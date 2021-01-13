AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Break of January Opening Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
2021-01-12 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-13 19:45:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
2021-01-13 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Threaten XAU/USD as Technicals Sour
2021-01-13 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Awaiting Breakout as Support Holds for Now
2021-01-13 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields
2021-01-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Johnson and Johnson vaccine appears to be safe, generates positive response to virus - BBG
  • Recording of today's webinar is saved here - https://t.co/DQkiwES21P
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XY2NEop6Nm
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (NOV) Actual: 1.2% Previous: 8.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • Gold also weaker during trade, hovering around $1,850 per oz. $XAU $USD https://t.co/1BS6Q0IHGq
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Gold: -0.38% Silver: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YEU96amJ5K
  • House votes to impeach President Trump for the second time - BBG
  • Fed’s Clarida: Fed will not hike rates unless 2% inflation target is met for one year
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/azjJDGudqs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.77%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F1dxKekI6U
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Break of January Opening Range

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Break of January Opening Range

2021-01-13 20:00:00
David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD preserve the opening range for January as it breaks out of the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, and key market trends may keep the exchange rate afloat as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) acknowledges that “the improvement in risk sentiment has also been associated with a depreciation of the US dollar and an appreciation of the Australian dollar.”

Advertisement

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Break of January Opening Range

AUD/USD consolidates after taking out the April 2018 high (0.7813), but the pullback from the monthly high (0.7820) triggered a textbook sell signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), with the oscillator starting to deviate with price as the indicator no longer tracks the upward trend established in November.

The divergence in the RSI may become increasingly transparent as a bearish formation takes shape, but AUD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the monthly low (0.7642) amid the recent recovery in global equity prices. In turn, swings in risk appetite may continue sway AUD/USD ahead of the next Federal Reserve interest rate decision on January 27 as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence, and the tilt in retail sentiment also looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short the pair since November.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 45.23% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.21 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.54% higher than yesterday and 29.48% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.74% lower than yesterday and 5.04% lower from last week.

The jump in net-long interest along with the decline in net-short position has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior in AUD/USD as 43.39% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week, but the ongoing tilt in retail sentiment may continue coincide with the key market trends seen in 2020 as major central banks rely on their non-standard tools to achieve their policy targets.

With that said, the US Dollar may continue to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remains on track to increase its “holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month,” and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the March 2018 high (0.7916) as long as it preserves the opening range for January.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD correction from the September high (0.7414) proved to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as the exchange rate cleared the October high (0.7243) in November, with the pair trading to fresh yearly highs throughout December.
  • At the same time, developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator pushed into overbought territory for the first time since September, with the break above 70 accompanied by a further appreciation in AUD/USD like the behavior seen in the first half of 2020.
  • However, a textbook RSI sell signal emerged following the failed attempt to test the March 2018 high (0.7916), with the oscillator starting to diverge with price as the indicator establishes a downward trend in January.
  • Nevertheless, AUD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the monthly low (0.7642) as it climbs back above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.7740 (61.8% expansion), with a move above last week’s high (0.7820) bringing the 0.7890 (100% expansion) region back on the radar.
  • The March 2018 high (0.7916) comes up next, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7930 (50% retracement) to 0.7950 (50% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment
USD/CAD Trades in Defined Range as US Dollar Tracks Risk Sentiment
2021-01-13 15:00:00
NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range
NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range
2021-01-12 20:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
AUD/USD January Opening Range in Focus as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
AUD/USD January Opening Range in Focus as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-01-11 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish