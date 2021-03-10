News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
2021-03-10 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Brittle as Risk Storm Nears
2021-03-10 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
2021-03-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.26% US 500: 0.77% France 40: 0.01% Germany 30: 0.00% FTSE 100: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2WDkijzXyD
  • $USDJPY has been consolidating around the 108.50 level today. The pair has traded slightly lower since hitting a fresh nine-month high above the 109.00 level yesterday. $USD $JPY https://t.co/ICdvnBei76
  • The US Dollar has rebounded from the multi-day lows hit following the subdued CPI print. The $DXY fell as low as 91.80 before bouncing back to currently trade around the 92.00 level. $USD https://t.co/PuhWyytSwu
  • Hey traders! Get your Wednesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/I8Vbu781Id
  • In this week's webinar we'll take a look at the rise in retail trading before hitting technicals on the major indices and gold Going live in 5, join at the link below https://t.co/atJ9tk9flO
  • #Bitcoin is continuing to strengthen today, now trading above the $56,000 level, at a two week high. The cryptocurrency is attempting to approach the all time high around $58,000 hit in late February. $BTC https://t.co/jIdyVkWQkJ
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3Ibs9k9Bbd
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.99% France 40: 0.86% Germany 30: 0.53% US 500: 0.50% FTSE 100: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bCn8jU3PSA
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (05/MAR) Actual: 0.526M Previous: 0.485M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • IBEX 35 consolidates a strong bullish uptrend as it pushes through its most recent Fibonacci resistance. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/GlJRAKObml https://t.co/ava8rCQAMk
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap

EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (1.1821) as it attempts to retrace the decline from earlier this week, and it remains to be seen if the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision will influence the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as the Governing Council is expected to retain the current course for monetary policy.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap

EUR/USD struggles to extend the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week, with the recent weakness in the US Dollar largely associated with a rise in global equity prices, and more of the same from the ECB may keep key market themes in place as major central banks rely on their emergency tools to achieve their policy targets.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Euro Area

The fresh forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) may keep the ECB on the sidelines as the group insists that “the current very accommodative monetary policy stance should be maintained,” and the Governing Council may merely attempt to buy time at its meeting on March 11 as“the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside but less pronounced.”

It seems as though the ECB is on a preset course after expanding/extending the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PPEP) at its last meeting for 2020 asthe central bank pledges to “purchase flexibly according to market conditions,” and President Christine Lagarde and Co. may endorse a wait-and-see approach over the coming months as European authorities prepare to distribute the Next Generation EU (NGEU) programme in 2021.

In turn, swings in risk appetite may continue to sway EUR/USD as the US Dollar continues to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence, but the recent selloff in the exchange rate has triggered a shift in retail sentiment as traders flip net-long for the third time in 2021.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 53.21% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.14 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 4.77% higher than yesterday and 26.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.02% higher than yesterday and 4.96% lower from last week. The rise in net-long position comes as EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline from earlier this week, while the decline in net-short interest has led to a further shift in the IG Client Sentiment index as 52.11% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week.

With that said, a further decline in EUR/USD may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment as it slips to a fresh yearly low (1.1836) in March, but the decline from the January high (1.2350) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a material change in behavior as the exchange rate appears to reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (1.1821).

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the EUR/USDcorrection from the September high (1.2011) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend following the string of failed attempts to close below the 1.1600 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1640 (23.6% expansion) region, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflecting a similar dynamic as the oscillator broke out of the downward trend to recover from its lowest readings since March.
  • However, EUR/USD appears to have reversed course following the failed attempt to test the April 2018 high (1.2414), with the exchange rate extending the decline from the January high (1.2350) as it struggled to push back above the 50-Day SMA (1.2110).
  • The 50-Day SMA (1.2110) appears to be developing a negative slope as EUR/USD trades to a fresh yearlylow (1.1836) in March, but recent developments in the RSI indicate that the bearish momentum may continue to abate in the days ahead as the oscillator quickly bounces back from oversold territory.
  • It remains to be seen if the decline from the January high (1.2350) will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in EUR/USD behavior amid the failed attempt to test the 200-Day SMA (1.1821), but need a move back above 1.1920 (78.6% expansion) to bring the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) region on the radar.
  • Next area of interest coming in around 1.2010 (100% expansion) followed by the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2140 (50% retracement) to 1.2170 (78.6% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Tracks March Opening Range Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Tracks March Opening Range Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
2021-03-09 20:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Snaps Bearish Price Series to Defend 2021 Low
NZD/USD Rate Snaps Bearish Price Series to Defend 2021 Low
2021-03-09 15:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Attempts to Retrace Post-NFP Decline to Defend 2021 Low
AUD/USD Rate Attempts to Retrace Post-NFP Decline to Defend 2021 Low
2021-03-08 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate on Cusp of Testing 200-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
EUR/USD Rate on Cusp of Testing 200-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish