News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Holds, S&P 500 Drops and Dollar Rallies: Stimulus, GDP and Trade Wars
2020-10-14 03:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
2020-10-13 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Consolidation Brings Monthly Low on the Radar
2020-10-14 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: False Breakout Potential amid Return to Wedge - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-10-13 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Will Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure?
2020-10-14 04:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
2020-10-14 00:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/0RVCrO4aQg
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/pOQNnQUSod
  • Chinese oil imports rose 2.1% to 48.48 million barrels in September from 47.48 million barrels in August. A gradual recovery of world’s second larges economy may offer some cushion to oil prices amid an overall tepid demand outlook. https://t.co/5ljE7JDoaJ
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (AUG) Actual: -13.8% Expected: -13.3% Previous: -15.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.82%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gJhNuw32yZ
  • Recent changes in retail positioning hint that $EURUSD and $GBPUSD may turn lower, will $AUDUSD follow? Check out my latest sentiment weekly here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/10/14/AUDUSD-EURUSD-GBPUSD-Will-Retail-Traders-Boost-Upside-Exposure.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/wqZ9TlexLJ
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zSU2qroOMm
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (AUG) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -13.3% Previous: -15.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.49% FTSE 100: 0.46% France 40: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vQX9fD43sY
  • According to my poll for top theme this week, traders think US stimulus talks are an overwhelming fundamental leader for market-moving potential. But is that a driver for the $NDX and $SPX? I think it has more potential in $EURUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/14/Nasdaq-Holds-SP-500-Drops-and-Dollar-Rallies-Stimulus-GDP-and-Trade-Wars.html https://t.co/lQcY3gKUsh
Gold Price Consolidation Brings Monthly Low on the Radar

Gold Price Consolidation Brings Monthly Low on the Radar

2020-10-14 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold pulls back from a fresh monthly high ($1933) as the lack of urgency to pass another US fiscal stimulus package drags on investor confidence and props up the Greenback, but the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the record high ($2075) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks out of the downward trend carried over from August.

Advertisement

Gold Price Consolidation Brings Monthly Low on the Radar

The price of goldstruggles to retain the advance from the previous week as the US Dollar Index (DXY) appears to be reacting to a confluent zone of support, and bullion may continue to give back the rebound from the monthly low ($1873) as it carves a series of lower highs and lows.

However, failure to test the monthly low ($1873) may set the stage for a larger recovery as the price for gold clears the opening range for October, and the decline from the record high ($2075) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in market behavior even though the precious metal no longer traders to fresh yearly highs during every single month in 2020.

Key market themes may keep gold prices afloat as the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet approaches the peak from June, and the dovish forward guidance for monetary policy may continue to heighten the appeal of gold as an alternative to fiat currencies as the central bank vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) at least at the current pace.”

In turn, gold may continue to reflect an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) relies on its non-standard tools to support the US economy, but the crowding behavior in the Greenback has resurfaced even though Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. remain “committed to using the Federal Reserve's full range of tools in order to support the U.S. economy.”

Image of IG Client Sentiment

The IG Client Sentiment report reflects the net-long US Dollar bias from earlier this year as retail traders are net-long USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/JPY, while the crowd is net-short GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD.

The tilt in retail sentiment suggests key market themes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to persist as major central banks largely rule out a V-shape recovery, and the low interest rate environment may keep gold prices afloat as the FOMC plans to provide a “more explicit outcome-based forward guidance.”

With that said, the decline from the record high ($2075) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in market behavior as the crowding behavior in the US Dollar resurfaces, and the price of gold may extends the advance from the monthly low ($1873) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks out of the downward trend carried over from August.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold pushed to fresh yearly highs throughout the first half 2020, with the bullish price action also taking shape in August as the precious metal tagged a new record high ($2075).
  • However, the bullish behavior failed to materialize in September as the price of gold traded below the 50-Day SMA ($1933) for the first time since June, with developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) negating the wedge/triangle formation established in August as the oscillator slipped to its lowest level since March.
  • Nevertheless, the decline from the record high ($2075) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in market behavior as the RSI reverses ahead of oversold territory and breaks out of the downward trend carried over from August.
  • The recent series of lower highs and lows brings the monthly low ($1873) on the radar as the price of gold struggles to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around $1907 (100% expansion) to $1920 (161.8% expansion), but lack of momentum to test the monthly low ($1873) may set the stage for a larger recovery as the price for gold clears the opening range for October.
  • Need a move back above the Fibonacci overlap around $1907 (100% expansion) to $1920 (161.8% expansion) to bring the $1956 (23.6% expansion) region back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $1971 (100% expansion) to $1985 (261.8% expansion).
  • Meanwhile, the RSI may continue to show the bearish momentum abating if it makes its way towards overbought territory, with a move above 70 likely to be accompanied by higher gold prices like the behavior seen in July.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Bullish Outside Day Price Formation Indicates Larger Rebound
USD/CAD Bullish Outside Day Price Formation Indicates Larger Rebound
2020-10-14 00:00:00
EUR/USD Clears Monthly Opening Range as ECB Shuns Euro Intervention
EUR/USD Clears Monthly Opening Range as ECB Shuns Euro Intervention
2020-10-13 05:00:00
AUD/USD Unfazed by Ban on Australian Coal as Risk Appetite Improves
AUD/USD Unfazed by Ban on Australian Coal as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-13 00:00:00
Gold Price Recovers to Push RSI Indicator Out of Downward Trend
Gold Price Recovers to Push RSI Indicator Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-12 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish