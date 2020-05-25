We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Appears Bearish Ahead of German IFO Data
2020-05-25 07:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-23 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired Ahead of June by Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-25 05:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Weakness to Persist Amid Break of April Low
2020-05-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate Actual: 79.5 Expected: 78.3 Previous: 74.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-25
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.21%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jD6enYvWbJ
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 78.3 Previous: 74.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-25
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 European Council Video Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-25
  • The Chinese Yuan has been garnering attention as USD/CNH hits the March highs. A firm break above 7.16 may be the last straw that breaks the camels back for a sharper retracement in risk appetite. Get your #currencies market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/G6CEBzNXVA https://t.co/4V4yGvS3pZ
  • 🇸🇪 Unemployment Rate Actual: 8.2% Previous: 7.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-25
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.06% Gold: -0.38% Silver: -1.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/o6DsnDr8DB
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/znaUtNzHd5
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Unemployment Rate due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 7.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-25
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.19% France 40: 0.85% FTSE 100: 0.70% US 500: 0.57% Wall Street: 0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FdlVz89Byq
Gold Price Outlook Mired Ahead of June by Negative RSI Slope

Gold Price Outlook Mired Ahead of June by Negative RSI Slope

2020-05-25 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold may consolidate throughout the final week of May even though a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a protracted recovery as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reverses course ahead of overbought territory and establishes a negative slope.

Gold Price Outlook Mired Ahead of June by Negative RSI Slope

The price of gold may continue to pull back from the 2020 high ($1765) as the advance from earlier this month stalls ahead of the 2012 high ($1796), but the weakness may end up being short lived as bullion has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020.

It remains to be seen if the bullish behavior in gold will persist in June as the Federal Reserve prepares to launch the Municipal Liquidity Facility along with the Main Street Lending Program, and the central bank appears to be on track to actively expand its balance sheet over the coming months as Vice-Chairman Richard Clarida warns that the US economy is expected to “contract at an unprecedented pace in the second quarter.”

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren shared similar remarks during an interview with CBS as he anticipates “double digit unemployment through the end of this year,” with the official going onto say that it would take “a vaccine or other medical innovations” to restore the US labor market back to full employment.

In turn, Mr. Rosengren insists that the Federal Reserve is going to continue to do what it needs to try to getget us back to full employment as quickly as possible,” and the Federal open Market Committee (FOMC) may stick to a dovish forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on June 10 even though the balance sheet climbs above $7 trillion in May.

Image of Federal Reserve balance sheet

Source: FOMC

It remains to be seen if the FOMC will deploy more unconventional tools in 2020 as Chairman Jerome Powelltames speculation for a negative interest rate policy (NIRP), but the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may act as a backstop for goldas marketparticipants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

With that said, the price for gold may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June as it trades to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, but the precious metal may consolidate over the remainder of the month as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reverses course ahead of overbought territory and establishes a negative slope.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 2Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • However, the monthly opening range for March as less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the decline from the monthly high ($1704) leading to a break of the January low ($1517).
  • Nevertheless, the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion) instilled a constructive outlook for bullion especially as the RSI reversed course ahead of oversold territory and broke out of the bearish formation from February.
  • In turn, gold cleared the March high ($1704) to tag a new yearly high ($1748) in April, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in May as the precious metal traded to a fresh 2020 high ($1764).
  • The RSI highlighted a similar dynamic as the oscillator broke out of the downward trend carried over from the previous month, but the bullish momentum has largely abated as the indicator reverses course ahead of overbought territory.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it establishes a negative slope, and the indicator may register levels not seen since March if the oscillator breaks below 50.
  • The price of gold may continue to pull back from the 2020 high ($1765) as the advance from earlier this month stalls ahead of the 2012 high ($1796), with lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around $1733 (78.6% retracement) to $1743 (23.6% expansion) bringing the $1676 (78.6% expansion) region on the radar, which largely lines up with the May low ($1670).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $1655 (161.8% expansion) followed by the overlap around $1627 (61.8% expansion) to $1630 (23.6% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Dovish RBNZ Financial Stability Review
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Dovish RBNZ Financial Stability Review
2020-05-25 01:00:00
Gold Price Consolidation to Linger as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
Gold Price Consolidation to Linger as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-05-22 00:30:00
NZD/USD Rate Struggles Again at Former Support Zone
NZD/USD Rate Struggles Again at Former Support Zone
2020-05-21 05:00:00
USD/CAD Outlook: Failure to Test April Low Warns of Range Bound Prices
USD/CAD Outlook: Failure to Test April Low Warns of Range Bound Prices
2020-05-21 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.