NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
2020-05-06 09:34:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
2020-05-06 12:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Silver Lags Gold as Covid Haven Thanks to Much Higher Industrial Demand
2020-05-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Volatility Eyed by US Dollar; BoE & Jobs Data Loom
2020-05-06 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
2020-05-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson: NZ will remain among least-indebted of peer nations, expects budget deficits for an extended time -BBG
  • Record High In Sight: The Turkish Lira has remained under pressure with the currency extending losses for the 5th consecutive session.Get your $USDTRY market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/aw7wT9b03F https://t.co/Il29RIbjdZ
  • Volume has still been weakening as the #SP500 (futures below) has been climbing since March's bottom. This can at times signal underlying weakness and a lack of interest, perhaps raising the risk of a reversal #WallStreet https://t.co/bNm1r1Dx81
  • The Euro's slide had converged with the Yen crosses more recent drop for a $EURJPY low not seen since November 2016 https://t.co/YHCJDnecdT
  • (Asia AM) The Japanese #Yen rose as the #SP500 fell after US private payrolls shrank by a record 20.2 million. Asia Pacific stock markets may fall, leaving the Australian Dollar at risk $USDJPY $AUDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/05/06/Japanese-Yen-Gains-as-SP-500-Falls-Australian-Dollar-Vulnerable.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/cgrn9lVpZj
  • A closer look a Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation with price breaking below the 61.8% extension yesterday at 106.42. Get your $USDJPY market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/qVQ80jHsil https://t.co/KDzqcMVPqh
  • South Korean Finance Minister says May is 'golden time' for an economic recovery, asked companies to maintain jobs and increase investment -BBG
  • Wall Street futures pointing lower heading into Thursday's Asia Pacific trading session as sentiment-linked #AUD and #NZD follow. Anti-risk #JPY and #USD slightly higher
  • After an outsized rush of volatility in the first two-and-a-half months of the year, USD/CAD price action has calmed into a range-bound backdrop. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/cHNfw64mmD https://t.co/n0B2JTmyPq
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index, Actual: 27.1 Expected: N/A Previous: 38.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-06
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance

NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance

2020-05-07 00:05:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD continues to pull back from the April high (0.6176) even though New Zealand’s Employment report showed an unexpected rise in job growth, and the exchange rate may face a more bearish fate ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting on May 13 as the central bank warns that “the containment measures for COVID-19 will have substantial direct effects on economic activity while they are in place.”

NZD/USD April Range Intact as New Zealand Eases Nationwide Lockdown

NZD/USD tracks the range from April even though New Zealand rolls back the nationwide lockdown, with the update to New Zealand’s Employment report generating a limited reaction despite the 0.7% rise in the first quarter of 2020.

It remains to be seen if the pick up in job growth will influence monetary policy as the RBNZ unveils a new set of projections that “ranges from an estimated 4 percent reduction in GDP under alert level 1 up to 37 percent of GDP under level 4.”

Image of RBNZ forecast

Source: RBNZ

The RBNZ emphasizes that “there is significant uncertainty and limitations surrounding our estimates” as the economic shock from COVID-19 drags on global growth, and the central bank may keep the door open to further support the economy as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urges New Zealanders to stay home if possible.

In turn, the RBNZ may continue to strike a dovish tone as Governor Adrian Orr and Co. remain reluctant to rule out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP), and the central bank may have little choice but to deploy more non-standard measures over the coming months as “members agreed to provide forward guidance that the OCR (official cash rate) would stay at the level of 0.25 percent for at least 12 months.”

With that said, the RBNZ may continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as the central bank expands the Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) to include NZ$ 3B of Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) debt, and speculation for additional monetary support may present headwinds for the New Zealand Dollar especially as Governor Orr keeps an open mind in directly monetizing New Zealand government debt.

As a result, NZD/USD may face a more bearish fate ahead of the RBNZ meeting on May 13, and the exchange rate may extend the decline from the April high (0.6176) amid the failed attempt to push above the former support zone around 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion).

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD has failed to retain the range from the second half of 2019 as the decline from earlier this year produced a break of the October low (0.6204), with a ‘death cross’ taking shape in March as the 50-Day SMA (0.6033) crosses below the 200-Day SMA (0.6341).
  • The negative slope in both the 50-Day SMA and the 200-Day SMA offer a bearish outlook for NZD/USD, and the advance from the yearly low (0.5469) may continue to unravel as the exchange rate snaps the upward trending channel from earlier this year, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation from March.
  • At the same time, the failed attempt to push above the former support zone around 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion) suggests the region may now act as resistance, with lack of momentum to hold above the 0.6000 (100% expansion) to 0.6010 (161.8% expansion) region bringing the 0.5880 (100% expansion) area on the radar.
  • The next area of interest comes in around 0.5740 (78.6% retracement) to 0.5790 (61.8% retracement) followed by the 0.5640 (261.8% expansion) region.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rebound from April Low Unravels Ahead of Canada Employment
USD/CAD Rebound from April Low Unravels Ahead of Canada Employment
2020-05-06 00:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Amid Failure to Test November 2012 High
Gold Price Levels to Watch Amid Failure to Test November 2012 High
2020-05-04 05:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA Amid Failure to Test March High
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA Amid Failure to Test March High
2020-05-04 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.