We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
2020-05-26 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.71% Wall Street: 0.66% FTSE 100: 0.54% Germany 30: 0.14% France 40: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QW4TmgzMvC
  • 🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence Actual: 93 Expected: 92 Previous: 95 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • 🇫🇷 Business Confidence Actual: 70 Expected: 85 Previous: 68 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • USD/MXN remains caught in a choppy range, which generally has traders looking for a directional move frustrated. Get your $USDMXN technical analysis form @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/gCXqAEGVix https://t.co/fVb44SoBzx
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Actual: 93 Expected: 92 Previous: 95 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Business Confidence due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Actual: 70 Expected: 85 Previous: 68 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • 🇳🇴 Unemployment Rate Actual: 3.6% Expected: 4% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Unemployment Rate due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • EU Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell: EU to weigh 'robust' message to China over Hong Kong, China wants to influence global public opinion -BBG
  • Japan total bond issuance is said to rise above 200 trillion #Yen -BBG
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope

Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope

2020-05-27 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold continues to pull back from the yearly high ($1765) following the failed attempt to test the 2012 high ($1796), and the precious metal may consolidate over the remainder of the month as Relative Strength Index (RSI)establishes a negative slope.

Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope

The price of gold continues to give back the advance from the May low ($1670) even though Federal Reserve officials strike a mixed outlook for the US economy, but the weakness may end up being short lived as bullion has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020.

During an interview with Fox News, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that “the third quarter very likely, right behind the worst quarter, will be the best quarter of all time on the growth perspective,” with the official going onto say that he expects the US unemployment rate to “be under double digits by the end of the year.”

The comments paint a more upbeat outlook compared to the recent remarks from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who anticipates “double digit unemployment through the end of this year,” but the mixed views may push the FOMC to the sidelines as the central bank prepares to launch the Municipal Liquidity Facility along with the Main Street Lending Program.

In turn, Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may carry out a wait-and-see approach over the coming months as the Fed balance sheet climbs above $7 trillion in May, but the FOMC is likely to retain a dovish forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on June 10 as the committee remains committed in “using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time.”

It remains to be seen if the FOMC will deploy more unconventional tools in 2020 as Chairman Powelltames speculation for a negative interest rate policy (NIRP), but the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may act as a backstop for goldas marketparticipants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

With that said, the price for gold may exhibit a bullish behavior in June as it trades to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, but the precious metal may continue to give back the advance from the May low ($1670) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) establishes a negative slope.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 2Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • However, the monthly opening range for March as less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the decline from the monthly high ($1704) leading to a break of the January low ($1517).
  • Nevertheless, the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion) instilled a constructive outlook for bullion especially as the RSI reversed course ahead of oversold territory and broke out of the bearish formation from February.
  • In turn, gold cleared the March high ($1704) to tag a new yearly high ($1748) in April, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in May as the precious metal traded to a fresh 2020 high ($1764).
  • The RSI highlighted a similar dynamic as the oscillator broke out of the downward trend carried over from the previous month, but the bullish momentum has largely abated as the indicator reverses course ahead of overbought territory.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it establishes a negative slope, with the indicator registering levels not seen since March as the oscillator slips below 50.
  • The price of gold may continue to pull back from the 2020 high ($1765) as the advance from earlier this month stalls ahead of the 2012 high ($1796), with lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around $1733 (78.6% retracement) to $1743 (23.6% expansion) bringing the $1676 (78.6% expansion) region on the radar, which largely lines up with the May low ($1670).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $1655 (161.8% expansion) followed by the overlap around $1627 (61.8% expansion) to $1630 (23.6% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Faces Key Test as March High Sits on the Radar
AUD/USD Rate Faces Key Test as March High Sits on the Radar
2020-05-27 00:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Tracks Monthly Range While ECB Rules Out V-Shape Recovery
EUR/USD Rate Tracks Monthly Range While ECB Rules Out V-Shape Recovery
2020-05-26 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rate to Face Record Decline in Canada GDP
USD/CAD Rate to Face Record Decline in Canada GDP
2020-05-26 00:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired Ahead of June by Negative RSI Slope
Gold Price Outlook Mired Ahead of June by Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-25 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.