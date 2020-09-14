NZD/USD Outlook: Tilt in Retail Sentiment Persists Ahead of FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-14 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Searches for Support as Brexit Bill Roils GBP
2020-09-14 22:05:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Focused on Fed Meeting
2020-09-14 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Triangulating Towards a Breakout
2020-09-14 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @DanielGMoss's #Webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for his weekly coverage of trading prep for $AUDUSD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/QVPnTAItPN
  • #Market Snapshot Risk-off tilt seen early in the #APAC session as the haven-linked $USD and $JPY storm higher $AUDUSD and $EURUSD sliding lower alongside #SP500 futures and the #ASX200 Chinese retail sales and industrial production figures headline the economic docket https://t.co/rMD6G6s0iQ
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/ERyiY47G5H https://t.co/gLAnRaG6Qe
  • - #TikTok rejects Microsoft’s offer, sides with Oracle. Where do US-China relations stand? - #BidenTrump spread continues to favor the former as both sides battle for swing states - #SPX analysis: index trading at February swing-high – what happens now? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/14/SPX-Analysis-Oracle-Wins-TikTok-Bid-Biden-Maintains-Lead-in-Polls.html https://t.co/IuMeyoLdm5
  • US Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.09%) S&P 500 (+0.119%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.204%) [delayed] -BBG
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/BvvddjcfKh
  • $GBP | Pound Sterling Swoons Amid Latest #Brexit Drama Surrounding Internal Market Bill --British MPs vote 340 to 263 in favor of PM Boris Johnson's proposal --Still needs approval from House of Lords Full Analysis via @DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/14/pound-sterling-searches-for-support-as-brexit-bill-roils-gbp.html #FX #Forex #Trading
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/LhRgiZrCLw
  • Internal Market Bill now will move to the committee stage, meaning four more days of debates on Tuesday, Wednesday as well as Sep 21st and 22nd $GBP https://t.co/JPVA1V8L5i
  • $GBPUSD stable after victory for Boris Johnson, as expected, on the internal market bill https://t.co/1D8qqldIKA
NZD/USD Outlook: Tilt in Retail Sentiment Persists Ahead of FOMC

NZD/USD Outlook: Tilt in Retail Sentiment Persists Ahead of FOMC

2020-09-15 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD struggles to extend the advance from the start of the week as consumer confidence in New Zealand weakens for three consecutive quarters, but the pullback from the yearly high (0.6789) may end up being an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend as the tilt in retail sentiment persists.

NZD/USD Outlook: Tilt in Retail Sentiment Persists Ahead of FOMC

NZD/USD slipped below the 0.67000 handle as the Westpac Consumer Confidence survey narrowed to 95.1 from 97.2 in the second quarter of 2020 to mark the lowest reading since 2008, and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on September 16 as the central bank prepares to release the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

It remains to be seen if the new forecasts from Fed officials will reveal anything new as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. discuss an outcome-based approach versus a calendar-based forward guidance for monetary policy, and more of the same from the June meeting may drag on NZD/USD as the central bank appears to be on track to retain the current stance throughout the remainder of the year.

However, projections for a lower neutral Fed Funds rate may prop up NZD/USD as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to “achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time,” and current market trends may stay intact ahead of the US election as the central bank vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace.

At the same time, the crowding behavior in NZD/USD looks poised to persist even though the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) prepares a “package of additional monetary policy tools to support the economy” as retail trades have been net-short the pair since mid-June.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 39.35% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 39.27% higher than yesterday and 46.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.63% higher than yesterday and 10.48% lower from last week.

The rise in net-long position has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as only 28.44% of traders were net-long NZD/USD last week, but the rise in net-short interest suggests the crowding behavior will persist even though the Fed’s balance sheet climbs back above $7 trillion in August.

With that said, the recent weakness in NZD/USD may prove to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend as the exchange rate trades to fresh yearly high (0.6789) in September, and current market trends may keep the exchange afloat ahead of the next RBNZ meeting on September 22 as the tilt in retail sentiment persists.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the February high (0.6503) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke above 70 for the first time in 2020, with the exchange rate taking out the January high (0.6733) in September following the close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6740 (23.6% expansion).
  • However, lack of momentum to break/close above the 0.6790 (50% expansion) region pushed NZD/USD towards the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6600 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6630 (78.6% expansion), and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate over the coming days as it struggles to climb back above the 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6740 (23.6% expansion) area.
  • Nevertheless, the pullback from the yearly high (0.6789) may end up being an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend as current market trends remain in place, with a break/close above the 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6740 (23.6% expansion) area bringing the 0.6790 (50% expansion) region back on the radar.
Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
2020-09-14 06:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of RBA Minutes with FOMC on Tap
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of RBA Minutes with FOMC on Tap
2020-09-14 03:00:00
EUR/USD Analysis: Wait-and-See ECB Guidance Keeps August Range Intact
EUR/USD Analysis: Wait-and-See ECB Guidance Keeps August Range Intact
2020-09-11 05:00:00
AUD/USD Flips Ahead of 50-Day SMA Despite Break of Trendline Support
AUD/USD Flips Ahead of 50-Day SMA Despite Break of Trendline Support
2020-09-10 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish