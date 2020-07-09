We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory
2020-07-09 05:00:00
Gold Breaks to 9 Year High as Nasdaq and Shanghai Composite Hit New Highs
2020-07-09 03:31:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
GBP/USD Outlook Brighter, EUR/GBP Dimmer After UK Mini Budget
2020-07-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $USDCNH: RSI registers oversold reading for the first time since the US-China 'phase one' trade deal in January. $USD $CNH…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.94%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/plFxRXM0uT
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7LQ64GzSvX
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/rYkYIIVNQJ
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.47% France 40: 1.18% FTSE 100: 0.78% US 500: 0.20% Wall Street: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UJ2NbRFbDk
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Market Snapshot Haven-associated $USD and $JPY notably declining during #APAC trade as the risk-sensitive $AUDUSD and #SP…
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/dKRAo00lfA https://t.co/jjRBxBZs1z
  • What is the #USD #ASEAN technical road ahead? Check out my latest update below! $USDIDR $USDPHP $USDMYR $USDSGD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/09/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-USDIDR-USDPHP-USDMYR-USDSGD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ByH56TCUdj
  • The US Dollar is pressured as rising coronavirus cases fail to dent 2021 GDP bets. Could the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/u1qhaIGGoC https://t.co/O2i6DZLkIB
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8fnXlqvZEz
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory

Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory

2020-07-09 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020,and the bullish behavior looks poised to persist as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushes into overbought territory.

Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Indicator Into Overbought Territory

The price of gold continues to trade to a fresh yearly high ($1818) in July, and recent developments in the RSI suggest the bullish momentum is gathering pace as the indicator establishes an upward trend and breaks above 70 for the first time since February.

Current market conditions may keep bullion afloat as the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending program becomes “fully operational,” and it seems as though the central bank will rely on itslending facilities as well as its balance sheet to support the US economy as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) vows to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency MBS (Mortgage-Backed Security) and agency CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Security) at least at the current pace.”

Looking ahead, it seems as though the FOMC will retain the dovish forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on July 29 as “the economy is likely to need support from highly accommodative monetary policy for some time,” and more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may boost the appeal of gold as the central bank pledges to “maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at its present level until policymakers were confident that the economy had weathered recent events and was on track to achieve the Committee's maximum-employment and price-stability goals.

In turn, the recent contraction in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet may end up being short lived as the reduction is largely driven by a decline in liquidity swaps, and it remains to be seen if the FOMC will alter the forward guidance later this year as Fed officials insist that “it will be important in coming months for the Committee to provide greater clarity regarding the likely path of the federal funds rate and asset purchases.”

Until then, the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may continue to act as a backstop for the price of gold as market participants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 3Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • However, the monthly opening range for March as less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the decline from the monthly high ($1704) leading to a break of the January low ($1517).
  • Nevertheless, the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion) instilled a constructive outlook for bullion especially as the RSI reversed course ahead of oversold territory and broke out of the bearish formation from February.
  • In turn, gold cleared the March high ($1704) to tag a new yearly high ($1748) in April, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in May as the precious metal traded to a fresh 2020 high ($1765).
  • The bullish behavior carried into June as the reversal from the May low ($1670) produced a break of the monthly opening range and pushed the price of bullion to a fresh 2020 high ($1786), with the trend also taking shape in July as the precious metal trades to a fresh yearly high ($1818).
  • The price of gold carves a series of higher highs and lows after clearing the 2012 high ($1796), but need a break/close above the $1822 (50% expansion) region to open up the $1857 (61.8% expansion) area.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it establishes an upward trend and pushes into overbought territory, and the bullish behavior in the price of gold may persist as long as the oscillator holds above 70.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Holds July Range Ahead of Canada Employment Report
USD/CAD Rate Holds July Range Ahead of Canada Employment Report
2020-07-08 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Territory
Australian Dollar Forecast: RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Territory
2020-07-08 00:05:00
Gold Holds Near 2020 High as Fed Main Street Program Goes Operational
Gold Holds Near 2020 High as Fed Main Street Program Goes Operational
2020-07-07 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.