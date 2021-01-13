USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
2021-01-12 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
2021-01-13 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-13 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Awaiting Breakout as Support Holds for Now
2021-01-13 12:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields
2021-01-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The uptrend in $GBPUSD, in place since last September, looks to be resuming after last week’s correction lower – with the chart suggesting further gains to come. Get your $GBPUSD update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/I40tFj5YA2 https://t.co/FtCiY7IP4j
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (JAN) due at 16:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 63.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • Poll: Do you think a large US stimulus program brought by the incoming Biden administration will lift the US Dollar (faster localized growth) or deflate it (supply side increase)?
  • We are due a stimulus update from US President-Elect Biden tomorrow. Monetary stimulus (below) has played a key role in keeping risk steady - I think it is reasonable to suggest it has been a key driver. Will fiscal stimulus take the handoff and keep markets climbing? https://t.co/a3g3t1wQ7z
  • A downward trend in $EURCAD continued today as the pair fell to its lowest level since mid December. $EUR $CAD https://t.co/XhumeOnwra
  • Going live for today's stock market webinar in 5 minutes We'll talk rising US yields, earnings season and key technical levels on the indices Join here - https://t.co/nTpoA2moq4 https://t.co/lrs4oSjLv3
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vYNW6amRnW
  • Fed speakers scheduled - Brainard 1800GMT - Harker 1900GMT - Clarida 2000GMT Jan 14th - Bostic 1600GMT - Powell 1730GMT - Kaplan 1800GMT Here is recap of key comments so far https://t.co/55CcaE8eZM
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.27% Germany 30: 0.25% US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.00% FTSE 100: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eW5YcHgZ2L
  • $EURJPY fell below 126.50 to its lowest level since January 6th this morning, reverting back to the range established in December trading. $EUR $JPY https://t.co/t8vmxMrXIJ
USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment

USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment

2021-01-13 15:00:00
David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD consolidates after breaking out of the opening range for January, but swings in risk appetite may sway the exchange rate ahead of the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) first meeting for 2021 as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment

USD/CAD fails to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week as it quickly pulls back from a fresh monthly high (1.2835), and the exchange rate may face range bound conditions over the coming days as the BoC appears to be track to retain the current policy at the next interest rate decision on January 20.

Image of BoC Business Outlook Survey

Source: BoC

The update to the BoC Business Outlook Survey may encourage Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. to endorse a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy as “most firms expect sales to increase in the next 12 months,” and it remains to be seen if the central bank will adjust the forward guidance in 2021 as the “results point to increased positive pressures on input costs, largely related to rising freight costs.

Nevertheless, it seems as though the BoC is in no rush to scale back its emergency measures as Business Outlook Survey goes onto say that “consumer price inflation is expected to remain somewhat below 2 percent over the next two years,” and key market themes may continue to influence the exchange rate in 2021 as Governor Macklem and Co. acknowledge that “a broad-based decline in the US exchange rate has contributed to a further appreciation of the Canadian dollar.

In turn, swings in risk appetite may continue to sway USD/CAD as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence, and it looks as though the tilt in retail sentiment will also persist as traders have been net-long the pair since May 2020.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 68.14% of traders are still net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.14 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.72% higher than yesterday and 6.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.22% higher than yesterday and 1.67% lower from last week.

The recent rise in net-short position has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as 68.91% of traders were net-long USD/CAD at the end of last week, but the rise in net-long interest suggests the tilt in retail sentiment is likely to persist even though the exchange rate quickly pulls back from a fresh monthly high (1.2835).

With that said, key market themes may continue to influence USD/CAD as major central banks rely on their non-standard tools to achieve their policy targets, but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions ahead of the next BoC rate decision as it fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the January low (1.2957) following the US election, with the exchange rate trading to fresh yearly lows in November and December as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) established a downward trend during the same period.
  • USD/CAD started off 2021 by taking out last year’s low (1.2688) even though the RSI has broke out of the bearish formation, with lack of momentum to hold above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region pushing the exchange rate towards the 1.2620 (50% retracement) area.
  • However, USD/CAD has broken out of the opening range for January following the failed attempt to test the 1.2620 (50% retracement) area, with the rebound from the monthly low (1.2630) pushing the exchange rate towards the 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) region.
  • Need a close above the 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to bring the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2950 (78.6% expansion) to 1.2980 (61.8% retracement) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3030 (50% expansion) to 1.3040 (61.8% expansion).
  • At the same time, failure to close above 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) may generate range bound conditions in USD/CAD, with lack of momentum to hold above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region raising the scope for another test of the 1.2620 (50% retracement) area.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range
NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range
2021-01-12 20:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
AUD/USD January Opening Range in Focus as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
AUD/USD January Opening Range in Focus as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-01-11 20:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed