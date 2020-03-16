We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turns Bearish
2020-03-15 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tumbles in Worst Week Since 2009
2020-03-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, US Dollar, New Zealand Dollar May Gap on Pandemic Woes
2020-03-15 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rips from Multi-Year Lows
2020-03-14 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Consolidates as Fed, RBNZ Implement Emergency Rate Cut
2020-03-16 06:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Crude Oil Analysis: FOMC, OPEC Price War, Coronavirus in Focus
2020-03-14 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Doesn't look like the market likes what it heard from the #BOJ. #JPY up, #Nikkei 225 stock index down after stimulus effort is expanded. https://t.co/JnhESnqEIx
  • 🇯🇵 JPY BOJ Rate Decision (MAR 19), Actual: -0.10% Expected: -0.10% Previous: -0.10% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-16
  • 🇯🇵 JPY BOJ 10-Yr Yield Target (MAR 19), Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.0% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-16
  • Japanese Yen edging higher after #BOJ rate decision, hinting markets may see stimulus package as relatively modest #JPY
  • BOJ: - Will monitor impact and provide more stimulus if needed - Expanded corporate paper, bonds purchases to continue until end of Sep - Watching virus impact, oil price drop closely
  • BOJ: 10yr bond yield target held at close to 0%
  • BOJ: - Annual ETF buy target up to 12tn Yen - J-REIT purchase target up to 180bn Yen
  • BOJ adjusts corporate bond, commercial paper purchase programs, expands lending facility
  • BREAKING NEWS: BOJ maintains policy rate at -0.1%, raises annual ETF purchase target
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.08%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uHmzoH7sAL
Gold Price Consolidates as Fed, RBNZ Implement Emergency Rate Cut

Gold Price Consolidates as Fed, RBNZ Implement Emergency Rate Cut

2020-03-16 06:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold struggles to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week as the Federal Reserve delivers another emergency rate cut, and the precious metal may consolidate over the coming days as the global community of central banks stand ready to deploy unconventional tools to combat the coronavirus.

Gold Price Consolidates as RBNZ, FOMC Implement Emergency Rate Cut

The recent pullback in the price of gold appears to be sputtering as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) implements a zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP), with the central bank planning to boost its holding of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in order to “support the smooth functioning of markets.”

The announcement comes after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivers an emergency rate cut and reduces the official cash rate (OCR) by 75bp to a record-low of 0.25%, with Governor Adrian Orr and Co. indicating that a “Large Scale Asset Purchases of New Zealand Government bonds were the next best monetary tool available to the Committee.”

It remains to be seen if the efforts will cushion the world economy from the shock to the global supply chain, and it seems as though major central banks will deploy unconventional tools to combat the coronavirus amid the weakening outlook for growth.

With that said, the price of gold may continue to benefit from the low interest environment as market participants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies, and the broader outlook for bullion remains constructive as the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1450 (38.2% retracement) to $1452 (100% expansion) helped to rule out the threat of a Head-and-Shoulders formation.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 1Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • However, the price of gold has failed to maintain the monthly opening range for March after trading to a fresh yearly high ($1704), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signaling a potential change in gold price behavior as the oscillator deviates with price and snaps the upward trend carried over from last year.
  • In turn, the price of gold may continue to consolidate over the coming days, but a break/close below the $1558 (38.2% expansion) to $1567 (161.8% expansion) region may open up the Fibonacci overlap around $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1515 (23.6% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD RSI Sits in Oversold Zone Even Though FOMC Deploys ZIRP & QE
AUD/USD RSI Sits in Oversold Zone Even Though FOMC Deploys ZIRP & QE
2020-03-16 03:00:00
EUR/USD Correction Unravels, RSI Shows Sell Signal Ahead of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Correction Unravels, RSI Shows Sell Signal Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-03-12 05:30:00
NZD Consolidates After Flash Crash as RBNZ Unveils Unconventional Tools
NZD Consolidates After Flash Crash as RBNZ Unveils Unconventional Tools
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.