News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 Make Range Moves as Coronavirus Fears Hit Growth Views
2020-11-20 04:30:00
US Dollar Technical Price Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
2020-11-19 17:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-19 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes
2020-11-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Rebound with Dow Jones as Housing Data Beats
2020-11-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Breaks Bearish Price Pattern Amid Failure to Test September Low
2020-11-20 17:00:00
Gold Prices Eye Treasury-Fed Clash, Crude Oil at Risk on Covid Lockdowns
2020-11-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD In Slow Grind Mode, Big Resistance Ahead
2020-11-20 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Ahead of EU Leaders' Summit
2020-11-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping
2020-11-20 07:46:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall to Support as Covid Boosts Haven Bets
2020-11-20 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1BSfDNwgvW
  • The Mexican Peso, and emerging market currencies as a whole, continues to move higher on growing optimism that an effective covid-19 vaccine is a matter of a few weeks away. Get your $USDMXN market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/XZEQA8cJfF https://t.co/MtkyTnawpT
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.08% US 500: -0.25% Wall Street: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WPrt0a1ZNX
  • Hey traders! Wrap up your week with a market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/k0OFtMMaVw
  • House Speaker Pelosi: -McConnell must end pause on stimulus talks -Small businesses need more help -Need resources for vaccine distribution -Mnuchin request to return unused emergency lending funds irresponsible
  • 🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 6.3% Expected: 6.4% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-20
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rtTnWQPCRM
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.31% Germany 30: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.18% US 500: -0.27% Wall Street: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0LXzD0gWoA
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (OCT) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.4% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-20
  • USD/CAD: An overall subdued week thus for the pair, trading in one of its narrowest ranges of the year. Much like the rest of G10 FX, price action has been choppy. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/vZh8blDsPz https://t.co/Di5zqpZpoZ
Gold Breaks Bearish Price Pattern Amid Failure to Test September Low

Gold Breaks Bearish Price Pattern Amid Failure to Test September Low

2020-11-20 17:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold marks another failed attempt to test the September low ($1849) as it bounces back from a fresh weekly low ($1853), and the precious metal may continue to move to the beat of its own drum even though the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet climbs to a fresh record high in November.

Advertisement

Gold Snaps Bearish Price Pattern Amid Failure to Test September Low

The price of goldmay trade within a defined range ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) last meeting for 2020 as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week, but the correction from the record high ($2075) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as key market themes look poised to persist in the year ahead.

Image of Federal Reserve balance sheet

The Fed’s balance sheet increased to a fresh record high of $7.243 trillion in the week of November 18 from $7.175 trillion the week prior as the central vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace. However, the FOMC may come under pressure to further support the US economy as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin requests a “90-day extension of the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF), the Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF), the Money Market Liquidity Facility (MMLF) and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF),” with the remaining lending facilities set to expire at the end of the year.

It remains to be seen if FOMC will offer a more dovish forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on December 16 as the recent rise in daily COVID-19 cases raises the threat for a protracted recovery, but it seems as though Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will rely on its current tools to backstop the economic recovery as Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a voting-member on the FOMC in 2021, insists that the central bank “can do more with enhanced asset purchasing.”

In turn, the low interest environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may continue to provide a backstop for gold prices as major central banks become increasingly reliant on their non-standard tools, and the crowding behavior in the Greenback also looks poised to persist as the net-long US Dollar bias from earlier this resurfaces in November.

Image of IG Client Sentiment report

The IG Client Sentiment report shows retail traders are net-long USD/CHF, USD/JPY and USD/CAD, while the crowd is net-short GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD and NZD/USD even though the New Zealand Dollar clears the 2019 high (0.6942).

It seems as though key market trends will carry into December even though the price of gold no longer traders to fresh yearly highs during every single month in 2020, but the correction from the record high ($2075) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in behavior as the US Dollar continues to broadly reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

With that said, gold may trade in a defined range over the coming days the precious metal stages another failed attempt to test the September low ($1849), and the price for bullion may continue to track the September range as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1900) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • Nevertheless, the decline from the record high ($2075) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in market behavior as the RSI breaks out of the downward trend carried over from August and recovers from its lowest readings since March.
  • As a result, the price of gold may continue to hold above the $1847 (100% expansion) to $1857 (61.8% expansion) region amid the string of failed attempt to test the September low ($1849), but need a move above the Fibonacci overlap around $1907 (100% expansion) to $1920 (161.8% expansion) to bring the $1956 (23.6% expansion) area on the radar.
  • Need a break of the monthly high ($1966) to open up the $1971 (100% expansion) to $1985 (261.8% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming n around $2016 (38.2% expansion) to $2025 (78.6% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Consolidation Takes Shape Following Test of Monthly High
AUD/USD Consolidation Takes Shape Following Test of Monthly High
2020-11-19 19:30:00
USD/CAD Outlook: Weekly Range Remains Intact Ahead of G20 Summit
USD/CAD Outlook: Weekly Range Remains Intact Ahead of G20 Summit
2020-11-19 18:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Clears 2019 High and Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
NZD/USD Rate Clears 2019 High and Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
2020-11-18 19:30:00
Gold Prices to Watch as September Range Remains Intact
Gold Prices to Watch as September Range Remains Intact
2020-11-18 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish