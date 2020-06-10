We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-11 00:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro has rejected a key falling trend line from 2018 against the US Dollar, putting a pause to recent aggressive gains in EUR/USD. Could this be the turning point? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/urj9QqeV0p https://t.co/KbyUQzy99G
  • Topics covered: - 🌍European political risk may trim Euro gains - 💶750b Euro aid package breakdown - 🇪🇺#EURUSD outlook https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/11/Euro-Could-Trim-Gains-on-Political-Friction-Over-EU-Aid-Package.html
  • 🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations Actual: 3.3% Expected: 4.2% Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.2% Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • Honestly, yeah. But the upcoming session in Wall Street may reflect a slightly gloomier reality given what we’re seeing in Asia. https://t.co/4tjpPPfsrz
  • The Federal Open Market Committee announced it would leave the Federal Funds Rate unchanged at 0.0 percent to 0.25 percent at its June 10 meeting, aligning with market expectations. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/2LQSHOjlz1 https://t.co/s00oZxkmnK
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD and US equity futures are edging lower while anti-risk JPY is rising. See why here - https://t.co/pwymXYzA8U
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment Actual: ¥1065.5B Previous: ¥-497.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇯🇵 BSI Large Manufacturing QoQ Actual: -52.3 Previous: -17.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Strong 'risk-off' reaction as Asia markets prepare to open #AUDUSD plunging alongside #SP500 futures as the haven-associ…
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision

Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision

2020-06-11 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold extends the advance from earlier this week as the Federal Reserve reiterates its commitment in “using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time,” and the dovish forward guidance may keep the precious metal afloat as the central bank pledges to “increase our holdings of Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities over coming months at least at the current pace.

Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision

The price of gold has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and the precious metal may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses ahead of the May low ($1670).

It seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will retain a dovish forward guidance even though the central bank expands the scope of the Main Street Lending Programas Fed officials “are strongly committed to using our tools to do whatever we can, and for as long as it takes, to provide some relief and stability, to ensure that the recovery will be as strong as possible.”

However, it remains to be seen if the FOMC will deploy more non-standard tools in 2020 as Chairman Jerome Powelltames speculation for a negative interest rate policy (NIRP), and it seems as though the central bank is in no rush to implement a yield-curve control program as “whether such an approach would usefully complement our main tools remains an open question.

In turn, the FOMCmay soften the dovish forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on July 29 as “market functioning has improved since the strains experienced in March,” and the central bank may carry out a wait-and-see approach over the coming months as “some indicators suggest a stabilization or even a modest rebound in some segments of the economy.”

Nevertheless, the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may continue to act as a backstop for goldas marketparticipants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies, and the price for bullion may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) fails to produce a break of the May low ($1670).

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 2Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • However, the monthly opening range for March as less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the decline from the monthly high ($1704) leading to a break of the January low ($1517).
  • Nevertheless, the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion) instilled a constructive outlook for bullion especially as the RSI reversed course ahead of oversold territory and broke out of the bearish formation from February.
  • In turn, gold cleared the March high ($1704) to tag a new yearly high ($1748) in April, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in May as the precious metal traded to a fresh 2020 high ($1765).
  • The bullish behavior may persist in June as the price of gold holds above the May low ($1670), with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as the indicator breaks out of the negative slope from the previous month.
  • Failure to break/close below the $1676 (78.6% expansion) region may generate range bound prices for gold, but a closing price above the Fibonacci overlap around $1733 (78.6% retracement) to $1743 (23.6% expansion) opens up the $1754 (261.8% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around $1786 (38.2% expansion) followed by the 2012 high ($1796).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Offering Textbook Buy Signal
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Offering Textbook Buy Signal
2020-06-10 00:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Eyes July 2019 High as Overbought RSI Reading Persists
AUD/USD Rate Eyes July 2019 High as Overbought RSI Reading Persists
2020-06-09 05:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.