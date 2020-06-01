NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Will RSI Offer a Bullish Signal?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
2020-06-01 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2020-06-01 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vPJr6TpvF6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xNfVZWeHaL
  • The $USD is falling against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah as stock markets rise. Watch out for US-China escalation and Brexit talks. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/PziC8KZaIC https://t.co/IhJHu2WCVZ
  • For those who argue a bullish case for stocks... Let me counter with a single chart of the gold to S&P 500 ratio. Looks to me like risk-reward favors bullion over equities. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/6qiSh8E0ht https://t.co/lKViSEnrMc
  • - Silver prices could pull back as negative RSI divergence shows slowing momentum - Copper prices have risen over 20 percent, are now trading above 17-year uptrend - Monthly perspective show the base metal has entered into a key compression zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/02/Silver--Copper-Prices-Enjoyed-a-Nice-Ride---Is-it-Time-to-Get-Off.html
  • What is it about a colorful Bloomberg Terminal that is so satisfying to look at? https://t.co/Qtv9wwQv75
  • I have finally found a way to express the social climate in San Francisco and the effects of peer pressure: https://t.co/yYFXFHG2Lb
  • The US Dollar, Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar will all be at the mercy of political developments in Asia, Europe and North America this week. An avalanche of PMI data will set the backdrop.Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/L8cfAgVx94 https://t.co/vwChirq7SL
  • S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/01/spx-sp500-forecast-stocks-face-peril-as-day-of-reckoning-looms.html $SPX $SPY $ES_F #StockMarket #Investing #Analysis https://t.co/sufK8mMtD4
  • #ASEAN currencies (such as SGD, IDR, PHP and MYR) are relatively outperforming the #USD at a stronger pace than the Indian #Rupee vs the Greenback. This is despite notable gains in the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index. Full $USDINR, #Nifty piece to come later today! https://t.co/n0SlkfnYOV
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Will RSI Offer a Bullish Signal?

NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Will RSI Offer a Bullish Signal?

2020-06-02 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD has come up against the 200-Day SMA (0.6311) after clearing the April high (0.6176), and the bullish momentum may persist throughout the first week of June if the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushes into overbought territory.

NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Will RSI Offer a Bullish Signal?

NZD/USD continues to retrace the decline from the March high (0.6448) on the back of broad based US Dollar weakness, and the advance from the 2020 low (0.5469) may continue to evolve as the Federal Reserveprepares to have the Municipal Liquidity Facility along with the Main Street Lending Program up and running in June.

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may move to the sidelines after expanding the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programin May to NZ$60 billion from NZ$33 billion, and the central bank may merely attempt to buy time at its next meeting on June 24 as Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces that the government will consider a national unemployment insurance program that would “cushion the blow of job loss through both income protection and retraining.”

The response by fiscal authorities may encourage the RBNZ to carry out a wait-and-see approach over the coming months, but Governor Adrian Orr and Co. may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as “the Committee agreed that it will stand ready to deploy further tools as needed, should the need for stimulus continue to increase.”

It seems as though the RBNZ will rely on its balance sheet in 2020 as Governor Orr insists that “we don’t want to go negative at this point,” and it remains to be seen if the central bank will implement a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) in 2021 as Chief Economist Yuong Ha reveals that “we’ve given the banking system until the end of the year to get ready so that the option is there for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in a year’s time.”

In turn, speculation for a NIRP in New Zealand may drag on NZD/USD later this year especially as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tames bets for negative US interest rates, but the advance from the 2020 low (0.5469) may continue to evolve as the exchange rate the April high (0.6176), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaches overbought territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD has failed to retain the range from the second half of 2019 as the decline from earlier this year produced a break of the October low (0.6204), with a ‘death cross’ taking shape in March as the 50-Day SMA (0.6049) crossed below the 200-Day SMA (0.6311).
  • The negative slope in the 200-Day SMA offer a bearish outlook for NZD/USD, but the recent shift in the 50-Day SMA highlights a potential change in market behavior especially as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaches overbought territory.
  • The RSI may offer a bullish signal if the oscillator breaks above 70 and pushes into overbought territory.
  • The break/close above the former support zone around 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion) brings the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6310 (100% expansion) to 0.6320 (23.6% expansion) on the radar as it lines up with the 200-Day SMA (0.6311), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6370 (50% retracement).
  • However, lack of momentum to clear the 200-Day SMA (0.6311) may undermine the recent advance in NZD/USD, with a move below the 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion) region bringing the 0.6080 (100% expansion) to 0.6100 (61.8% expansion) area back on the radar.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Eyes 2012 High Again Following Break of Negative RSI Slope
Gold Price Eyes 2012 High Again Following Break of Negative RSI Slope
2020-06-01 05:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Clears March High Ahead of RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD Rate Clears March High Ahead of RBA Interest Rate Decision
2020-06-01 01:12:00
USD/CAD Rate Snaps April Range Ahead of Canada GDP Report
USD/CAD Rate Snaps April Range Ahead of Canada GDP Report
2020-05-29 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.