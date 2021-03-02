AUD/USD Forecast: Rebound from February Low Fueled by Upbeat RBA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
EURUSD At Key Support While S&P 500 Recovers as Yields Level Out
2021-03-02 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Last Line of Defence
2021-03-02 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Banxico Economist Survey: -Sees 2021 inflation at 3.88% vs 3.65% prior -Sees 2022 inflation at 3.54% vs 3.55% prior -Sees 2021 GDP at 3.89% vs 3.74% prior -Sees 2022 GDP at 2.65% vs 2.61% prior #Mexico $MXN $USDMXN
  • GBP/USD has been hit in recent sessions and the downturn looks set to continue as the USD benefits from hopes of a strong US economic recovery and Federal Reserve tolerance of higher US Treasury yields.Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/shZ0nO9jnz https://t.co/r3emrqwf7C
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.86%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4nsryukejQ
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% Silver: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xwaTuPMuuU
  • DAX poised to make a run at new record highs soon. CAC eying a gap-fill from the massive Feb 2020 decline. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/fi4OYwoY7T https://t.co/HL8gkW4i8w
  • $AUDUSD is rebounding today, currently trading back above the 0.7800 level. The pair hit a nearly three week low into the end of February, falling as low as 0.7700. $AUD $USD https://t.co/xD6HG17sos
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.89% Germany 30: 0.68% France 40: 0.57% US 500: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Gjrddj7wsN
  • The 1965-2000 support zone is key on $EURUSD from the weekly, working a bull flag with support around prior resistance. #NFP on Friday https://t.co/GBnw4F18Ju https://t.co/Y8W2hcNSQF
  • - OPEC+ panel sees stockpiles below 5yr average by August in base case - Sees stockpiles decline even if 2.4mln barrels per day are revived by June #OPEC #OOTT $OIL
  • - OPEC Sec-Gen says oil markets are improving, headwinds are abating - OPEC sees oil stocks dropping by about 400mln barrels in 2021 in latest supply and demand outlook #OPEC #OOTT $OIL
AUD/USD Forecast: Rebound from February Low Fueled by Upbeat RBA

AUD/USD Forecast: Rebound from February Low Fueled by Upbeat RBA

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD extends the rebound from the February low (0.7692) as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.10%, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to a further correction in the exchange rate as the oscillator falls back from overbought territory and snaps the upward trend established in February.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Forecast: Rebound from February Low Fueled by Upbeat RBA

AUD/USD trades to a fresh weekly high (0.7814) as the RBA insists that “there are better prospects for a sustained recovery than there were a few months ago,” and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the February high (0.8007) as the central bank retains the current path for monetary policy.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Australia

It seems as though the RBA is in wait-and-see mode as “GDP is expected to return to its end-2019 level by the middle of this year,” and the central bank may continue to rely on its current tools to achieve its policy targets as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. reiterate that “a further $100 billion will be purchased” once the initial government bond purchase program is completed in April. In turn, the RBA appears to be on a preset course as “the Board remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions until its goals are achieved,” and key market themes may keep AUD/USD afloat as the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet climbs to a fresh record high in February.

However, the rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields may sway the RBA as “this increase partly reflects a lift in expected inflation over the medium term to rates that are closer to central banks' targets,” with Governor Lowe and Co. acknowledging that “changes in bond yields globally have been associated with volatility in some other asset prices, including foreign exchange rates.”

It remains to be seen if the RBA will alter the forward guidance in 2021 as the board pledges to “not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range,” but the recent weakness in AUD/USD has spurred a shift in retail sentiment as the exchange rate tests the 50-Day SMA (0.7718) for the second time in 2021.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 56.92% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.32 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.05% higher than yesterday and 54.98% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.09% higher than yesterday and 38.54% lower from last week.

The rise in net-long position comes as AUD/USD extends the rebound off of the 50-Day SMA (0.7718), while the decline in net-short interest has fueled a shift in retail sentiment as 40.70% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week. Nevertheless, the decline from the February high (0.8007) may end up being an exhaustion of the broader trend rather than a change in behavior as major central banks rely on their balance sheets to achieve their policy targets, and AUD/USD may continue to reflect the bullish price action seen in 2020 as key market themes remain in place.

With that said, the technical outlook for AUD/USD remains constructive as the break above January’s high (0.7820) negates the scope for a double-top formation, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to a further correction in the exchange rate as the oscillator falls back from overbought territory and snaps the upward trend established in February.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD correction from the September high (0.7414) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as the exchange rate traded to fresh yearly highs throughout December.
  • At the same time, developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator pushed into overbought territory for the first time since September, with the break above 70 accompanied by a further appreciation in AUD/USD like the behavior seen in the first half of 2020.
  • However, a textbook RSI sell signal emerged following the failed attempt to test the March 2018 high (0.7916), with AUD/USD trading to fresh 2021 lows in February as it failed to preserve the January range.
  • Nevertheless, the pullback from the January high (0.7820) turned out to be a short lived, with AUD/USD trading to fresh yearly highs to negate the scope for a double-top formation.
  • As a result, the decline from the February high (0.8007) may also be another exhaustion in the broader trend as AUD/USD continues to respond to the50-Day SMA (0.7718), but recent developments in the RSI point to a further correction in AUD/USD as the oscillator falls back from overbought territory and snaps the upward trend established in February.
  • Nevertheless, the move back above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7720 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7760 (23.6% expansion) brings the 0.7880 (38.2% expansion) region back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7930 (50% retracement) to 0.7950 (50% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Flirts with Oversold Territory
Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Flirts with Oversold Territory
2021-03-01 16:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Bullish Outside Day Formation
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Bullish Outside Day Formation
2021-02-26 15:00:00
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed