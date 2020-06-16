USD/CAD Rebound Unravels as Fed Prepares to Purchase Corporate Bonds

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
Euro Bulls Spike, US Dollar Out of Favour, Australian Dollar at Risk - COT Report
2020-06-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Quality of response is 💯 https://t.co/CwiNu40Ydg
  • @ZabelinDimitri Have you tried QE?
  • Anybody know how to save a jar of homemade pesto after over-salting it? Tastes like the Pacific Ocean even after two heads of basil
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET /2:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/39dR7D6ecU
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Risk-on tilt fading slightly as Asia-Pacific trade gets underway Haven-linked $USD and $JPY edging higher as the risk-ass…
  • The return of risk-aversion has seen the #ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 slice through their respective 12-week uptrends, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falls just shy of the 200-day moving average. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/2AQlVLVL3B https://t.co/HQR9HAOEAF
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #BOJ is expected to maintain current monetary policy settings Governor #Kuroda may echo statements from Fed Chair Powell…
  • Waning risk appetite and technical support have allowed USD/CAD to climb higher. Get your $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/kypa4X8dqA https://t.co/DO67Xj24NZ
  • S&P 500 Rejoiced on Fed Buying Corporate Bonds. #AUD Eyeing #RBA Minutes⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/15/SP-500-Rejoiced-on-Fed-Buying-Corporate-Bonds-AUD-Eyeing-RBA-Minutes-.html
  • Market snapshot: anti-risk JPY edging lower with USD while cycle-sensitive AUD and #NZD are climbing with US equity futures. The risk-on tilt may be an echo of buoyancy during Wall Street trade after the Fed announced it was going to start purchasing individual corporate bonds.
USD/CAD Rebound Unravels as Fed Prepares to Purchase Corporate Bonds

USD/CAD Rebound Unravels as Fed Prepares to Purchase Corporate Bonds

2020-06-16 01:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD pulls back from the weekly high (1.3686) as the Federal Reserve updates the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) ahead of the semi-annual testimony with Chairman Jerome Powell, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warns of a larger correction as the indicator bounces back from oversold territory and offers a textbook buy signal.

USD/CAD Rebound Stalls as Fed Prepares to Purchase Corporate Bonds

USD/CAD struggle to retain the advance following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision as the central bank announces that the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF)will purchase corporate bonds to create a corporate bond portfolio that is based on a broad, diversified market index of U.S. corporate bonds.”

More updates are likely to emerge as the Fed expands the scope of the Main Street Lending Programto allow more small and medium-sized businesses to be able to receive support, but it remains to be seen if the FOMC will deploy more non-standard measures over the coming months as the central bank pledges to “evaluate our monetary policy stance and communications as more information about the trajectory of the economy becomes available.

In turn, Chairman Powell may strike a less dovish tone in front of US lawmakers as the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) show “a general expectation of an economic recovery beginning in the second half of this year,” and the central bank head may emphasize that “when the time comes, after the crisis has passed, we will put these emergency tools back in the toolbox” as the balance sheet climbs above $7.1 trillion in June.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Canada

At the same time, the Bank of Canada (BoC) may follow a similar path as the update to Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show the headline reading for inflation holding flat in May after contracting 0.2% the month prior, and Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may adjust the forward guidance at the next meeting on July 15 as “the Bank expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter.

With that said, the BoC may continue to rule out a negative interest rate policy as “the Bank’s programs to improve market function are having their intended effect,” but recent price action in USD/CAD warns of a larger correction as the exchange rate reverses at the March low (1.3315), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back from oversold territory and offers a textbook buy signal.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the near-term rally in USD/CAD emerged following the failed attempt to break/close belowthe Fibonacci overlap around 1.2950 (78.6% expansion) to 1.2980 (61.8% retracement), with the yearly opening range highlighting a similar dynamic as the exchange rate failed to test the 2019 low (1.2952) during the first full week of January.
  • The shift in USD/CAD behavior may persist in 2020 as the exchange rate breaks out of the range bound price action from the fourth quarter of 2019 and clears the October high (1.3383).
  • However, the pullback from the yearly high (1.4667) may continue to evolve as USD/CAD takes out the April low (1.3850),and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior in June as it fills the price gap from March.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as the oscillator continues to track the downward trend from May, but the indicator may offer a textbook buy signal over the coming days as it appears to be bouncing back from oversold territory.
  • Nevertheless, the break/close below the 1.3440 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3460 (61.8% retracement) region opens up the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3290 (61.8% expansion) to 1.3320 (78.6% retracement), which largely lines up with the March low (1.3315), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3250 (23.6% expansion).
  • Nevertheless, lack of momentum to hold below the 1.3440 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3460 (61.8% retracement) region may push USD/CAD back towards the overlap around 1.3440 (23.6% expansion) to 1.3460 (61.8% retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3510 (38.2% expansion) to 1.3540 (23.6% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Holds Near June High Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
Gold Price Holds Near June High Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2020-06-15 06:00:00
NZD/USD RSI Sell Signal in Focus Despite Forecast for V-Shape Recovery
NZD/USD RSI Sell Signal in Focus Despite Forecast for V-Shape Recovery
2020-06-15 03:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of Fed Testimony
AUD/USD Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of Fed Testimony
2020-06-12 00:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Textbook RSI Sell Signal
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Textbook RSI Sell Signal
2020-06-11 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.