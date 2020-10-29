USD/CAD Eyes September High Following Break of Monthly Opening Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Remains Weak and Tests 1.1700
2020-10-29 12:57:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Apprehensive Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-10-29 11:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Vulnerable to Further Declines as US Stocks Tumble
2020-10-29 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Enter Technical Corrections, Dollar Plays Safe Haven Ahead of GDP and FAANGs
2020-10-29 04:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Gold Selloff to Accelerate With Less Than a Week Until Election Day?
2020-10-28 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 0.085% Primary Dealers Awarded: 50.6% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 45.1% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.2% B/C Ratio: 3.45
  • Exxon Mobil plans to cut workforce by 1,900 in the U.S. $XLE
  • Non-competitive bids for US four-week bills at $887.0 million -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UsFqQkKrwA
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.96% US 500: 0.85% France 40: 0.72% FTSE 100: 0.55% Wall Street: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/IyfKQHGy37
  • GBP/USD is back to the 1.30 level and rising gently after Wednesday’s selloff led to a brief spike below trendline support that was soon reversed.Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/kmDmmGpctL https://t.co/jWcmfXZqGs
  • In honor of the ECB floating the possibility of more stimulus at a later meeting, I will reiterate my concerns on these efforts: central banks have lost their effectiveness. Much more of their influence is a matter of i... https://t.co/JNooifwabG https://t.co/TaJGOyiGsK
  • Putting that incredible US GDP figure into context. Undeniable that it was a record-breaking quarterly change, but it was recovering from an extreme hole - what the IMF termed 'The Great Shutdown' https://t.co/HoYtAqwG2E
  • IMF says UK needs continued policy support through post-Brexit transition $GBPUSD
  • ECB's Lagarde says there is little doubt the ECB will act in December $EUR
USD/CAD Eyes September High Following Break of Monthly Opening Range

USD/CAD Eyes September High Following Break of Monthly Opening Range

2020-10-29 15:40:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD trades to a fresh monthly high (1.3390) as the US Dollar appreciates on the back of waning risk appetite, and key market trends may continue to influence the exchange rate in November as the reserve currency reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Eyes September High Following Break of Monthly Opening Range

USD/CAD approaches the September high (1.3421) as it breaks out of the monthly opening range, with the exchange rate largely unfazed by the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report despite the better-than-expected results.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

The advance reading showed the growth rate rebounding a record 33.1% per annum in the third-quarter of 2020 after contracting 31.4% during the previous period, while the update for Weekly Jobless Claims crossed the wires at 751K versus forecasts for a 775K print for the week ending October 24.

It remains to be seen if the positive data prints will sway the Federal Reserve as US lawmakers struggle to deliver another fiscal stimulus package, and the central bank may come under increased pressure to further support the economy even though the Fed’s balance sheet climbs to a fresh record high.

Image of Federal Reserve balance sheet

Source: FOMC

The Fed’s balance sheet climbed to $7.177 trillion from $7.151 trillion in the week of October 12 to clear the peak from June, and it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will adjust the forward guidance at the next interest rate on November 5 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. vow it “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) at least at the current pace.”

Until then, swings in investor confidence may continue to influence USD/CAD as the FOMC relies on its current tools to support the US economy, and the tilt in retail sentiment also looks poised to persist over the coming month as traders have been net-long the pair since mid-May.

Image of IG CIient Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 54.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.22 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 24.12% lower than yesterday and 24.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.63% higher than yesterday and 21.58% higher from last week.

The rise in net-short interest along with the decline in net-long position had helped to alleviate the crowding behavior in USD/CAD as 67.75% of traders were net-long the pair last week, but the Greenback may continue to show an inverse relationship with investor confidence as the tilt in retail sentiment remains in place.

With that said, swings in risk appetite may sway USD/CAD ahead of the next Fed rate decision, and the exchange rate may attempt to test the September high (1.3421) as it breaks out of the monthly opening range.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the USD/CAD correction from the 2020 high (1.4667) managed to fill the price gap from March, with the decline in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time since the start of the year.
  • USD/CAD managed to track the June range throughout July as the RSI broke out of a downward trend, but the failed attempt to push back above the 1.3440 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3460 (61.8% retracement) region led to a break of the March/June low (1.3315) even though the momentum indicator failed to push into oversold territory.
  • The decline from the August high (1.3451) briefly pushed the RSI below 30, but lacked the momentum to produce a test of the January low (1.2957) as the indicator failed to reflect the extreme reading in June.
  • In turn, the advance from the September low (1.2994) pushed USD/CAD above the 50-Day SMA (1.3202) for the first time since May, but the exchange rate appears to have reversed coursed following the failed attempt to test the August high (1.3451), which largely lines up with the 1.3440 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3460 (61.8% retracement) region.
  • Nevertheless, a bullish outside day (engulfing) candle formation emerged following the failed attempt to close below the 1.3110 (50% expansion) region, with the exchange rate breaking out of the monthly opening range closing above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3290 (61.8% expansion) to 1.3320 (78.6% retracement).
  • The September high (1.3421) sits on the radar as it larger lines up with the former-support zone around 1.3440 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3460 (61.8% retracement), with a topside break opening up the 1.3510 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3540 (23.6% retracement) area.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it approaches overbought territory after breaking out of the downward trend established earlier this month, with a move above 70 likely to be accompanied by a further appreciation in USD/CAD like the behavior seen in March.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
NZD/USD Tracks Monthly Range Ahead of New Zealand Inflation Report
NZD/USD Tracks Monthly Range Ahead of New Zealand Inflation Report
2020-10-21 00:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on US Fiscal Stimulus, ECB Rate Decision
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on US Fiscal Stimulus, ECB Rate Decision
2020-10-20 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rebound Sputters Ahead of Looming Vote on US Fiscal Stimulus
USD/CAD Rebound Sputters Ahead of Looming Vote on US Fiscal Stimulus
2020-10-20 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish