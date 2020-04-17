NZ Dollar Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test Former Support Zone

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
2020-04-16 19:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
AUD/USD, GBP/USD More Influenced by Equities: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-16 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Will a slowdown in Chinese economic growth sour investors' mood, triggering another broad-based selloff across global financial markets? Join Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX to follow the release and its impact live! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/996087987
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Surveyed Jobless Rate (MAR) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Fixed Assets Ex Rural YTD (YoY) (MAR) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -15.0% Previous: -24.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Property Investment YTD (YoY) (MAR) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -16.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Retail Sales YTD (YoY) (MAR) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -12.3% Previous: -20.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Retail Sales (YoY) (MAR) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -10.0% Previous: N/A https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Industrial Production YTD (YoY) (MAR) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -8.1% Previous: -13.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Industrial Production (YoY) (MAR) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -5.8% Previous: N/A https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Gross Domestic Product YTD (YoY) (1Q) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -4.5% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) (1Q) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -9.8% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
NZ Dollar Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test Former Support Zone

NZ Dollar Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test Former Support Zone

2020-04-17 00:02:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD attempts to retrace the decline from earlier this week even though the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) endorses a dovish forward guidance for monetary policy, but the exchange rate may exhibit a more bearish behavior following the failed attempt to test the former support zone around 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion).

NZ Dollar Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test Former Support Zone

NZD/USD bounces back from the weekly low (0.5922) ahead of China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, and the update may undermine the recent rebound in the exchange rate as the growth rate is expected to contract 6.0% per annum in the first quarter of 2020.

The weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region may drag on NZD/USD as it puts pressure on the RBNZ to further support the economy, and the central bank may continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as Governor Adrian Orr strikes a dovish tone in front of New Zealand lawmakers.

Recent remarks from Governor Orr suggest the RBNZ will continue to deploy unconventional tools to combat the slowdown in economic activity as the central bank head reveals that “we haven’t ruled out negative interest rates, we just chose the quantitative easing path first.”

Image of RBNZ interest rate decisions

Source: RBNZ

Governor Orr went onto say that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could also further utilize its balance sheet as the RBNZ expands the Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP)to include NZ$ 3B of Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) debt, and the nationwide lockdown may force the central bank to implement more non-standard measures as New Zealand’s Treasury outlines five different economic scenarios following COVID-19, with the growth rate expected to decline around 13% in Scenario 1, the least restrictive of the scenarios considered.”

With that said, it remains to be seen if the RBNZ will make a major announcement at its next interest rate decision on May 13 as the central bank plans to “update its economic assessment and the size and scope of the LSAP at its next scheduled meeting,” but the dovish forward guidance may present headwinds for the New Zealand Dollar as RBNZ keeps the door open to implement a negative interest rate policy (NIRP).

In turn, NZD/USDmay exhibit a more bearish behavior following the failed attempt to test the former support zone around 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion), and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the rebound from the yearly low (0.5469) as it snaps the upward trending channel carried over from the previous month.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD has failed to retain the range from the second half of 2019 as the decline from earlier this year produced a break of the October low (0.6204), with a ‘death cross’ taking shape in March as the 50-Day SMA (0.6185) crosses below the 200-Day SMA (0.6408).
  • The negative slope in both the 50-Day SMA and the 200-Day SMA offer a bearish outlook for NZD/USD, but recent price action raises the scope for a larger correction as the exchange rate negates a bear flag formation and breaks out of a narrow range, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI continues to track the upward trend carried over from the previous month.
  • Break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6070 (100% expansion) to 0.6100 (61.8% expansion) brings the former support zone around 0.6170 (50% expansion) to 0.6230 (38.2% expansion) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6310 (100% expansion) to 0.6320 (23.6% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Levels to Watch Following New BoC Bond Purchase Programs
USD/CAD Levels to Watch Following New BoC Bond Purchase Programs
2020-04-16 04:00:00
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Brings Monthly High on Radar
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Brings Monthly High on Radar
2020-04-15 04:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Correction to Face Australia Employment Report
AUD/USD Rate Correction to Face Australia Employment Report
2020-04-15 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.