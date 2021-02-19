News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
2021-02-19 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
2021-02-19 10:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed Monetary Policy Report: - The broad dollar has depreciated since March's financial stress, more than reversing its appreciation at the pandemic's onset - Financial markets abroad have recovered since the spring, buoyed by strong fiscal and monetary support #Fed $USD
  • Fed Monetary Policy Report: - Asset valuation pressures have returned to or exceeded pre-pandemic levels in most markets - Financial institutions may experience additional losses as a result of rising defaults in the coming years #Fed $USD $SPY
  • Manufacturing declines MoM, in line with expectations. Strong services activity sends Services and Composite prints to nearly six year highs. Get your market update here:https://t.co/DGoSOAywAD https://t.co/CZ80qrZMiH
  • Fed Monetary Policy Report: - Pandemic continues to weigh heavily on economic activity and labor markets - Economic conditions have improved but pace of gains has slowed - Weak aggregate demand and low oil prices have held down consumer price inflation #Fed $USD
  • $USD in an H&S following the pullback from the falling wedge. Will the big picture USD down-trend come back into play? Focus on the 90-handle for next week, breach of neckline + psych level could lead to a fast move if/when it happens $DXY https://t.co/FdhfdE33o9 https://t.co/zucpMALm9C
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/02/19/US-Dollar-USD-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-CAD-USDCAD-USD-JPY-USDJPY.html
  • Bitcoin Market Cap at $1trillion with record high at $53,750 $BTC
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.21% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.50% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5URvYYVaW8
  • US 10y Treasury yields have risen to a fresh pandemic high today, currently trading around 1.335%. Yields sprung to this fresh high following the February PMI prints, which showed Services activity at a 71-month high. $USD https://t.co/a5JrGOe52U
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.92% Germany 30: 0.82% FTSE 100: 0.51% Wall Street: 0.27% US 500: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0KOiTVyryt
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out

Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold attempts to recover from a six-day losing streak as it bounces fresh monthly low ($1761), but a ‘death cross’ formation appears to have taken shape as the 50-Day SMA ($1851) crosses below the 200-Day SMA ($1857).

Advertisement

Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out

The price of gold takes out the November low ($1765) as it extends the series of lower highs and low from earlier this week, and the weakness in the precious metal may continue to coincide with the rise in longer-dated Treasury yields even as the spread between 2-year and 10-year maturities has widened substantially over the last few weeks.

At the same time, a ‘death cross’ formation has emerged amid the flattening slopes in the 50 and 200 Day moving averages, and the decline from the record high ($2075) appears to be a shift in market behavior rather than an exhaustion in the broader trend as the low interest rate environment no longer provides a backstop for bullion.

In turn, the price of gold now faces a greater risk of giving back the advance from the June 2020 low ($1671) even though the Federal Reserve stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month,” and the precious metal may remain under pressure ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on March 17 as the central bank appears to be in no rush to alter the path for monetary policy.

With that said, a further rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields may undermine the recent rebound in the price of gold as bullion no longer exhibits the bullish price action from 2020, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a further decline in gold prices if the oscillator crosses below 30 and pushes into oversold territory.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1851) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • The RSI dipped into oversold territory in November for the first time since 2018, with the correction from the record high ($2075) indicating a potential shift in market behavior as the price of gold takes out the November low ($1765).
  • In turn, the V-shape recoverythat materialized ahead of the July low ($1758) may continue to unravel as a ‘death cross’ formation takes shape in 2021, and the RSI may show the bearish momentum gathering pace if the oscillator crosses below 30 and pushes into oversold territory like the behavior seen in November.
  • Need a close below the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) to bring the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $1670 (50% expansion), which largely lines up with the June 2020 low ($1671).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Test of 50-Day SMA
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Unravels Following Test of 50-Day SMA
2021-02-18 20:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Monthly High as RSI Approaches Trendline Resistance
AUD/USD Eyes Monthly High as RSI Approaches Trendline Resistance
2021-02-18 15:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Pullback Emerges Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Rate Pullback Emerges Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-02-17 20:30:00
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish