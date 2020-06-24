NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable Following RBNZ as RSI Snaps Bullish Formation

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
2020-06-25 01:00:00
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.35%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 65.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/udzmvD1Js2
  • The US Dollar could appreciate as investors fear rising cases of the coronavirus. Will this propel USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR higher on average? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rj2BnIXXz https://t.co/PPenIqJ9za
  • South Korea confirms 28 more cases of the coronavirus, bringing total to 12,563 -BBG
  • Risk trends are starting to lean heavily towards fear, but the key breaks are in yet. I discuss what to watch Thursday in my video today: 'S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/06/25/SP-500-On-the-Cusp-of-Breakdown-as-COVID-Cases-Surge-and-IMF-Raises-Recession-Reading.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/TV2zrvmpph
  • The S&P 500 and DAX 30 may rise based on signals from IG Client Sentiment. Will the Dow Jones follow? Should prices rise swiftly, bearish technical warning signs risk emerging. Get your #DAX market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/5fHaWHtbXs https://t.co/lmeXTviPtf
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) Actual: ¥1,542.0B Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • A break below the lower trend-line should help usher in some momentum. However, we may need to see the risk trade come apart (stocks drop) for oil to really begin rolling lower. Get your crude #oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/uohpiPsj5e https://t.co/Id0WiD58NZ
  • ⬇️Asia Preview⬇️ - 🇦🇺Australian Dollar, Asia-Pacific stocks may fall on geopolitical strains, rising Covid-19 cases - 🇪🇺🇺🇸EU-US trade tensions, widening regional credit spreads likely to amplify regional stock losses - #AUDUSD analysis https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/24/AUD-APAC-Stocks-at-Risk-on-US-EU-Trade-Tensions-Rising-Virus-Cases.html
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: N$1,253M Previous: N$1267M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable Following RBNZ as RSI Snaps Bullish Formation

NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable Following RBNZ as RSI Snaps Bullish Formation

2020-06-25 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD pares the rebound from earlier this week as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) emphasizes that “the Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to provide additional stimulus as necessary,” and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the start of the month as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) snaps the upward trend carried over from March.

NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable Following RBNZ as RSI Snaps Bullish Formation

NZD/USD continues to pullback from the weekly high (0.6533) even though the RBNZ keeps the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.25% as the “Committee continues to prepare for the use of additional monetary policy tools as needed.

Image of RBNZ interest rate decisions

Source: RBNZ

It remains to be seen if the RBNZ will implement more non-standard measures over the coming months as the central bank pledges to “outline the outlook for the LSAP (Large Scale Asset Purchase) programme and our readiness to deploy alternative monetary policy tools in our August Statement,” but it seems as though Governor Adrian Orr and Co. will continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance in the second half of 2020 as “the Committee agreed that it is not yet clear whether the monetary stimulus delivered to date is sufficient to meet its mandate.

In turn, the RBNZ may keep the door open to implement a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) as Chief Economist Yuong Ha reveals that “we’ve given the banking system until the end of the year to get ready so that the option is there for the Monetary Policy Committee in a year’s time,” and speculation for another round of rate casts a bearish outlook for NZD/USD as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tames bets for negative US interest rates

At the same time, the RBNZ warns that “the appreciation of New Zealand’s exchange rate has placed further pressure on export earnings,” with officials notingthat the exchange rate has appreciated since the May Statement, dampening the outlook for inflation and reducing returns for New Zealand exports.

The comments suggest the RBNZ will pay increased attention to the New Zealand Dollar as “the Committee agreed that current disruptions to supply chains and international travel – including tourism – will persist and constrain growth and employment,” and Governor Orr and Co. may make further attempts to jawbone the local currency in an effort to achieve the dual mandate for price stability and full employment.

As a result, NZD/USD may continue to give back the advance from the start of the month following the reaction to the RBNZ meeting, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a potential shift in market behavior as the oscillator snaps the upward trend carried over from March.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD has failed to retain the range from the second half of 2019 as the decline from earlier this year produced a break of the October low (0.6204), with a ‘death cross’ taking shape in March as the 50-Day SMA (0.6214) crossed below the 200-Day SMA (0.6319).
  • Nevertheless, NZD/USD managed to push above the February high (0.6503) earlier this month as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke above 70 for the first time in 2020, but recent developments in the indicator highlight a potential shift in market behavior as the oscillator falls back from overbought territory and snaps trendline support.
  • In turn, the advance from the March low (0.5469) may continue unravel amid the lack of momentum to push above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6600 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6630 (78.6% expansion), but need a break/close below the 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the 0.6370 (50% retracement) area on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6310 (100% expansion) to 0.6320 (23.6% expansion), which lines up with the 200-Day SMA (0.6319), followed by the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Extends Bullish Behavior in June to Mark Fresh 2020 High
Gold Price Extends Bullish Behavior in June to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-06-24 04:00:00
USD/CAD Reversal from March Low Unravels as RSI Retains Bearish Trend
USD/CAD Reversal from March Low Unravels as RSI Retains Bearish Trend
2020-06-24 00:00:00
EUR/USD Bull Flag Formation in Focus as RSI Tracks Bullish Trend
EUR/USD Bull Flag Formation in Focus as RSI Tracks Bullish Trend
2020-06-23 03:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Forward Guidance
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Forward Guidance
2020-06-23 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.