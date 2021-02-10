News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Eyes Channel Resistance as Inventories Fall for Third Week
2021-02-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?
2021-02-10 21:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Breakout Underway- GBP/USD Levels
2021-02-10 17:02:00
GBP/USD –Top of Channel in Play, BTD Approach Still Favored
2021-02-10 12:11:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $VIX came close to slipping the 20 handle, but the market's favorite volatility index held the line for the 243rd trading day north of the rough historical average https://t.co/nXt9TfWu8v
  • US President Biden to hold first phone call with China's President Xi as early as Wednesday night $USDCNH
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.04% France 40: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/84cHgS6EB0
  • Another day of gains in store for US markets as EU bourses trade modestly in the green, while crude futures continue to track higher. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/XJdQUcoq1o https://t.co/Mt7nw32vFx
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fed balance sheet will continue providing support -We're not thinking about shrinking the balance sheet -Balance sheet will grow as much as needed to support economy
  • US equities bouncing back from intraday lows as Fed Chair Powell reassures markets that monetary policy will remain accommodative and look past transient rises in inflation. $ES_F $SPX $SPY #Stocks #Trading https://t.co/RoCdPkQiwa
  • And if you missed it the first time, here's a link to the recording - https://t.co/IB1QZ8M2hi
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: 0.01% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lujBdPkjgg
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fed has tools to counter notable rises in inflation -Risks are to the downside from slower vaccine rollout -Will aid economic recovery as long as needed $NDX $RUT $XAUUSD $TNX $DXY
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Real unemployment rate closer to 10%, not 6.3% according to January NFP report -Pandemic has widened economic disparities -Will probably see increases in inflation readings that won't mean much -Don't expect large or sustained rise in inflation
Oil Price Eyes Channel Resistance as Inventories Fall for Third Week

Oil Price Eyes Channel Resistance as Inventories Fall for Third Week

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil climbs to a fresh monthly high ($58.91) as US crude inventories contract for the third consecutive week, and the overbought reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may continue to coincide with higher oil prices like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Advertisement

Oil Price Eyes Channel Resistance as Inventories Fall for Third Week

The price of oil approaches the upper bound of the ascending channel established in November as it rallies for eight consecutive days, and crude prices may continue to retrace the decline 2020 high ($65.65) amid signs of stronger consumption.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

Fresh figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed US crude inventories falling 6.644M in the week ending February 5 versus forecasts for a 0.985M rise, and narrowing stockpiles may keep oil prices afloat as Saudi Arabia remains on track to reduce supply by 1 million b/d until April.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

However, the update also showed crude output increasing for the first time since November, with US production climbing to 11,000K from 10,900K in the week ending January 29. It remains to be seen if US output will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as production still sits around its lowest level since 2018, but it seems as though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)will continue to regulate the energy market in 2021 as the group pledges to be “vigilant and flexible given the uncertain market conditions.

In turn, the price of oil may continue to trade above pre-pandemic levels ahead of the next Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on March 3, and technical outlook remains constructive as the price of oil continues to track the upward trending channel carried over from November.

With that said, the price of oil may test the upper bound of the ascending channel as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the month, while the overbought reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may continue to coincide with higher oil prices like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 following the failed attempt to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $34.80 (61.8% expansion) to $35.90 (50% retracement), and the price of oil may continue to retrace the decline from the 2020 high ($65.65) as both the 50-Day SMA ($50.61) and 200-Day SMA( $41.49) track a positive slope.
  • More recently, crude has broken out of the range bound price action carried over from the end of January to extend the upward trend established in November, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has failed to keep up as a break of trendline support emerged ahead of February.
  • Nevertheless, recent developments in the RSI still offer a constructive outlook as the oscillator continues to hold above 70, with the extreme reading likely to be accompanied by higher oil prices like the behavior seen earlier this year.
  • Need a close above the $58.00 (50% expansion) to $58.40 (23.6% expansion) zone to keep the $59.40 (38.2% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $61.80 (50% expansion) followed by the Fibonacci overlap around $62.70 (61.8% retracement) to $62.90 (78.6% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bullish AUD/USD Price Sequence Emerges on Break of Monthly Open Range
Bullish AUD/USD Price Sequence Emerges on Break of Monthly Open Range
2021-02-10 15:00:00
USD/CAD Snaps February Opening Range to Put Upward RSI Trend at Risk
USD/CAD Snaps February Opening Range to Put Upward RSI Trend at Risk
2021-02-09 15:00:00
NZD/USD Clears February Opening Range Amid Rebound Off of 50-Day SMA
NZD/USD Clears February Opening Range Amid Rebound Off of 50-Day SMA
2021-02-08 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Descending Channel, RSI Retains Bearish Trend
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Descending Channel, RSI Retains Bearish Trend
2021-02-08 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude