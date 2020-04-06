AUD/USD Forecast: Wait-and-See RBA to Give Way to Bear Flag Formation

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-07 01:00:00
EUR/USD – Euro Back Testing Major Long-term Support
2020-04-06 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-07 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Consolidates, Big Move Ahead?
2020-04-06 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Ascends as Stimulus Continues, March High Now in Focus
2020-04-06 17:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Drops Abruptly After News Prime Minister Moved to Intensive Care
2020-04-06 19:57:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Trade Balance (FEB) due at 01:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: A$3750m Previous: A$5210m https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET /2:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/fP9OUELm3l
  • Wall Street Futures Update [delayed]: S&P 500 (+0.36%) Dow Jones (+0.39%) Nasdaq (+0.18%) -BBG
  • RT @IGSquawk: The RBA will announce its decision on the Official Cash Rate at 14:30 AEST. Markets currently pricing in a 53.5% chance of a…
  • The #Euro has dropped through support guiding it higher from late-March lows, suggesting that the end of a corrective rebound has given way to downtrend resumption. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/gpKowYNmGi https://t.co/WtFZCdOqIn
  • Gold Prices May Fall on FOMC Minutes, Recession & Credit Risks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/04/04/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-on-FOMC-Minutes-Recession-Credit-Risks.html
  • (Asia AM) The US #Dollar and Japanese #Yen fell as #coronavirus cases seemed to stabilize in the US and Europe. The #DowJones and #SP500 soared. Local policymakers also hinted at more stimulus $USDJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/06/US-Dollar-Japanese-Yen-Sink-as-Dow-Jones-Soars-on-Virus-Easing-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/sGqWNz7v7M
  • The US Dollar appears to be back on the offensive against ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. The Philippine Peso gained. What does USD face from here? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/U8VGdJPIST https://t.co/89gYtuDcFw
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Real Cash Earnings (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 0.5% Expected: -0.7% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Overall Household Spending (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -0.3% Expected: -3.4% Previous: -3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06
AUD/USD Forecast: Wait-and-See RBA to Give Way to Bear Flag Formation

AUD/USD Forecast: Wait-and-See RBA to Give Way to Bear Flag Formation

2020-04-07 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD snaps a four day losing streak ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting, but the interest rate decision may do little to alter the near-term outlook for the Australian Dollar as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy in April.

AUD/USD Forecast: Wait-and-See RBA to Give Way to Bear Flag Formation

AUD/USD attempts to retrace the decline from the previous week, with the exchange rate clearing the series of lower highs and lows, and the RBA meeting may help to prop up the Australian Dollar as the central bank appears to be on track to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.25%.

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

Source: RBA

It seems as though the RBA is reluctant to implement a zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. insist that “the cash rate was now at its effective lower bound,” and the central bank may continue to tame speculation for lower borrowing costs as “members had no appetite for negative interest rates.”

In turn, the RBA may merely attempt to buy time as “the term funding scheme and the three-year bond yield target were both significant policy developments that would not have been under consideration in normal times, and the central bank may offer little guidance as Governor Lowe and Co. pledge to purchase Australian government bonds for “as long as market conditions warrant.”

It remains to be seen if the RBA will continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as officials rely on their non-standard tools to support the Australian economy, but more of the same from the central bank may do little to influence the near-term outlook for AUD/USD as “it was likely that Australia would experience a very material contraction in economic activity, which would spread across the March and June quarters and potentially longer.

As a result, the recent rebound in AUD/USD may end up being short lived, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) as a bear flag formation unfolds.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • With that said, the rebound from the yearly low (0.5506) may continue to evolve as AUD/USD snaps the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, with a move above the April high (0.6185) raising the scope for a larger recovery in the exchange rate.
  • Nevertheless, the string of failed attempts to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6190 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) along with the break of channel support may bring the downside targets back on the radar as a bear flag formation unfolds, with the close below 0.6020 (50% expansion) opening up the 0.5880 (261.8% expansion) to 0.5900 (100% expansion) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.5710 (161.8% expansion) followed by the 0.5520 (61.8% expansion) area, which largely lines up with the yearly low (0.5506).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rebound Still in Focus as Fed Relies on Non-Standard Tools
Gold Price Rebound Still in Focus as Fed Relies on Non-Standard Tools
2020-04-06 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Dovish RBNZ Forward Guidance
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Dovish RBNZ Forward Guidance
2020-04-06 03:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Grinds Towards 2020 Low Ahead of NFP Report
EUR/USD Rate Grinds Towards 2020 Low Ahead of NFP Report
2020-04-03 00:00:00
AUD/USD Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Following RBA Minutes
AUD/USD Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Following RBA Minutes
2020-04-02 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.