AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Sinks Further as Storm Clouds Gather
2020-05-06 09:34:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-06 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch
2020-05-06 12:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower, US Inventory Rise Reignites Glut Fears
2020-05-06 06:12:00
Silver Lags Gold as Covid Haven Thanks to Much Higher Industrial Demand
2020-05-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD May Fall as the Bank of England Strikes a Gloomy Tone
2020-05-07 05:00:00
EURJPY Drops to 3-Year Low as EU Recession Weighs, BOE Ahead
2020-05-07 02:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as S&P 500 Falls, Australian Dollar Vulnerable
2020-05-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels
2020-05-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Balance of Trade due at 06:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: €-5.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM due at 06:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -12.4% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Bank of England states that Haskel and Saunders had voted to increase QE by £100bln
  • GBP/USD bounces 30-40 pips on BoE announcement #gbp #boe #Sterling GBP/USD +0.30% at 1.2369
  • Bank of England - MPC summary and minutes..https://t.co/S423C5NTwr #boe #gbpusd #Sterling
  • Bank of England - 'The timeliest indicators of UK demand have generally stabilised at very low levels in recent weeks, after unprecedented falls during late March and early April' #boe #gbpusd #Sterling
  • CORRECTION: BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £645B Expected: £645B Previous: £645B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07 https://t.co/fKt6XnBSvt
  • Correction: BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £625B Expected: £625B Previous: £625B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07 https://t.co/fKt6XnBSvt
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Quantitative Easing, Actual: £645B Expected: £625B Previous: £645B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-07
  • Bank of England - Two MPC members voted to increase QE by GBP100 billion #boe #gbp #Sterling
AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High

AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High

2020-05-07 04:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.25%, but the failed attempt to test the March high (0.6685) warns of a potential shift in market behavior as the exchange rate snaps the upward trending channel carried over from the previous month.

AUD/USD Levels to Watch Following Failed Run at March High

AUD/USD is little changed from earlier this week as the RBA offers little guidance ahead of its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, with the central bank pledging to “do whatever is necessary to ensure bond markets remain functional and to achieve the yield target for 3-year AGS (Australian Government Securities).

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

Source: RBA

The policy statement suggests the RBA will stick to a wait-and-see approach for the foreseeable future even though the baseline forecast shows output falling “by around 10 per cent over the first half of 2020 and by around 6 per cent over the year as a whole” as governments across Australia gradually rollback the lockdown laws.

Efforts to restart the economy may keep the RBA on the sidelines throughout 2020 as the central bank insists that “a stronger economic recovery is possible if there is further substantial progress in containing the coronavirus in the near term and there is a faster return to normal economic activity.

In turn, the RBA may merely buy time at the next meeting on June 2, and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may continue to alter the forward guidance over the coming months as officials emphasize that “there has been a substantial, coordinated and unprecedented fiscal and monetary response in Australia to the coronavirus.

However, it remains to be seen if a V-shaped recover takes place as the RBA sees a more pessimistic outcome “if the lifting of restrictions is delayed or the restrictions need to be reimposed,” and the central bank may come under pressure to further support the economy as fiscal stimulus programs like the Jobkeeper Payment is set to expire on September 27.

With that said, the Australian Dollar is likely to face headwinds if the RBA reverts back to a dovish forward guidance, but the failed attempt to test the March high (0.6685) warns of a potential shift in AUD/USD behavior as the exchange rate snaps the upward trending channel carried over from the previous month.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • Nevertheless, the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) appears to have stalled ahead of the March high (0.6685) as AUD/USD finally snaps the upward trending channel, but need a close below the 0.6380 (50% expansion) to 0.6450 (38.2% expansion) region to bring the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6310 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6340 (161.8% expansion) on the radar.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic after deviating with price as the oscillator fails to break above 70 and reverses course ahead of overbought territory.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6200 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) followed by the overlap around 0.6080 (100% expansion) to 0.6120 (78.6% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance
NZD/USD Rate Vulnerable as Former Support Offers Resistance
2020-05-07 00:05:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance amid German Court Ruling
2020-05-06 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rebound from April Low Unravels Ahead of Canada Employment
USD/CAD Rebound from April Low Unravels Ahead of Canada Employment
2020-05-06 00:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Amid Failure to Test November 2012 High
Gold Price Levels to Watch Amid Failure to Test November 2012 High
2020-05-04 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.