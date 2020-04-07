We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 Low Amid Mixed Views Surrounding OMT
2020-04-07 04:00:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-07 01:00:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-07 01:00:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
Gold Price Ascends as Stimulus Continues, March High Now in Focus
2020-04-06 17:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
British Pound Drops Abruptly After News Prime Minister Moved to Intensive Care
2020-04-06 19:57:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
RBA Holds OCR at 0.25%, Forecast: 0.25%

Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (FEB P), Actual: 0.6 Expected: 95.8 Previous: 95.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (FEB P), Actual: 1.6 Expected: 92.0 Previous: 90.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (FEB P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 95.8 Previous: 95.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (FEB P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 92.0 Previous: 90.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • #RBA - Large economic contraction is expected in June quarter - Jobless rate is anticipated to rise to the highest levels not seen for many years - Considerable uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the economy (BBG)
  • #RBA - Board committed to doing what it can to support employment - Will do what is necessary to achieve 3-year yield target (BBG) #AUD
  • #RBA: - Signs that some market are working more effectively now - If conditions improve, smaller bond buying volume will be required - Australian financial system is resilient (BBG) #AUD
  • RBA: - Board is committed to doing what it can do to support employment - Will do what is necessary to achieve 3-year yield target - Will not raise rates until progress is made toward full employment (BBG) #AUD
  • 🇦🇺 AUD RBA Cash Rate Target (APR 7), Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • The $USD may return to the offensive as markets flee to cash amid fears of deep global recession thanks to the still-raging #coronavirus outbreak. Get your US Dollar update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/g1us4ZbYR5 https://t.co/HBRUSgWtdQ
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 Low Amid Mixed Views Surrounding OMT

2020-04-07 04:00:00
David Song, Strategist
EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD approaches the yearly low (1.0636) following the limited reaction to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week

EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 Low Amid Mixed Views Surrounding OMT

EUR/USD remains under pressure despite the 701K contraction in US job growth, and the Euro may face headwinds ahead of the next European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on April 30 as there appears to be a rift within the Governing Council.

In a recent interview, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel insists that the “PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) is the right instrument to support the euro area,” with the official going onto say that “Outright Monetary Transactions (OMTs) were designed to address a different contingency: the risk that the expectations of a euro area break-up might become self-fulfilling.

The comments suggest the ECB will rely on its unconventional tools to support the monetary union even though Yannis Stournarasargues that “common issuance of debt is common action against the common enemy,” and the Governing Council may continue to tap its non-standard measures despite “proposals to use the European Stability Mechanism or the European Investment Bank.”

It remains to be seen if the ECB will continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as officials remain reluctant to push the main refinance rate, the benchmark for borrowing costs, into negative territory, but the Governing Council may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as President Christine Lagardeemphasizes that the central bank is “fully prepared to increase the size of our asset purchase programmes and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed.”

With that said, the current environment may keep EUR/USD under pressure as the US Dollar benefits from the flight to safety, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the yearly low (1.0636) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for EUR/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 1, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December happened on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as EUR/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first trading day of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the pullback from the yearly high (1.1495) producing a break of the February low (1.0778) as the exchange rate slipped to a fresh 2020 low (1.0636).
  • Nevertheless, the recent recovery in EUR/USD unravels following the string of failed attempt to close above the 1.1140 (78.6% expansion) region, and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week.
  • Need a close below 1.0780 (100% expansion) to open up the yearly low (1.0636), with the next area of interest coming in around the 1.0570 (100% expansion) to 1.0600 (161.8% expansion).
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

