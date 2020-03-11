AUD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed RSI Signal Following Flash Crash

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Providing Refuge Amid Market Mayhem
2020-03-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar May Rise, Breakout in Focus. USD/JPY Has Best Day Since 2013
2020-03-11 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Stalls at 1700
2020-03-10 15:30:00
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Closes at Session High as Stocks Spike 5%, Yields Surge
2020-03-10 21:02:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Airlines, Banks and Shale at Risk
2020-03-10 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bank of Indonesia sees 2020 global growth dropping to 2.7% - 2.8% (BBG)
  • Top two books I’ve read this year that I recommend you pick up and start reading immediately: - Sapiens - Homo Deus By @harari_yuval If you haven’t already read 21 Leasons for the 21st Century
  • Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga: Won't hesitate to take necessary measures for the economy -BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.94% Silver: 1.15% Gold: 0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qnLsNlVTM1
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.73% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JqS2DyQdh4
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/8LfkLXsTUu https://t.co/EG6Re98Tnk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.46%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VmFNy9nXyN
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed $USDCAD, $USDJPY and the #DowJones, check out the recording on YouTube below #Dollar #USD #CrudeOil - https://t.co/psaHaAsquM
  • U.S. Futures Update (E-mini): S&P 500 -2.06% Dow Jones -1.86% Nasdaq -2.06% -BBG
  • This is absolutely brilliant. https://t.co/I3XzmHHXo7
AUD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed RSI Signal Following Flash Crash

AUD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed RSI Signal Following Flash Crash

2020-03-11 01:30:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD struggles to recover from the flash crash as COVID-19 puts pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to implement lower interest rates, and the exchange rate may face a more bearish fate as the outbreak curbs the growth outlook for the Asia/Pacific region.

AUD/USD Outlook Clouded with Mixed RSI Signal Following Flash Crash

AUD/USD crashed to a fresh yearly low (0.6314) as the coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down, and the ongoing shock to the global supply chain may continue to drag on the Australian Dollar as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that “authorities should be ready for a coordinated response, including using fiscal stimulus jointly with both conventional and unconventional monetary policy measures.”

The IMF insists that that the RBA’s “main policy options would include quantitative easing through purchases of government debt securities, mildly negative policy rates, and targeted conditional lending operations to banks,” but went onto say that “negative interest rates would be a very unlikely choice, as they were generally not seen as effective in Australia’s context.”

Image of ASX Cash Rate futures

In turn, the RBA looks poised to cut the official cash rate (OCR) to the effective lower bound (ELB) of 0.25% at the next meeting on April 7 especially as the ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures reflect a 100% probability for a rate cut.

It remains to be seen if lower interest rates along with unconventional monetary tools will stave off a recession as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pledges to announce a fiscal stimulus program over the coming days, but the weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region may continue to drag on the Australian Dollar as the IMF emphasizes that “Australia is especially exposed to a deeper-than-expected downturn in China.”

With that said, the Australian Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next RBA meeting, but recent price action instills a mixed outlook for AUD/USD as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) deviates with price and breaks out of the bearish formation from earlier this year.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the flash crash has made the opening range for March less relevant, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offering a mixed outlook for AUD/USD as the oscillator deviates with price and breaks out of the downward trend from earlier this year.
  • Lack of momentum to close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6410 (100% expansion) to 0.6440 (261.8% expansion) may produce range bound conditions as the rebound from the start of the month fails to produce a closing price above the 0.6620 (100% expansion) to 0.6660 (38.2% retracement) region.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds as RSI Bounces Back from Oversold Zone
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds as RSI Bounces Back from Oversold Zone
2020-03-06 01:30:00
EUR/USD to Face Larger Pullback as RSI Falls Back from Overbought Zone
EUR/USD to Face Larger Pullback as RSI Falls Back from Overbought Zone
2020-03-05 06:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2020-03-05 01:00:00
USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Bank of Canada (BoC) Meeting
USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Bank of Canada (BoC) Meeting
2020-03-04 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.