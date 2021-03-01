News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 16:00:00
2021-03-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Flirts with Oversold Territory
2021-03-01 16:00:00
2021-03-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 16:00:00
2021-03-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 16:00:00
2021-03-01 16:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
2021-02-28 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.95% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6y7ipeRMTH
  • interested to see the responses here $Gold https://t.co/NBz8Jyy1qu
  • Gold prices hit a fresh seven-month low last week, eventually finding Fibonacci support. But with US rates in focus for the Fed on 3-16 - what will happen first?
  • https://t.co/mviHFA68q9
  • #Bitcoin, #Gold, #Dollar, $EURUSD, $AUDUSD and $USDCAD Technical Levels - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/YozHhSFHxc
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.39% Wall Street: 2.18% FTSE 100: 0.23% Germany 30: 0.17% France 40: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/O0R5hSwfSN
  • #Gold attempted to rebound from multi-month lows today, climbing as high as $1,760 before hitting resistance and turning back downwards. The precious metal is now trading back around $1,735. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/QgXRBljgWe
  • Equities have managed to start the new month on the front foot as bond yields are taking a breather from their rapid surge over the last few weeks. DAX 30 bulls aim towards the 14,000 mark. Get your #DAX market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/E7CYIM0KQC https://t.co/bnFyQfXLP6
  • ECB President Lagarde: - Pandemic is still heavily weighing on European economies - ECB will do its job to ensure firms and families can access finances needed to weather the storm - They can do so with confidence that financing conditions will not tighten prematurely #ECB $EUR
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 16:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Flirts with Oversold Territory

Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Flirts with Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold struggles to retain the rebound from the start of the week as longer-dated US Treasury yields hold above pre-pandemic levels, and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a further decline in gold prices as the indicator flirts with oversold territory for the first time since November.

Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Flirts with Oversold Territory

The price of gold attempts to recover from a five-day losing streak as it bounces back from a fresh yearly low ($1717), but the break below the November low ($1765) provides further indication that the decline from the record high ($2075) is a potential shift in market behavior as a ‘death cross’ takes shape in 2021.

In turn, the price of gold may continue to give back the advance from the June 2020 low ($1671) as the 50-Day SMA ($1842) now reflects a negative slope, and the RSI may show the bearish momentum gathering pace as it appears to be pushing into oversold territory. The break below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the price of gold especially if the oscillator reflects the extreme readings (22) last seen in 2018, and the precious metal may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on March 17 even though the Fed’s balance sheet climbs to a fresh record high of $7.590 trillion.

With that said, the recent rebound in the price of gold may end up being short lived as the rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields look poised to persist, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a further decline in gold prices as the indicator flirts with oversold territory for the first time since November.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1842) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • The RSI dipped into oversold territory in November for the first time since 2018, with the correction from the record high ($2075) indicating a potential shift in market behavior as the price of gold takes out the November low ($1765).
  • In turn, the price of gold may continue to give back the advance from the June 2020 low ($1671) as a ‘death cross’ formation takes shape in 2021, and the RSI may show the bearish momentum gathering pace if the oscillator crosses below 30 and reflects the extreme readings (22) last seen in 2018.
  • The break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) brings the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $1670 (50% expansion), which largely lines up with the June 2020 low ($1671).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Bullish Outside Day Formation
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Bullish Outside Day Formation
2021-02-26 15:00:00
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Rally Eyes January High
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Rally Eyes January High
2021-02-25 15:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Post-RBNZ Rally Brings 2018 High on Radar
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Post-RBNZ Rally Brings 2018 High on Radar
2021-02-24 21:00:00
