AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA Amid Failure to Test March High

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Technical Outlook Suffers Setbacks after FOMC
2020-05-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Remains Bleak With Further Upside Likely Limited
2020-05-03 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Technical Outlook Suffers Setbacks after FOMC
2020-05-03 15:00:00
Gold Price Weakness to Linger with RBA and BoE to Stay on Hold
2020-05-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Technical Outlook Suffers Setbacks after FOMC
2020-05-03 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-04 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Regains Momentum Against USD, But Range Holds
2020-05-04 01:21:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42 Previous: 51.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.27%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Tpb9ZOiRfu
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 24, 2020 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,470.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gaDPYrtKYK
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sryW5BXJTG
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.45% Wall Street: -0.59% US 500: -0.64% Germany 30: -1.01% France 40: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ows1zLOO5h
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY, Actual: 2.67% Expected: 2.77% Previous: 2.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY due at 04:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.77% Previous: 2.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • RBNZ: Term Lending Facility details outlined to promote business lending https://t.co/arafZbO9EX
  • (ASEAN Outlook) The US #Dollar may rise against the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Malaysian #Ringgit and Indonesian #Rupiah if US-China trade war fears resurface amid coronavirus-stricken GDP #tradewar #coronavirus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/04/US-Dollar-May-Rise-on-Trade-War-Woes-SGD-PHP-MYR-IDR-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Fyi5MLvIEJ
  • RBNZ provides an updated schedule for the Term Lending Facility (TLF): - 26 May 2020 – 28 May 2020 - 25 June 2020 – 29 June 2020 - 24 July 2020 – 28 July 2020 - 26 August 2020 – 28 August 2020 - 24 September 2020 – 28 September 2020 - 27 October 2020 – 29 October 2020
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA Amid Failure to Test March High

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA Amid Failure to Test March High

2020-05-04 02:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD struggles to hold its ground ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision, and the exchange rate may exhibit a more bearish behavior over the coming days as it finally snaps the upward trending channel carried over from March.

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA Amid Failure to Test March High

AUD/USD gives back the advance following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting even though Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. endorse a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, with the exchange rate carving a fresh series of lower highs and lows amid the failed attempt to test the March high (0.6685).

It remains to be seen if the RBA meeting on May 5 will curb the recent decline in AUD/USD as the central bank is widely expected to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.25%, and the central bank may continue change its tune in May as governments across Australia unveil plans to roll back the lockdown laws.

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

Source: RBA

Efforts to reopen the economy may push the RBA to tame speculation for additional monetary support asthe “various responses were providing considerable support to Australian households and businesses,” and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may establish a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy as “a recovery was expected once the COVID-19 outbreak was contained.”

In turn, the RBA may adjust the forward guidance throughout 2020 as the central bank carries out the yield curve control program for the 3-Year government bond, and a batch of less dovish comments may spark a bullish reaction in AUD/USD as “members noted that, if conditions continued to improve, it was likely that smaller and less frequent purchases of government bonds would be required.

However, the fears of a protracted recovery may force the RBA to further support the economy as the update to China’s 1Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report revealed a pronounced decline in the growth rate, and the Australian Dollar may face headwinds if Governor Lowe and Co. show a greater willingness to implement more non-standard measures in 2020.

As a result, AUD/USD may face a more bearish fate over the coming days as it finally snaps the upward trending channel carried over from March, with the exchange rate carving a fresh series of lower highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the March high (0.6685).

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • Nevertheless, the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) may continue to evolve as the rebound from channel support pushes AUD/USD to a fresh monthly high (0.6559), with the break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6520 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6540 (78.6% expansion) bringing the 0.6600 (50% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion) region on the radar, which sits just below the March high (0.6685).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has deviated with price as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation from March, but will keep a close eye on the indicator as it approaches overbought territory.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Breakout Following ECB Meeting Brings April High on the Radar
EUR/USD Breakout Following ECB Meeting Brings April High on the Radar
2020-05-01 00:35:00
AUD/USD Rate Eyes March High as FOMC Sticks to Dovish Forward Guidance
AUD/USD Rate Eyes March High as FOMC Sticks to Dovish Forward Guidance
2020-04-30 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rate on Track to Snap Monthly Range Following FOMC Meeting
USD/CAD Rate on Track to Snap Monthly Range Following FOMC Meeting
2020-04-30 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
2020-04-29 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.