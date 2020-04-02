We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Oil Forecast: Will Crude Drop Below $20 Amid OPEC, Virus Gloom?
2020-04-01 16:27:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Monthly Long-Legged Doji, Extreme Uncertainty
2020-04-01 19:51:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wall Street futures pointing cautiously higher during morning APAC trade [delayed]: S&P 500 (+0.56%) Dow Jones (+0.49%) -BBG
  • Bear Market Rally: With portfolio rebalancing out of the way, we feel current price action shows a truer reflection of the current risk appetite towards #equity markets and given the current uncertainty. Get your equity market update here: https://t.co/YDYSRtsPmz https://t.co/KsdGlk94vC
  • The $USD fell as an improvement in sentiment slowed aggressive capital outflows from emerging markets and #ASEAN economies. What do USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP face next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3SQYf5Y0Vx https://t.co/3941LPAYNv
  • RT @stlouisfed: St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard talked about unemployment rate estimates for the second quarter and his economic outloo…
  • (Asia AM) The Australian Dollar fell with $AUDUSD at risk to reversing its bounce off March lows. Futures are pointing higher after the #Fed eased capital requirements, leaving the #Yen vulnerable - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/02/Australian-Dollar-at-Risk-as-AUDUSD-Descends-Yen-May-Fall-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/GYtYCjHwha
  • 🇦🇺 (AUD) NAB Business Confidence (1Q), Actual: -11 Expected: N/A Previous: -2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Monetary Base (YoY) (MAR), Actual: 2.8% Expected: N/A Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Monetary Base End of period (MAR), Actual: ¥509.8t Expected: N/A Previous: ¥515.9t https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • Market snapshot: US equity futures pointing higher despite stock markets swimming in red at the end of Wall Street's trading session. #NZD edging slightly higher vs G10 FX.
  • The $USD may return to the offensive as markets flee to cash amid fears of deep global recession thanks to the still-raging #coronavirus outbreak. Get your US Dollar update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/g1us4ZbYR5 https://t.co/DWWrIOCEd2
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels

EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels

2020-04-02 01:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD continues to give back the advance from the yearly low (1.0636) as there appears to be a rift within the European Central Bank (ECB), and the exchange rate may exhibit a more bearish behavior over the coming days as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.

EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels

EUR/USD remains under pressure as ECB board member Yannis Stournaras insist that “now is the time for common action and solidarity,” with the official going onto say that “common issuance of debt is common action against the common enemyduring an interview with Bloomberg News.

The comments suggest there’s a split within ECB as “there are proposals to use the European Stability Mechanism or the European Investment Bank,” and the Governing Council may merely buy time at its next meeting on April 30 as the central bank carries out the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).

It remains to be seen if the ECB will implement more non-standard measures to combat the weakening outlook for growth as the central bank remains reluctant to remains reluctant to push the main refinance rate, the benchmark for borrowing costs, into negative territory, but the Governing Council may continue to push monetary policy into uncharted territory as Vice President Luis de Guindos warns of a looming recession.

In turn, the ECB may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as President Christine Lagarde emphasizes that the Governing Council is “fully prepared to increase the size of our asset purchase programmes and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed,” and the current environment may keep EUR/USD under pressure as the US Dollar benefits from the flight to safety.

With that said, the recent rebound in EUR/USD may continue to unravel over the coming days as the exchange rate extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for EUR/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 1, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December happened on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as EUR/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first trading day of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March has become less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the pullback from the yearly high (1.1495) producing a break of the February low (1.0778) as the exchange rate slipped to a fresh 2020 low (1.0636).
  • Nevertheless, the recent rebound in EUR/USD appears to have stalled amid the string of failed attempt to close above the 1.1140 (78.6% expansion) region, and the exchange rate may exhibit a bearish behavior over the coming days as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.
  • A close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement) bring the 1.0830 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0860 (23.6% retracement) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming around 1.0780 (100% expansion) followed by the yearly low (1.0636).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Faces Range Bound Conditions Following Emergency BoC Rate Cut
USD/CAD Faces Range Bound Conditions Following Emergency BoC Rate Cut
2020-04-01 06:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Bear Flag Formation Unfolds in April
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Bear Flag Formation Unfolds in April
2020-04-01 01:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April
AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April
2020-03-31 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.