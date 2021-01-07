News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Continue to Motor Along from Bullish Price Patterns
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Bitcoin Rallies as Dollar and Dow Throttled by Chaos in Washington DC
2021-01-07 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting

2021-01-07 15:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil extends the advance following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting amid the ongoing slack in US output, and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator flirts with overbought territory.

The price of oil trades to a fresh weekly high ($51.28) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and crude may continue to approach the February 2020 high ($54.66) as OPEC and its allies appear to be on track to regulate the energy market throughout 2021.

Following the 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), Saudi Arabia announced plans to reduce oil production by 1 million b/d in February and March, with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salmangoing onto say that the group “will take all necessary actions” during an interview with Bloomberg News as the adjustment is set to expire in April.

The ongoing efforts by OPEC and its allies should help to keep oil prices afloat as recent data prints coming out of the US revealed a 8010K decline in crude inventories, with oil output still sitting at its lowest level since 2018.

Image of EIA US field production of crude oil

The update from the Energy Information Energy (EIA) showed field production holding steady at 11,000K for the fourth consecutive week, and the ongoing slack in US output may keep crude prices afloat even though OPEC+ plans to “gradually return 2 mb/d to the market, with the pace being determined according to market conditions.

With that said, the price of oil may continue to approach the February 2020 high ($54.66) as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum gathering pace as the indicator flirts with overbought territory.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 following the failed attempt to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $34.80 (61.8% expansion) to $35.90 (50% retracement), and the price of oil may continue to retrace the decline from the start of 2020 as it clears the March high ($48.66).
  • The price of oil may continue to approach the February 2020 high ($54.66) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, and theRelative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum gathering pace if the indicator breaks above 70 and pushes into overbought territory like the behavior seen in December.
  • The close above the $49.20 (50% expansion) region brings the Fibonacci overlap around $52.90 (78.6% retracement) to $53.30 (38.2% expansion) on the radar even though the price of oil no longer tracks the upward trend carried over from November, with the February 2020 high ($54.66) up next.
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

