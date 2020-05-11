AUD/USD Rate to Face Record Drop in Australia Employment

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: How Low Can EUR/USD Go?
2020-05-09 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound
2020-05-10 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-10 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, Trade Deal Drama
2020-05-10 05:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Struggle For Control at Important USDJPY Support
2020-05-11 01:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-11 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Bitcoin ramp has continued and BTC is now up by more than 150% from the March lows. Get your $BTC technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/U9UzPK1juj https://t.co/06lKQ6Hdhv
  • (Weekly Outlook) The US #Dollar focuses on external event risk against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah, Malaysian #Ringgit and Philippine Peso. What is in store ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/11/US-Dollar-Fundamental-Forecast-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Kll933QOJH
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: +0.44% Dow Jones: +0.58% NASDAQ 100: +0.56% (delayed) - BBG
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/Mflg0vAUuB
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.54% Gold: 0.34% Oil - US Crude: -1.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YIP12sHMEH
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/h2NaDN6PB8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.64%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LvEy5Ta3vt
  • May reflect signs #PBOC to boost stimulus - https://t.co/ilhWhS2tTb https://t.co/8sfsphpGFd
  • G10 FX SNAPSHOT: Risk-on tone firming, #JPY extending losses while #AUD and #NZD accelerate higher. APAC #stocks jump toward session highs, up ~1.2% on average
  • ANZ Bank gauge of New Zealand business confidence -45.6 in May vs -66.6 in April #NZDUSD
AUD/USD Rate to Face Record Drop in Australia Employment

AUD/USD Rate to Face Record Drop in Australia Employment

2020-05-11 02:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD continues to trade in a narrow range amid the limited reaction to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, but the failed attempt to test the March high (0.6685) warns of a potential shift in market behavior as the exchange rate snaps the upward trending channel carried over from March.

AUD/USD Rate to Face Record Drop in Australia Employment

AUD/USD trades near the monthly high (0.6548) ahead of Australia’s Employment report, but the update may drag on the exchange rate as the economy is expected to shed 575K jobs in April, which would mark the biggest decline since the data series began in 1978.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Australia

At the same time, the jobless rate is projected to increases to 8.3% from 5.2% in March, and the economic shock from COVID-19 may put pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to further support the economy as the central bank anticipates unemployment to “remain elevated for some time.”

It remains to be seen if the RBA will continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy warns that the “headline inflation is expected to turn negative in the June quarter, for the first time since the early 1960s,” and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may strike a more dovish tone over the coming months as fiscal stimulus programs like the Jobkeeper Payment is set to expire on September 27.

In turn, the RBA may show a greater willingness to deploy more unconventional tools in 2020 as “the speed and timing of the economic recovery is very uncertain,” but the central bank may attempt to buy time at the next meeting on June 2 as “gradual recoveries should follow in the second half of the year, supported by the easing of restrictions and the significant expansion in both fiscal and monetary policies.

With that said, the Australian Dollar is likely to face headwinds if the RBA reverts back to a dovish forward guidance, and the failed attempt to test the March high (0.6685) warns of a potential shift in AUD/USD behavior as the exchange rate snaps the upward trending channel carried over from the previous month.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • Nevertheless, the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) appears to have stalled ahead of the March high (0.6685) as AUD/USD finally snaps the upward trending channel, with the Relative Strength Index highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator fails to break above 70 and reverses course ahead of overbought territory.
  • Need a break/close below the 0.6380 (50% expansion) to 0.6450 (38.2% expansion) region to bring the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6310 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6340 (161.8% expansion) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6200 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) followed by the overlap around 0.6080 (100% expansion) to 0.6120 (78.6% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=7802660476026747393?ref-author=Song

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Tracks April Range Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
EUR/USD Tracks April Range Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-05-08 00:30:00
AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High
AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High
2020-05-07 04:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance
2020-05-07 00:05:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.