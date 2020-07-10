AUD/USD Fails to Test June High Despite ‘New Phase’ of Fiscal Stimulus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Macro Matters: Gold, USD, Equities Pullback - More in Store?
2020-07-09 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More Upside Likely in GBP/USD After Mini Budget
2020-07-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There is a shift in risk appetite concentration that doesn't carry global potential and Canadian jobs data is top event risk ahead. I talk about this and in more in my video: 'Shanghai Composite, Nasdaq 100 and Emerging Markets Top Risk Performers' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/07/10/Shanghai-Composite-Nasdaq-100-and-Emerging-Markets-Top-Risk-Performers.html https://t.co/g2NyiqICwx
  • The ASX 200 and AUD/JPY are at risk of losses as cases of Covid-19 continue to climb in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state. Get your #ASX market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/O0LNvhy4eY https://t.co/C25biduN3z
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.38% Oil - US Crude: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/218L4q0Jz7
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/c5c0VVAWUE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.99%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/acrx34FMVU
  • The Dow Jones could fall based on positioning signals, will the growth-linked Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar follow? If so, what are the technical barriers ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yJrlR5C00P https://t.co/EKu3rtIob8
  • IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath: See tremendous uncertainty for global economy -BBG #IMF
  • Victoria Treasurer Pallas: Victoria economy to take 2.5 years to recover, announces A$534m business support package -BBG $AUDUSD
  • Asia Pacific markets off to a 'risk-off' start Friday $AUDUSD 👇 $NZDUSD 👇 #SP500 futures 👇 This follows the pessimistic #WallStreet session Thursday https://t.co/xVfYnmX60e
  • Mexico #Covid19 cases rise by daily record by 7,280 to 282,283 -BBG
AUD/USD Fails to Test June High Despite ‘New Phase’ of Fiscal Stimulus

AUD/USD Fails to Test June High Despite ‘New Phase’ of Fiscal Stimulus

2020-07-10 02:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD tags a fresh monthly high (0.7001) as Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg plans to unveil a “new phase” of fiscal support, but lack of momentum to test the June high (0.7064) may generate range bound conditions as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be reversing course ahead of overbought territory.

AUD/USD Fails to Test June High Despite ‘New Phase’ of Fiscal Stimulus

AUD/USD trades marginally higher from earlier this week despite the limited reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision, and the exchange rate may stay afloat over the coming days as Treasurer Frydenberg pledges to announce more temporary measures to support Australian households on July 23.

Another batch of fiscal stimulus is likely to keep the RBA on the sidelines as the central bank vows to “not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment,” and it seems as though Governor Philip Lowe and Co. will retain a wait-and-see approach throughout the second half of 2020 as the economic shock from COVID-19 “has been less severe than earlier expected.

In turn, the RBA may prepare to remove the yield target for 3-year Australian Government Securities (AGS) as “the Bank has not purchased government bonds for some time,” and the Australian Dollar may continue to trade to fresh yearly highs against its US counterpart if the central bank alters the forward guidance over the coming months.

However, the renewed cases of COVID-19 may force the RBA to further support the Australian economy as Victoria reinstates stage 3 lockdown, and the central bank may stick to the same script at the next interest rate decision on August 4 as “the nature and speed of the economic recovery remains highly uncertain.

Until then, the resilience in AUD/USD may persist as the RBA refrains from bond purchases, but lack of momentum to test the 2020 high (0.7064) may generate range bound conditions in the exchange rate as the RSI appears to be reversing course ahead of overbought territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range was a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • Nevertheless, the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) gathered pace as AUD/USD broke out of the April range, with the exchange rate clearing the February high (0.6774) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory.
  • AUD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range after trading to a fresh 2020 high (0.7064) in June, and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate in July as the RSI fails to retain the bullish trend from earlier this year and appears to be reversing course ahead of overbought territory.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 0.6970 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6980 (23.6% expansion) region keeps the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) on the radar as the RSI starts to establish a negative slope.
  • A break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) opens up the 0.6600 (50% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion) region, which largely lines up with the June low (0.66480), with the next area of interest comes in around 0.6520 (38.2% expansion) 0.6540 (78.6% expansion)
  • Waiting for a series of closing prices above the 0.6970 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6980 (23.6% expansion) region to bring the 2020 high (0.7064) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7090 (78.6% retracement), which largely lines up with the July 2019 high (0.7082).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory
2020-07-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Holds July Range Ahead of Canada Employment Report
USD/CAD Rate Holds July Range Ahead of Canada Employment Report
2020-07-08 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Territory
Australian Dollar Forecast: RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Territory
2020-07-08 00:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.