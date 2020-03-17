USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by RSI Divergence

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-16 20:32:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN F), Actual: -2.3% Expected: N/A Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/BouA0VqgSH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.57%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 77.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/01ica1zbtx
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tEf1bgaKim
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN F) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 4.78% US 500: 4.66% France 40: 1.50% Germany 30: 1.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/R66Gkt6dsQ
  • Thailand confirms 30 new #coronavirus cases -BBG
  • Will be doing a $GBP update later. One pair I will be discussing is $GBPNZD which is looking really interesting with the pair having just pressured long-term falling resistance from 2001! https://t.co/KPW9rAv6N8
  • [corr] $NZDUSD trims gains after New Zealand announced fiscal stimulus measures, aiming lower alongside a cautious downside tilt in #SP500 futures - https://t.co/Q1QWQVe4ab
  • T-Mobile to close nearly 80% of retail stores through March 31 -BBG
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by RSI Divergence

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by RSI Divergence

2020-03-17 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD gives back the advance following the emergency Federal Reserve rate cut, and the exchange rate may face a larger pullback over the coming days as price appears to be deviating with the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by RSI Divergence

USD/CAD pulls back from a fresh yearly high (1.4019) even though the Bank of Canada (BoC) plans to support the Canada Mortgage Bond (CMB) market, with the central bank targeting “purchases of up to $500 million per week.”

The BoC states that the “operations will be conducted twice weekly and will continue for as long as market conditions warrant,” and the central bank may take additional steps to insulate the Canadian economy as “the first quarter of 2020 will be weaker than the Bank had expected.”

Image of BoC interest rate decisions

In turn, Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. may deliver another rate cut at the next meeting on April 15 as the “Governing Council stands ready to adjust monetary policy further if required,” and the central bank may come under pressure to deploy unconventional tools as the benchmark interest rate approaches the record-low of 0.25%.

It remains to be seen if the BoC will implement a zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) along with non-standard measures to combat the coronavirus as Canada closes its borders, but the Canadian Dollar may face a more bearish fate as there appears to be a shift in USD/CAD behavior, with the exchange rate trading at its highest level since 2016.

In turn, USD/CAD may continue to extend the advance from the 2020 low (1.2957) as a bull flag formation unfolds, but the exchange rate appears to be deviating with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator fails to clear the high from earlier this month.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the near-term strength in USD/CAD emerged following the failed attempt to break/close belowthe Fibonacci overlap around 1.2950 (78.6% expansion) to 1.2980 (61.8% retracement), with the yearly opening range highlighting a similar dynamic as the exchange rate failed to test the 2019 low (1.2952) during the first full week of January.
  • There appears to be shift in USD/CAD behavior as the exchange rate breaks out of the range from the fourth quarter of 2019 and clears the October high (1.3383), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator continues to track the upward trend from earlier this year.
  • A break/close above 1.4040 (23.6% retracement) opens up the 1.4130 (100% expansion) region, but the RSI appears to be diverging with the exchange rate as the oscillator fails to clear the high from earlier this month even though USD/CAD climbs to a fresh yearly high (1.4019).
  • In turn, a textbook RSI sell-signal may emerge over the coming days if the indicator falls back from overbought territory and slips below 70.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed Signals Following RBNZ Rate Cut
NZD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed Signals Following RBNZ Rate Cut
2020-03-17 01:00:00
Gold Price Consolidates as Fed, RBNZ Implement Emergency Rate Cut
Gold Price Consolidates as Fed, RBNZ Implement Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-16 06:00:00
AUD/USD RSI Sits in Oversold Zone Even Though FOMC Deploys ZIRP & QE
AUD/USD RSI Sits in Oversold Zone Even Though FOMC Deploys ZIRP & QE
2020-03-16 03:00:00
EUR/USD Correction Unravels, RSI Shows Sell Signal Ahead of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Correction Unravels, RSI Shows Sell Signal Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-03-12 05:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.