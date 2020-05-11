We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: How Low Can EUR/USD Go?
2020-05-09 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-10 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Gold Price Consolidation Unfazed by NFP Report, Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2020-05-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, US Dollar Drop as PBOC Hints China to Boost Stimulus
2020-05-11 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Struggle For Control at Important USDJPY Support
2020-05-11 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Riksbank Minutes of Apr 27th meeting - Assessed that fall in inflation should be temporary - Floden "even weaker SEK risks bringing imbalances and uncertainty and that cutting rates would have been counterproductive"
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.60% Gold: 0.30% Oil - US Crude: -1.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3z1WvCqfbq
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/e3VrpdckOz
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QNfMSoU27g
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 07:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-11
  • Yen, US Dollar Drop as PBOC Hints China to Boost Stimulus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/05/11/Yen-US-Dollar-Drop-as-PBOC-Hints-China-to-Boost-Stimulus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #JPY #USD #PBOC #stocks https://t.co/QvAHtzvas3
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/RFTkBUhwz4
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.60% Germany 30: 0.58% US 500: 0.51% FTSE 100: 0.50% France 40: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QTHrPM1Ig1
  • Bitcoin - $8,703 - respecting trend support...Just over 12 hours to go (86 blocks) until halving according to Binance clock...https://t.co/RnCxobLKAp #bitcoin #btc #halving @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/4qSs2FXHu7
  • Right now the range for the #DXY is set from 98.27 up to 100.93. The support level from late March is in confluence with the 200-day MA, so it is sturdy. Get your DXY market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/SuJ3iiWOvk https://t.co/0tYGecQXLk
Gold Price Consolidation Unfazed by NFP Report, Dovish Fed Rhetoric

Gold Price Consolidation Unfazed by NFP Report, Dovish Fed Rhetoric

2020-05-11 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the limited reaction to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to consolidate as plans to gradually restart the advanced economies spur speculation for a V-shaped recovery.

Gold Price Consolidation Unfazed by NFP Report, Dovish Fed Rhetoric

The price of gold is little changed from the start of the month as President Donald Trump tweets that “the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens,” and the unprecedented efforts by fiscal as well as monetary authorities may continue to restore investor confidence as Great Lockdown appears to have passed its peak.

In response, central banks may carry out a wait-and-see approach over the coming months as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) insists “gradual recoveries should follow in the second half of the year, supported by the easing of restrictions and the significant expansion in both fiscal and monetary policies, and the response to the coronavirus may generate a V-shaped recovery as the Federal Reserve and its major counterparts expand their balance sheets in 2020.

However, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, a 2020-voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), warns that “the worst is yet to come on the job front” during an interview on ABC, and went onto say that “Congress is going to need to continue to give assistance to workers who’ve lost their jobs” as major cities like New York remain on lockdown.

In turn, the slew of unconventional monetary policy tools may do little to jumpstart global growth as the FOMC emphasizes that “the “timing of the resumption of growth in the U.S. economy depended on the containment measures put in place,” and threat of a protracted recovery may push major central banks to deploy more non-standard measures as Chairman Jerome Powelland Co. remain “committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time.”

With that said, the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may act as a backstop for goldas marketparticipants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies, but the price for bullion may continue to consolidate following the string of failed attempt to test the November 2012 high ($1754) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) preserves the bearish formation carried over from the previous month.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • However, the monthly opening range for March as less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the decline from the monthly high ($1704) leading to a break of the January low ($1517).
  • Nevertheless, the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion) instilled a constructive outlook for bullion especially as the RSI reversed course ahead of oversold territory and broke out of the bearish formation from February.
  • The break/close above $1710 (100% expansion) pushed the price of gold to a fresh yearly high ($1748) in April, but the precious metal continue to consolidate following the string of failed attempt to test the November 2012 high ($1754), while as the RSI preserves the bearish formation carried over from the previous month.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it approaches trendline resistance, with a break of the downward trend likely to be accompanied by higher gold prices as the bearish momentum abates.
  • Still need break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1733 (78.6% retracement) to $1739 (100% expansion) to bring the $1754 (261.8% expansion) region on the radar, which lines up with the November 2012 high ($1754).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate to Face Record Drop in Australia Employment
AUD/USD Rate to Face Record Drop in Australia Employment
2020-05-11 02:00:00
EUR/USD Tracks April Range Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
EUR/USD Tracks April Range Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-05-08 00:30:00
AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High
AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High
2020-05-07 04:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance
2020-05-07 00:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.