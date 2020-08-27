AUD/USD Unfazed by Asia/Pacific Data with Fed Symposium on Tap

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, into the Jackson Hole Abyss - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-26 16:30:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
2020-08-26 08:12:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/5ukZ8eQ4kv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V5AFIZpOaA
  • Recent technical signals hint $USDSGD and $USDPHP may turn higher while $USDIDR and $USDMYR may extend losses What are key technical levels the US Dollar is facing against its #ASEAN FX counterparts ahead? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/08/27/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Qo7tnDqNr7
  • The S&P 500 is trading at its fastest pace relative to the 200-day moving average since Jan 2018 heading into Jackson Hole, but conspicuously, other risk measures are flagging. My video for today: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/08/27/SP-500-Accelerates-Higher-Without-the-Market-Dollar-Ready-for-Jackson-Hole.html https://t.co/kgVUyVhcYZ
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/heF28a7yOu
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 All Industry Activity Index MoM (JUN) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.08% FTSE 100: 0.06% France 40: 0.05% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AF2owUmZJU
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/cITVDoAkmZ
  • $USDCAD set to extend its run lower as it dangles above short-term support ‘Golden Cross’ formation may fuel a surge in $CADJPY rates $CADCHF coiling up to close out the month ⬇️🇨🇦 Canadian Dollar Outlook 🇨🇦⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/08/27/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-CADJPY-CADCHF-USDCAD-Levels-to-Watch--.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YegYh8Vevp
  • Ahead of the Jackson Hole summit, USD/JPY is likely to trade within a relatively tight range with upside capped at 106.55-60 in the short-term. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/wCVabmrQDW https://t.co/daI0uIG1JF
AUD/USD Unfazed by Asia/Pacific Data with Fed Symposium on Tap

AUD/USD Unfazed by Asia/Pacific Data with Fed Symposium on Tap

2020-08-27 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades near the yearly high (0.7276) ahead of the Federal Reserve Economic Symposium, and the Australian Dollar may continue to outperform its US counterpart if the event foreshadows more of the same for the next interest rate decision on September 16.

AUD/USD Unfazed by Asia/Pacific Data with Fed Symposium on Tap

AUD/USD appears to be unfazed by data prints coming out of the Asian/Pacific region as it shows a limited reaction to the 19.6% rise in China’s Industrial Profits, but the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week brings the 2019 high (0.7295) back on the radar as the less-than-expected decline in Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure is likely to keep the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on the sidelines.

The gauge for business investment fell 5.9% in the second quarter of 2020 versus forecasts for an 8.2% decline, and the development may encourage the RBA to endorse a wait-and-see approach at the next meeting on September 1 as “the downturn in the first half of the year had been smaller than predicted.

In turn, Governor Philp Lowe and Co. may stick to the yield-target program as the central bank continues to rule out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) for Australia, and the different approach in managing monetary policy may keep AUD/USD afloat as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace.”

It remains to be seen if the Fed Economic Symposium will bring an end to current market trends as the FOMC discusses an outcome-based approach versus a calendar-based forward guidance for monetary policy, and fresh remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may spur a material shift in AUD/USD behavior if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures in 2021.

Nevertheless, the event may foreshadow more of the same for the September meeting as the FOMC votes unanimously to push back “the expiration of the temporary U.S. Dollar liquidity swap lines through March 31, 2021,” and the Australian Dollar may continue to appreciate against the Greenback as the crowding behavior in AUD/USD looks poised to persist over the coming days.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows retail traders have bee net-short AUD/USD since April, with the latest update showing only 35.56% of traders net-long the pair as the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.81 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 15.46% lower than yesterday and 8.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.21% higher than yesterday and 16.67% higher from last week.

The recent decline in net-long position could be indicative of profit-taking behavior as AUD/USD trades near the yearly high (0.7276) ahead of the Fed symposium, while the rise in net-short interest suggests the tilt in retail sentiment will carry into the month ahead even though the Fed’s balance sheet climbs back above $7 trillion in August.

With that said, the 2019 high (0.7295) is back on the radar for AUD/USD as the recent weakness in the exchange rate may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish price action rather than a change in trend, but technical outlook is clouded with mixed signals as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to deviate with price, with the oscillator snapping the upward trend established in July after failing to push into overbought territory.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the advance from the 2020 low (0.5506) gathered pace as AUD/USD broke out of the April range, with the exchange rate clearing the January high (0.7016) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory.
  • AUD/USD managed to clear the June high (0.7064) during the previous month even though the RSI failed to retain the upward trend from earlier this year, with the oscillator pushing into overbought territory for the fourth time in late-July.
  • The RSI established a bullish trend in July as AUD/USD traded to fresh yearly highs, but the indicator continues to deviate with price as it snaps trendline support after failing to push into overbought territory.
  • Nevertheless, the 2019 high (0.7295) is back on the radar for AUD/USD as it bounces back from the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it holds below 70 even though AUD/USD trades to a fresh 2020 high (0.7276) in August, but lack of momentum to hold above the 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% retracement) region may bring the 0.6970 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6980 (23.6% expansion) area back on the radar as the bullish momentum appears to be abating.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Under Pressure as BoC Highlights Limits of Monetary Policy
USD/CAD Under Pressure as BoC Highlights Limits of Monetary Policy
2020-08-27 00:10:00
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Negates Downward Trend
NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Negates Downward Trend
2020-08-26 00:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Trades in Defined Price Range Ahead of September
USD/CAD Rate Trades in Defined Price Range Ahead of September
2020-08-25 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish