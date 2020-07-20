0

News
Euro in Limbo on EU Summit. GBP & USD Brace for Brexit & US Fiscal Debate
2020-07-20 04:00:00
USD May Fall Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases, Euro Holding Breath on EU Summit
2020-07-19 23:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-19 12:00:00
News
Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High Despite Net Long US Dollar Exposure
2020-07-20 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Finds Support at 25,000 as China A-Shares Rebound
2020-07-20 01:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling on Hold Ahead of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Report
2020-07-20 08:19:00
EUR/GBP May Rise on EU Summit, Escalating UK-China Tensions
2020-07-20 07:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High Despite Net Long US Dollar Exposure

2020-07-20 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold trades near the 2020 high ($1818) despite signs of crowding behavior in the US Dollar, but the precious metal may face a potential pullback as the advance from earlier this month fails to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory.

Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High Despite Net Long US Dollar Exposure

The price of goldhas traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and the bullish behavior may persist throughout the second half of the year as the Federal Reserve vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency MBS (Mortgage-Backed Security) and agency CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Security) at least at the current pace.”

It seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will rely on its lending facilities along with its asset purchases to support the US economy even though the central bank remains “committed to using its full range of tools,” and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will deploy more unconventional tools as a growing number of Fed officials shows little interest in adopting a yield caps or targets (YCT) policy.

In turn, the FOMC may show a greater willingness to widen the size and scope of its asset purchase programs if the economy requires additional monetary support, and the recent contraction in the Fed’s balance sheet may prove to be short lived as the central bank appears to be on track to retain the current policy at the next interest rate decision on July 29.

The unprecedented efforts by the FOMC has dragged on the US Dollar, with the DXY index establishing a downward trend from the March high (102.99) as the greenback gives back the advance following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Image of IG client sentiment

Nevertheless, the IG Client Sentiment report reflects crowding behavior in the US Dollar as the price of gold holds near the yearly high ($1818), with retail traders net-long USD/CHF, USD/JPY and USD/CAD, while the crowd is net-short GBP/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD and EUR/USD.

It remains to be seen if the net-long US Dollar exposure will persist ahead of the FOMC meeting as US lawmakers attempt to nail out another fiscal stimulus package over the coming days, but the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may continue to act as a backstop for the price of gold as market participants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

However, recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warn of a potential pullback in bullion as the indicator snaps the upward trend from June after failing to push into overbought territory.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 3Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The technical outlook for the price of gold remains constructive as it trades to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in July as precious metal tags a new 2020 high ($1818).
  • The price of gold cleared the 2012 high ($1796) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) established an upward trend in June, but recent developments warn of a potential pullback in the price of gold as the indicator snaps the upward trend carried over from the previous month after failing to push into overbought territory.
  • The string of failed attempts to break/close above the $1822 (50% expansion) region may continue to generate range bound conditions, but lack of momentum to hold above $1786 (38.2% expansion) may push the price of gold back towards $1754 (261.8% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around $1733 (78.6% retracement) to $1743 (23.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

