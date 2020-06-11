AUD/USD Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of Fed Testimony

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD fell more against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah. Now comes key tests at support levels. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/5AeN7MoyOk https://t.co/gftFtx01bP
  • The #ASX 200 fails to breach key Fibonacci resistance as the OECD suggests an extension of fiscal stimulus packages to continue to support the local economy. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6i271Dgusu https://t.co/9qbVoLWdW7
  • My majors-based #USD index bounced off key support (March lows) as aggressive risk aversion permeated throughout financial markets over the past 24 hours. A reversal of the downtrend entails taking out falling resistance from March peaks #Dollar https://t.co/vJtGJJ3PYk
  • As promised, here is the preview for Asia: - 🦠#Coronavirus update - 📉Wall Street selloff - 🇦🇺#AUDUSD analysis: capitulation https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/11/US-Dollar-and-Yen-Surge-as-Stocks-Crater-APAC-Equities-AUD-to-Follow.html https://t.co/mC9L6n40kh
  • #Bitcoin broke the uptrend and is now hovering on the cusp of 9288.44. Breaking that and the two tiers below it could cast a deep and dark shadow over #BTCUSD https://t.co/kQCGSALKQD
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI Actual: 39.7 Previous: 26.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • #Gold: Since setting a fresh seven-year-high in May, Gold prices have shown back-and-forth price action with little discernible long-term bias. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/ezWewqKUbG https://t.co/pW7W8S4XzK
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 26.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • I'm sure it'll be fine. We're only a consumer-driven economy experiencing double-digit unemployment with a highly-leveraged corporate market...Okay this might be a problem actually. https://t.co/pkOsQZ673B
  • #AUD and #NZD heading lower into Asia after Wall Street trade ended in the red. APAC stocks may follow. Stay tuned for my Asia AM (to be released at 23:00 GMT)
AUD/USD Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of Fed Testimony

AUD/USD Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of Fed Testimony

2020-06-12 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD extends the pullback from the yearly high (0.7064) following the failed attempt to test the July 2019 high (0.7082), and the exchange rate may face a larger correction as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory and offers a textbook sell signal.

AUD/USD Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of Fed Testimony

The Australian Dollar has outperformed against all of its major counterparts in May, but the bullish behavior has started to abate following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the central bank appears to be on track to retain the current policy in the second half of 2020.

It seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will continue to endorse a dovish forward after expanding the scope of the Main Street Lending Programas the central bank remains committed in “using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time.

However, it remains to be seen if the FOMC will deploy more unconventional tools over the coming months as Chairman Jerome Powell rules out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP), and it seems as though the committee is in no rush to implement a yield-curve control program as “whether such an approach would usefully complement our main tools remains an open question.”

In turn, Chairman Powell may strike a less dovish tone in front of US lawmakers as the central bank head is scheduled to testify in front of Congress starting on June 16, and the FOMC as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may carry out a wait-and-see approach over the coming months as Fed officials insist that “some indicators suggest a stabilization or even a modest rebound in some segments of the economy.”

With that said, AUD/USD may struggle to hold its ground ahead of the next RBA meeting on July 7 as the FOMC emphasizes that “market functioning has improved since the strains experienced in March,” and the exchange rate may exhibit a more bearish behavior over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory and offers a textbook sell signal.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range was a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • Nevertheless, the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) gathered pace as AUD/USD broke out of the April range, with the exchange rate clearing the February high (0.6774) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory.
  • Recent price action warns of a near-term correction in AUD/USD as the advance from earlier this month fails to produce a test of the July 2019 high (0.7082), with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator pushes below 70 and offers a textbook sell signal.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it falls back from overbought territory and threatens the bullish formation from earlier this year.
  • The failed attempt to test the 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) hurdle has pushed AUD/USD towards the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6800 (61.8% expansion), with the next region of interest coming in around 0.6600 (50% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Textbook RSI Sell Signal
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Textbook RSI Sell Signal
2020-06-11 04:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-11 00:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Offering Textbook Buy Signal
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Offering Textbook Buy Signal
2020-06-10 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.