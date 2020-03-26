NZD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Takes Shape, RSI Retains Bearish Formation

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pulls Back from Three-Year-Highs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-03-25 19:30:00
EUR/USD May Retreat on German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders Data
2020-03-25 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Is the Bottom In?
2020-03-25 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Gold Price - Wild Swings May Continue as Unprecedented US Stimulus Nears
2020-03-25 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pulls Back from Three-Year-Highs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-03-25 19:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart
2020-03-25 10:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar is attempting to reclaim some lost ground against its US counterpart after sliding to an 11-year low. The dominant trend still points lower however. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/OA0b46qmQZ https://t.co/pdcysE4of0
  • South Korea confirms 104 more coronavirus cases -BBG
  • Subaru to extend Indiana plant shutdown until April 6 -BBG
  • Bank of Korea plans weekly repo purchase system, to provide liquidity to markets unlimitedly for 3 months - BBG
  • (Asia AM) The Canadian Dollar rose but $USDCAD maintained its upward trajectory. This is as the US #Dollar is gaining with an immediate vote on the virus relief bill appearing to be delayed #coronavirus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/03/26/Canadian-Dollar-Rose-USDCAD-Uptrend-Held-Virus-Bill-Vote-Delayed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/MOgxdiI2Mr
  • The $USD soared against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR eyeing its best month since the 1997-98 Asia financial crisis amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Can this trend continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/QJ7aoppqPH https://t.co/Aa8NUdR0cc
  • US Senate released text of the $2 trillion stimulus bill -BBG
  • Singapore cut 2020 GDP forecast to (-4.0% to-1.0%) from (-0.5% to +1.5%) prior -BBG
  • Singapore Dollar mute on dismal growth data: Singapore GDP (1Q A): -2.2% y/y versus -1.4% expected (worst since 2009) -10.6% q/q versus -8.2% expected (worst since 2010) Focus likely on risk trends, US fiscal stimulus and today's jobless claims report $USDSGD #SGD #Singapore https://t.co/2W3cT0M8u8
  • Now I really can’t wait to read Principles https://t.co/jNC1GlvLXv
NZD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Takes Shape, RSI Retains Bearish Formation

NZD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Takes Shape, RSI Retains Bearish Formation

2020-03-26 01:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD struggles to retain the rebound from the yearly low (0.5469) even though US authorities take unprecedented steps to curb the weakening outlook for growth, and the recent rebound in the exchange rate may unravel over the remainder of the month as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to track the downward trend from earlier this year.

NZD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Takes Shape, RSI Retains Bearish Formation

NZD/USD fails to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows even though US lawmakers agree on a $2T fiscal stimulus package to combat the coronavirus, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the month as a bear-flag formation takes shape.

Nevertheless, it seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will take additional steps to support the US economy as the central bank plans to establish a “Main Street Business Lending Program to support lending to eligible small-and-medium sized businesses, and the unprecedented efforts appear to be curbing the flight to safety as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) marks its best single-day performance since 1933.

The improvement in investor confidence may keep NZD/USD afloat, but the nationwide lockdown in New Zealand may put pressure on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to further support the economy as the “domestic measures to contain the outbreak of the virus are also reducing economic activity.”

It remains to be seen if the NZ$ 12.1B fiscal stimulus program will encourage the RBNZ to retain the current policy at the next meeting on May 13 as Finance Minister Grant Robertsonwarns thata recession in New Zealand is now almost certain,” and Governor Adrian Orr and Co. may boost the Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) over the coming months as the central bank pledges to “monitor the effectiveness of the programme and make adjustments and additions if needed.

In turn, the RBNZ’s dovish forward guidance may continue to drag on the New Zealand Dollar, and NZD/USD may consolidate over the remainder of the month as a bear-flag formation takes shape, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still tracks the downward trend from earlier this year.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD has failed to retain the range from the second half of 2019 as the decline from earlier this year produced a break of the October low (0.6204), with a ‘death cross’ taking shape in March as the 50-Day SMA (0.6296) crosses below the 200-Day SMA (0.6438).
  • Lack of momentum to close above the 0.5880 (100% expansion) region may bring the downside targets back on the radar as a bear-flag formation takes shape, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to track the downward trend from earlier this year.
  • In turn, a break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.5740 (78.6% retracement) to 0.5790 (61.8% retracement) brings the 0.5640 (261.8% expansion) level in focus, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.5530 (161.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Eyes 2020 High Following Reaction to Former Resistance Zone
Gold Price Eyes 2020 High Following Reaction to Former Resistance Zone
2020-03-25 05:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Rebound in Focus as RSI Displays Buy Signal
AUD/USD Rate Rebound in Focus as RSI Displays Buy Signal
2020-03-25 01:00:00
USD/CAD Levels to Watch Following Failed Attempt to Test 2016 High
USD/CAD Levels to Watch Following Failed Attempt to Test 2016 High
2020-03-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rebounds as Fed Plans to Purchase CMBS But Will It Last?
EUR/USD Rebounds as Fed Plans to Purchase CMBS But Will It Last?
2020-03-24 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.