUD/USD trades back above the 50-Day SMA (0.7737) after defending the 2021 low (0.7564), but need a close above the towards the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7720 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7760 (23.6% expansion) to bring the 0.7880 (38.2% expansion) region back on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.7930 (50% retracement) to 0.7950 (50% expansion) followed by the overlap around 0.7980 (50% expansion) to 0.8000 (78.6% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
USD/CAD Pullback from 50-Day SMA Leads to Break of March Opening Range
2021-03-11 15:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
2021-03-10 16:00:00
USD/CAD Tracks March Opening Range Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Tracks March Opening Range Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
2021-03-09 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish