NZD/USD Crowding Behavior Persist as RSI Diverges with Price

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @margaretyjy: Hang Seng jumps 1.5% as tech gains. Tencent, Alibaba are among the best performers today. https://t.co/qMUzF6LoXk
  • $AUDUSD slightly higher as #RBA pours cold water on intervention bets, seems they are comfortable with the Aussie's persistent appreciation. Broader outlook remains on risk trend https://t.co/5x3tS24kdY
  • RBA minutes, Uncertainty weighing on consumption and investment, nature of the economic recovery continues to be uncertain - $AUDUSD #RBA
  • RBA minutes: Not ruling out policy adjustments if necessary, reiterated the separation between monetary policy and government financing - BBG $AUDUSD #RBA
  • RBA minutes: Exchange rate is reflective of the fundamental outlook, no case for intervention in the FX market - BBG $AUDUSD #RBA
  • RBA minutes: Negative interest rate policy extremely unlikely - BBG $AUDUSD #RBA
  • Market snapshot: US equity futures pointing higher at the expense of JPY and USD.
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Meeting Minutes due at 01:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-21
  • Join @DanielGMoss's #Webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for his weekly coverage of trading prep for $AUDUSD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/GUkfHmie95
  • Markets: "Uhh, could you please be a little more specific on your threat so we know what stocks to short?" https://t.co/aiFWYGILLD
NZD/USD Crowding Behavior Persist as RSI Diverges with Price

NZD/USD Crowding Behavior Persist as RSI Diverges with Price

2020-07-21 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD approaches the monthly high (0.6601) despite signs of crowding behavior in the US Dollar, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) undermines the resilience in the New Zealand Dollar as the indicator appears to be diverging with price.

NZD/USD Crowding Behavior Persist as RSI Diverges with Price

The New Zealand Dollar has outperformed most of its major counterparts in July as NZD/USD managed to clear the June high (0.6585), and the exchange rate may stay afloat over the coming days as the IG Client Sentiment report continues to reflect crowding behavior in the currency market, with retail traders net-short NZD/USD since May.

Image of IG client sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The latest update shows 32.19%of traders are net-long NZD/USD versus 31.84% last week, with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.11 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.34% higher than yesterday and 10.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.56% higher than yesterday and 10.85% lower from last week.

The drop on net-long exposure could be attributed to profit taking behavior as NZD/USD approaches the monthly high (0.6601), while the ongoing contraction in net-short interest suggests stop orders are getting triggered as the New Zealand Dollar continues to outperform its US counterpart.

It remains to be seen if the crowding behavior will persist as open interest for NZD/USD narrows 10.58% from the previous week, but current market conditions may keep the exchange rate afloat ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 29 as the central bank pledges to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency MBS (Mortgage-Backed Security) and agency CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Security) at least at the current pace.”

Looking ahead, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on track to retain the current policy throughout the remainder of the year as US lawmakers try to nail out another fiscal stimulus program, and thecontraction in the Fed’s balance sheet may prove to be short lived as the central bank relies on its lending facilities as well as its asset purchases to support the US economy.

With that said, current conditions may keep NZD/USD afloat as the crowding behavior in the currency market persists, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warn of a potential pullback in the exchange rate as the indicatorsnaps the upward trend from March and appears to be reversing course ahead of overbought territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the February high (0.6503) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke above 70 for the first time in 2020, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from earlier this year as it takes out the June high (0.6585) during the first full week of July.
  • However, the RSIappears to be diverging with price as the indicator snaps the upward trend from March, with the oscillator failing to produce the extreme readings seen in June even though the exchange rate managed to clear last month’s high (0.6585).
  • Nevertheless, the July high (0.6601) is on the radar for NZD/USD as it extends the advance from earlier this week, but lack of momentum to break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6600 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6630 (78.6% expansion) may generate range bound conditions as recent developments in the RSI point to a potential shift in market behavior.
  • Failure to hold above the 0.6550 (50% expansion) region may pushed NZD/USD back towards the overlap around 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion), which largely lines up with the July low (0.6440).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High Despite Net Long US Dollar Exposure
Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High Despite Net Long US Dollar Exposure
2020-07-20 05:00:00
AUD/USD Rate to Stay Afloat as RBA Refrains from Bond Purchases
AUD/USD Rate to Stay Afloat as RBA Refrains from Bond Purchases
2020-07-20 02:10:00
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: 2020 High on Radar as Bull Flag Pattern Unfolds
EUR/USD Forecast: 2020 High on Radar as Bull Flag Pattern Unfolds
2020-07-16 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.