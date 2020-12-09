News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
2020-12-09 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite Chart Break if US Yields Rise
2020-12-09 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Talks go to Brussels, GBP/USD Pushes Higher
2020-12-09 09:00:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/SIRXqfdFp4
  • 🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.47%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eZYGTSZTtB
  • CAD remains near a two-year high against the dollar in the lead-up to the Bank of Canada's December policy statement $CAD $USD https://t.co/BCiCsu8f3T
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.63% Gold: -1.05% Silver: -1.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/II88ThJBh0
  • Going to miss this guy...#stonks https://t.co/4kmOs1s2Bd
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (OCT) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.80% FTSE 100: 0.38% Wall Street: 0.33% US 500: 0.18% France 40: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iizDvgtEsu
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA

2020-12-09 15:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The rebound in the price of gold appears to have stalled ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1878) as it pulls back from a fresh monthly high ($1875), and the precious metal may continue to move to the beat of its own drum as the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets no longer provide a backstop for bullion.

Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA

The price of gold has staged a V-shape recover following the failed attempt to test the July low ($1758), with the rebound from the November low ($1765) pushing the precious metal back above the former support zone around $1847 (100% expansion) to $1857 (61.8% expansion), which incorporates the August ($1863) and September low ($1849).

However, bullion may continue to move to the beat of its own drum as the price of gold no longer traders to fresh yearly highs during every single month in 2020, and the decline from the record high ($2075) looks to be a shift in market behavior rather than an exhaustion in the bullish trend even though the US Dollar continues to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

It remains to be seen if the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on December 16 will influence gold prices as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. “assess how our ongoing asset purchases can best support our maximum employment and price-stability objectives as well as market functioning and financial stability,” and the central bank may utilize the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) to underscore a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy as Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, a 2020-voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), warns that the economic recovery could “stall out either by the end of this year or into the first quarter.

Until then, swings in risk sentiment may continue sway financial markets as the FOMC vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace, and the tilt in retail sentiment may carry into 2021 as the net-long US Dollar bias from earlier this year resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment

The IG Client Sentiment report shows traders are net-long USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/JPY, while the crowd is net-short GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD and NZD/USD even though the US Dollar Index has plummeted more than 4% off the September highs.

Looking ahead, it seems as though the Greenback will continue to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence as the FOMC relies on its unconventional tools to support the US economy, but the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may no longer provide a backstop for gold as the decline from the record high ($2075) looks to be a shift in market behavior rather than an exhaustion in the bullish trend.

With that said, the price of gold may continue to move to the beat of its own drum as the November low ($1765) appears to be stalling ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1878), and the pullback from the monthly high ($1875) may gather pace as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be tracking the downward trend established earlier this year.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1878) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • The correction from the record high ($2075) now indicates a potential shift in market behavior rather than an exhaustion in the bullish trend as the price of gold trades at its lowest level since July, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as it dips into oversold territory for the first time since 2018.
  • However, price of gold appears to have reversed course ahead of the July low ($1758) amid the failed attempt to test the $1754 (261.8% expansion) to $1762 (78.6% expansion) region, with the RSI reflecting a textbook buy signal as the indicator quickly crosses back above 30 and recovers from oversold territory.
  • The monthly opening range for December raised the scope for higher gold prices as the precious metal extended the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week, with the break/close above the former support zone around $1847 (100% expansion) to $1857 (61.8% expansion) bringing the Fibonacci overlap around $1907 (78.6% expansion) to $1920 (161.8% expansion) back on the radar.
  • Nevertheless, the rebound from the November low ($1765) appears to have stalled ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1878), with lack of momentum to hold above the $1847 (100% expansion) to $1857 (61.8% expansion) region bringing the $1816 (61.8% expansion) to $1822 (50% expansion) area back on the radar.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Looming RSI Signal
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Looming RSI Signal
2020-12-08 22:00:00
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Holds in Overbought Zone Ahead of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Holds in Overbought Zone Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-12-08 15:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
NZD/USD Rate Susceptible to Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
2020-12-07 23:30:00
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory
2020-12-07 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish