EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street
2020-03-31 00:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
Chinese PMI Data Beats Estimates. Manufacturing 52.0, Est 44.8, Non-Manufacturing: 52.3, Est 42.0

Real Time News
  • [corr] #CrudeOil prices rise over 7% in Asia trade in the aftermath of rosy March China PMI data - https://t.co/8WXEO5C3Qx
  • - #GBPNZD trading below multi-month uptrend: capitulation or break through ahead? - #NZDCAD recovery from seven-year low may be capped as pair heads to resistance - #NZDCHF bouncing back after enduring double digit selloff, weakest rate on record https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/31/New-Zealand-Dollar-Technical-Analysis-GBPNZD-NZDCAD-NZDCHF.html
  • #CrudeOil prices rise over 7% in Asia trade in the aftermath of rosy March China PMI data - https://t.co/3hvZXv4xij
  • My trading video for today: '#Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/31/Dow-and-SP-500-Slow-Advance-a-Best-Outcome-G7-and-Chinese-PMI-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/JFyPe0UWjq
  • Foreign exchange – or “#forex” – markets often pay close attention to politics and central bank policy. We offer a model for traders to gauge their impact on exchange rates. Get your market insight from @ZabelinDimitri and @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/FbXc1Awu6a https://t.co/IZlYdXrnLm
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.93% Silver: 0.73% Gold: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wMbZni4GxM
  • "However, this downgrade may be the canary in the coalmine for other emerging market economies that may spread to their OECD counterparts" https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/30/Euro-May-Rise-on-ESM-Crude-Oil-Selloff-Deepens-on-OPEC-Price-War.html
  • You can't see it, but I have a seriously dubious look on my face https://t.co/vOEfdaHwyg
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.69% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XyAyUgqavm
  • LIVE NOW! APAC Head Strategist @IlyaSpivak discusses the technical and fundamental $AUDUSD outlook for the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession

2020-03-31 01:00:00
David Song, Strategist
EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD pares the advance from the yearly low (1.0636) as the European Central Bank (ECB) warns of a looming recession, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession

EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground as the ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos states that incoming data “indicate that a recession will take hold,” with the official going onto say that “each month will see a fall of approximately two percentage points in GDP” amid the lockdown in Europe.

In turn, Mr. Guindos insists that the ECB “will do everything possible to keep the euro together and to provide the best funding possible,” and it seems as though the Governing Council will keep the door open to implement more non-standard measures as the central bank remains reluctant to remains reluctant to push the main refinance rate, the benchmark for borrowing costs, into negative territory.

Image of ECB interest rate decisions

It remains to be seen if the ECB will continue to utilize its balance sheet to combat the weakening outlook for growth as the Governing Council launches the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), and the central bank may call upon European authorities to support the monetary union as “there are proposals to use the European Stability Mechanism or the European Investment Bank.”

Nevertheless, it seems as though the ECB will continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as President Christine Lagardeemphasizes that the Governing Council is “fully prepared to increase the size of our asset purchase programmes and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed,” and the unprecedented response may continue to produce headwinds for the Euro as the central bank pushes monetary policy into uncharted territory.

As a result, EUR/USD volatility may continue to pick up in 2020, and the US Dollar may outperform its European counterpart as the greenback benefits from the flight to safety.

With that said, the recent rebound in EUR/USD may prove to be short lived, and the exchange rate may exhibit a more bearish behavior over the coming days as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for EUR/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 1, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December happened on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as EUR/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first trading day of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March has become less relevant amid the pickup in volatility, with the pullback from the yearly high (1.1495) producing a break of the February low (1.0778) as the exchange rate slipped to a fresh 2020 low (1.0636).
  • Nevertheless, the recent rebound in EUR/USD appears to have stalled amid the string of failed attempt to close above the 1.1140 (78.6% expansion) region, and the exchange rate may exhibit a bearish behavior over the coming days as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above 1.1040 (61.8% expansion) may push EUR/USD back towards the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement), with the next region of interest coming in around1.0830 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0860 (23.6% retracement).
--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

