NZD/USD Technical Analysis Outlook Warns of RSI Divergence

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
2020-07-28 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • The FTSE has been going nowhere fast, as it continues to build on a range dating back to the middle of June. Get your #FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/QdDXgBzcza https://t.co/nEQQPYthyA
  • Japan credit outlook has been revised down to negative from stable by Fitch - BBG #coronavirus
  • The #gold breakout is underway with the rally now approaching initial topside resistance objectives. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/Ong6WBvqf0 https://t.co/QDpvpRBo10
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD slightly higher with US equity futures. #Gold is also up with crude oil
  • My outlook for #gold ahead of the FOMC rate decision tomorrow⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/07/24/Gold-Price-Outlook-Bullish-on-FOMC-Rate-Decision-US-Relief-Bill.html
  • - #AUD could rise on local CPI data amid signs of economic stabilization - China-sensitive currency for now may shrug at tension between Washington, Beijing for now - #AUDUSD rally could encounter a degree of friction at a multi-month resistance zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/28/AUD-May-Extend-Rally-on-CPI-Data-Despite-Regional-Political-Risks.html
  • DAX 30 traders struggle to breach resistance marked by prior highs around 12,930. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/nnDOY6wE84 https://t.co/xqbc315TGQ
  • USD/JPY dropping towards a major level of support as the USD sell-off continues. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/5YXyDwyKYM https://t.co/tAwRQF27fm
NZD/USD Technical Analysis Outlook Warns of RSI Divergence

NZD/USD Technical Analysis Outlook Warns of RSI Divergence

2020-07-29 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD tags a fresh monthly high (0.6703) going into the end of July as the crowding behavior in the US Dollar persist, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be deviating with price as the oscillator struggles to push into overbought territory.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis Outlook Warns of RSI Divergence

NZD/USD still appears to be on track to test the 2020 high (0.6733) as it extends the advance from the start of July, and the crowding behavior in the US Dollar may keep the exchange rate afloat as the IG Client Sentiment report continues to show retail traders net-long USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/JPY, while the crowd remains net-short NZD/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and EUR/USD.

Image of IG Client Sentiment

It remains to be seen if the net-long US Dollar bias will carry into August as the Federal Reserve looks poised to retain the current policy at its interest rate decision on July 29, and more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may continue to drag on the greenback as the central bank vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency MBS (Mortgage-Backed Security) and agency CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Security) at least at the current pace.”

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

Nevertheless, retail traders have been net-short NZD/USD since May, with the latest update showing 41.53% of traders are net-long the pair, while the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.41 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.41% lower than yesterday and 6.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.28% higher than yesterday and 1.41% higher from last week.

The decline in net-long positions could be an indication of profit-taking behavior as NZD/USD tags a fresh monthly high (0.6703), but the rise in net-short interest suggests the crowding behavior will persist over the coming days even though the exchange rate approaches the 2020 high (0.6733).

With that said, current market conditions may keep NZD/USD afloat as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) relies of its lending facilities along with its asset purchases to support the US economy, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be deviating with price as the oscillator struggles to push into overbought territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Eyes March Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Rate Eyes March Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-07-28 05:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook: RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone Ahead of Australia CPI
AUD/USD Outlook: RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone Ahead of Australia CPI
2020-07-28 00:10:00
Gold Price Trades to Fresh Record High Amid Extreme RSI Reading
Gold Price Trades to Fresh Record High Amid Extreme RSI Reading
2020-07-27 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Trades to Fresh 2020 High Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
EUR/USD Rate Trades to Fresh 2020 High Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2020-07-27 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.