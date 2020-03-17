AUD/USD Rate Clears 2008 Low Ahead of RBA Announcement

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
USD/CAD Rises Towards 2016 High. Dollar Rallies and Crude Oil Falls
2020-03-18 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
2020-03-17 21:46:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support- Coronavirus Timeline Grows
2020-03-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $NZD plummeted vs the anti-risk Japanese Yen after the RBNZ and Federal Reserve both announced aggressive rate cuts amid global financial instability. Get your NZD/JPY market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/KRCW7I1iAt https://t.co/Ht9qW14W8E
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.43% Oil - US Crude: 0.23% Gold: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZNK1cdTztG
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wAmiVOWdBA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.57%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 73.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gO09cBlpdM
  • U.S. VP Mike Pence: Continue to work with businesses and governors on virus -BBG
  • Philippine Central Bank Governor Diokno: Virus impact minimal if lockdown succeeds. Virus economic impact can be protracted if lockdown fails -BBG
  • #Euro chart positioning hints it may launch a rebound against the US Dollar from support near the 1.11 figure, but sentiment studies beg to differ. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/64dFLiew8Q https://t.co/jg8euze6MT
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed the outlook for the US Dollar in $EURUSD, $USDCAD and $AUDUSD, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/agBXAJrLz9
  • South Korea reports 93 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 8,413 (KCDC) - BBG #USDKRW #coronavirus
  • #SP500 futures down 3%
AUD/USD Rate Clears 2008 Low Ahead of RBA Announcement

AUD/USD Rate Clears 2008 Low Ahead of RBA Announcement

2020-03-18 01:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD takes out the 2008 low (0.6006) on the back of US Dollar strength, and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in oversold territory.

AUD/USD Rate Clears 2008 Low Ahead of RBA Announcement

AUD/USD trades to a fresh yearly low (0.5959) as the growing number of COVID-19 cases heightens the appeal of safe-have assets, and the Australian Dollar may face additional headwinds over the next 24-hours of trade as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) “will announce further policy measures to support the Australian economy on Thursday.

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

The RBA appears to be on track to reduce the official cash rate (OCR) to a fresh record-low even though Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledges to provide additional fiscal support as the minutes from the March meeting warn that “the more realistic scenario being that the outbreak would have a significant effect on the Australian economy.”

It remains to be seen if Governor Philip Lowe and Co. will resort to a zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) as the OCR approaches the effective lower bound (ELB), and the central bank may deploy unconventional tools over the coming months as “the Reserve Bank stands ready to purchase Australian government bonds in the secondary market to support the smooth functioning of that market.”

In turn, AUD/USD may continue to search for support as it clears the 2008 low (0.6006), and the exchange rate may face more bearish fate over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in oversold territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • Nevertheless, recent price action casts a bearish outlook for AUD/USD as the exchange rate extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds below 30 and sits in oversold territory.
  • The break below the 2008 low (0.6006) brings the 0.5900 (100% expansion) handle on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.5710 (161.8% expansion) to 0.5730 (361.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by RSI Divergence
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by RSI Divergence
2020-03-17 05:00:00
NZD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed Signals Following RBNZ Rate Cut
NZD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed Signals Following RBNZ Rate Cut
2020-03-17 01:00:00
Gold Price Consolidates as Fed, RBNZ Implement Emergency Rate Cut
Gold Price Consolidates as Fed, RBNZ Implement Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-16 06:00:00
AUD/USD RSI Sits in Oversold Zone Even Though FOMC Deploys ZIRP & QE
AUD/USD RSI Sits in Oversold Zone Even Though FOMC Deploys ZIRP & QE
2020-03-16 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.