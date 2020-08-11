USD/CAD Rate Rebound Undermined by Crowding Behavior in US Dollar

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
2020-08-10 20:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar may extend its surge from yearly lows as it tentatively signals a cyclical upturn. NZD/USD, NZD/JPY rates poised for further gains. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/vrOuFkvWpX https://t.co/GdmIBZ670I
  • The US Dollar may rise on haven demand as US-China tension grows over technology and intra-governmental friction after Trump’s executive orders on coronavirus relief aid. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/t4CL53z0DV https://t.co/WQOG1vxnkT
  • 🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q2) Actual: -42.9% Expected: -42.9% Previous: -4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) Actual: -13.2% Expected: -13.2% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • 🇯🇵 Bank Lending YoY (JUL) Actual: 6.3% Expected: 6.5% Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-10
  • The US Dollar may rise on haven demand as US-China tension grows over technology and intra-governmental friction after Trump’s executive orders on coronavirus relief aid. https://t.co/qzlk7T8EpC
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q2) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -42.9% Previous: -4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -13.2% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Bank Lending YoY (JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.5% Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-10
  • All you need to know heading into Asia: #AUDNZD Broke Half-Decade Ceiling. Tech Stocks Retreat on Sino-US Risks⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/10/AUDNZD-Broke-Half-Decade-Ceiling-Tech-Stocks-Retreat-on-Sino-US-Risks.html
USD/CAD Rate Rebound Undermined by Crowding Behavior in US Dollar

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Undermined by Crowding Behavior in US Dollar

2020-08-11 00:05:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD recovers after taking out the March low (1.3315) during the first week of August, but current market conditions may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the crowding behavior in the US Dollar persists.

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Undermined by Crowding Behavior in US Dollar

USD/CAD appears to making its way towards the monthly high (1.3451) following the limited reaction to Canada’s Employment report, and the rebound from the August low (1.3233) may gather pace as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reverses course ahead of oversold territory.

However, USD/CAD may trade within a more defined range over the coming days as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week, and it remains to be seen if the 418.5K rise in Canada Employment will sway the monetary policy outlook as part-time positions account for 345.3K of the headline figure, with full-time jobs increasing 73.2K in July.

In turn, the Bank of Canada (BoC) may continue to utilize its balance sheet to support the Canadian economy as the central bank pledges to carry out “its large-scale asset purchase program at a pace of at least $5 billion per week,” and Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may retain a dovish forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on September 9 as the “Bank is prepared to provide further monetary stimulus as needed.

Until then, current market conditions may keep USD/CAD under pressure as the crowding behavior in the US Dollar carries into August even though the DXY Indextrades to fresh multi-year lows for the second consecutive week.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows retail traders have been net-long USD/CAD since mid-May, with 57.53% of traders currently net-long the pair as the ratio of traders long to short stands at 1.35 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.00% higher than yesterday and 18.51% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.94% higher than yesterday and 24.00% higher from last week.

The decline in net-long interest suggests stop-loss orders were triggered last week as USD/CADtook out the March/June low (1.3315), while the rise in net-short position comes as the exchange rate struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

With that said, current market conditions may curb the recent rebound in USD/CAD as the crowding behavior in the US Dollar persists, and the exchange rate may trade within a more defined range over the coming days if the rebound from the August low (1.3233) fails to trigger a test of the monthly high (1.3451).

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the USD/CAD correction from the 2020 high (1.4667) managed to fill the price gap from March, with the decline in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time since the start of the year.
  • Nevertheless, USD/CAD reversed from the March low (1.3315) in June, with both price and the RSI carving an upward trend during the month, but the bullish formations have been largely negated as the exchange rate snapped the range bound price action during the first half of July.
  • USD/CAD managed to track the June range throughout the previous month as the RSI broke out of the downward trend established in July, and the failed attempt to push below 30 suggests the bearish momentum will continue to abate over the coming days as the indicator reverses course ahead of oversold territory.
  • As a result, USD/CAD appears to be making its way towards themonthly high (1.3451) after failing to close below the 1.3250 (23.6% expansion), but lack of momentum to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the August low (1.3233) may generate range bound conditions as the former support zone around 1.3440 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3460 (61.8% retracement) appears to offering resistance.
  • Need a closing price below the 1.3250 (23.6% expansion) region to bring the 1.3170 (50% expansion) area on the radar, with the next area of interest comes in around 1.3110 (50% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Indicator Shows Textbook Sell Signal
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: RSI Indicator Shows Textbook Sell Signal
2020-08-10 05:00:00
NZD/USD Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Amid Failure to Test January High
NZD/USD Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Amid Failure to Test January High
2020-08-10 02:10:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
USD/CAD Breaks Down From June Range While RSI Approaches Oversold Zone
USD/CAD Breaks Down From June Range While RSI Approaches Oversold Zone
2020-08-06 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.