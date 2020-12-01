AUD/USD Rate Fails to Test of 2020 High Ahead of Australia GDP Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rate Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Abound - Levels for EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-12-01 16:51:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2020-12-01 15:00:00
Gold Prices May See a Technical Rebound Amid an Overall Bearish Trend
2020-12-01 06:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying on Hopes of Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-01 10:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK-EU trade deal talks have entered tunnel talks, GBP/USD Spkes to Highs

Real Time News
  • US Dollar Breaches Big Support, Builds Evening Star on M1 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/12/01/US-Dollar-Breaches-Big-Support-Builds-Evening-Star-on-M1.html
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says waiting until next year for another fiscal stimulus to combat the coronavirus impact is "not an answer". Let's see if the Senate and House can close that <$1 tln to >$2 tln gap between their respective proposals...
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 20:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-01
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.87% Gold: 2.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FXkNUAL3p2
  • As EUR/USD rates probe through range resistance, both EUR/CHF and EUR/JPY rates are nearing bullish breakout levels. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/DlHULz4gdB https://t.co/PzkVeNS0IT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.56%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Jvo7Nl496H
  • it's that webinar time... topics for today a) USD breakdown, 2 year lows b) Gold strength shows, blip or beacon? c) EUR/USD & life above 1.2000, ECB on Deck (12-10) starting right meow https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/455809179 https://t.co/RxsvujmVxs
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.39% Wall Street: 0.94% France 40: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.11% FTSE 100: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/j1F1eCqSTc
  • The price of gold bounces back from the November low ($1765) to snap the series of lower highs and lows carried over from late last week. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/vfO3IwwnYT https://t.co/bGj7oK9uQk
  • RT @JoeBiden: We need to deliver immediate relief for the American people and build our economy back better than ever. Tune in as I introdu…
AUD/USD Rate Fails to Test of 2020 High Ahead of Australia GDP Report

AUD/USD Rate Fails to Test of 2020 High Ahead of Australia GDP Report

2020-12-01 20:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD consolidates ahead of Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report as the data is expected to confirm the first recession in nearly 30 years, but key market trends may keep the exchange rate afloat throughout the remainder of the year as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) moves to the sidelines as its last meeting for 2020.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Rate Fails to Test of 2020 High Ahead of Australia GDP Report

AUD/USD lags behind is New Zealand counterpart as NZD/USD trades to fresh yearly highs in November, and the Australian Dollar may trade within a defined range over the coming days as Australia’s GDP report is anticipated to show the growth rate contracting 4.4% in the third quarter of 2020 following the 6.3% decline during the previous period.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Australia

It remains to be seen if the data print will influence the monetary policy outlook as the RBA remains “prepared to do more if necessary,” and the central bank may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance in 2021 as the “recovery is still expected to be uneven and drawn out.”

However, the RBA may carry out a wait-and-see approach after laying out plans to purchase “$100 billion of government bonds of maturities of around 5 to 10 years over the next six months, and key market trends look persist throughout the remainder of the year as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. acknowledge that “theimprovement in risk sentiment has also been associated with a depreciation of the US dollar and an appreciation ofthe Australian dollar.

In turn, swings in risk appetite may continue to sway AUD/USD ahead of the last Federal Reserve interest rate decision on December 16, and the tilt in retail sentiment also looks poised to persist as the crowding behavior from earlier this year reappears.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 32.11% of traders are net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 2.11 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.26% higher than yesterday and 5.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.91% lower than yesterday and 11.20% higher from last week.

The rise in net-short position comes as AUD/USD struggles to test the yearly high (0.7414), while the rise in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 33.82% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, the correction from the yearly high (0.7414) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as the RBA moves to the sidelines ahead of 2021, and key market trends may keep the exchange rate afloat as the US Dollar broadly reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the advance from the 2020 low (0.5506) gathered pace as AUD/USD broke out of the April range, with the exchange rate clearing the January high (0.7016) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory.
  • AUD/USD managed to clear the June high (0.7064) in July even though the RSI failed to retain the upward trend from earlier this year, with the exchange rate pushing to fresh yearly highs in August and September to trade at its highest level since 2018.
  • The RSI instilled a bullish outlook for AUD/USD during the same period as it threatened the downward trend from earlier this year to push into overbought territory for the fourth time in 2020, but a textbook sell-signal emerged as the indicator quickly slipped back below 70.
  • The RSI established a downward trend in September as the indicator fell to its lowest level since April, but the bearish momentum has abated as the RSI failed to push into oversold territory to reflect the extreme readings seen in March.
  • As a result, it seems as though the correction from the yearly high (0.7414) was an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as AUD/USD cleared the October high (0.7243) in November, with the move back above the 0.7270 (23.6% expansion) region bringing the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7390 (38.2% expansion) on the radar.
  • However, AUD/USD appears to have marked a failed attempt to test the yearly high (0.7414) as the RSI continues to hold below 70 and struggles to reflect the extreme reading from earlier this year.
  • AUD/USD may largely mimic the price action from September amid the lack of momentum to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7390 (38.2% expansion), with a move below the 0.7270 (23.6% expansion) region bringing the 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) area back on the radar.
  • Need a close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7390 (38.2% expansion) to open up the 0.7480 (50% expansion) area, with the next region of interest coming in around 0.7560 (50% expansion) to 0.7580 (61.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2020-12-01 15:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Trades to Fresh 2020 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
NZD/USD Rate Trades to Fresh 2020 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-11-30 20:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Approaches 2020 Low Ahead of Canada GDP Report
USD/CAD Rate Approaches 2020 Low Ahead of Canada GDP Report
2020-11-30 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: November Selloff Warns of Shift in Market Behavior
Gold Price Forecast: November Selloff Warns of Shift in Market Behavior
2020-11-25 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish