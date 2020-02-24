We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall if IFO Data Shows COVID-19 Infecting Outlook
2020-02-24 08:00:00
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns
2020-02-24 09:10:00
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
2020-02-24 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Uptrend Holds But Sentiment Studies Hint at Turn
2020-02-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as Markets Fret Virus Spread, Chance of Production Cuts
2020-02-24 06:55:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2020-02-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
2020-02-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Torn Between Iran Election, Coronavirus and G20 Summit
2020-02-22 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says does not expect a material impact of coronavirus outbreak on Phase 1 US-China trade deal
  • US Equity Futures Dow Jones -2.7% S&P 500 -2.8% Nasdaq 100 -3.4%
  • Barclays Trade of the Week: short $EURNZD, target: 1.6900, stop: 1.7180
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Expectations (FEB), Actual: 93.4 Expected: 92.1 Previous: 92.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Current Assessment (FEB), Actual: 98.9 Expected: 98.6 Previous: 99.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Business Climate (FEB), Actual: 96.1 Expected: 95.3 Previous: 96.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.78%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LVxJXK0YNh
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Current Assessment (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 98.6 Previous: 99.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Expectations (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 92.1 Previous: 92.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Business Climate (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 95.3 Previous: 95.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-24
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

2020-02-24 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold climbs to a fresh monthly high ($1681) as the coronavirus drags on the global supply chain, and the precious metal may exhibit a bullish behavior over the remainder of the month as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks out of a bearish formation and pushes into overbought territory.

Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory

Gold marks the longest winning streak since June, with the price for bullion advancing for the fifth consecutive day, and the disruption in the global supply chain may continue to heighten the appeal of the precious metal as it puts pressure on major central banks to implement lower interest rates.

It seems as though the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will take additional steps to combat the coronavirus as officials insist that “China has sufficient policy space to support steady economic growth,” with the central bank going onto say that “the Chinese economy is expected to recover rapidly” after lowering the rate for its medium-term lending facility (MLF) to 3.15% from 3.25% on CNY 200B worth of loans.

It remains to be seen if the PBoC will announce additional measures as the central bank pledges to “implement the financial policies designed to support epidemic prevention and control efforts,” and the weakening outlook for global growth may trigger a response by the Federal Reserve as Chairman Jerome Powell tells US lawmakers that thecoronavirus “could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy.

Image of Federal Reserve interest rate forecast

In turn, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) adjust the forward guidance when the central bank updates the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at the next quarterly meeting in March, and a material shift in the interest rate dot-plot may keep gold prices afloat if Fed officials show a greater willingness to implement lower interest rates in 2020.

Image of Fed Fund futures

In fact, Fed Fund futures now show a greater than 80% probability for a rate cut in September, and the FOMC may change its tune over the coming months as “the threat of the coronavirus, in addition to its human toll, had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook.”

With that said, the price of gold may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in 2020 as market participants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies, and the broader outlook for bullion remains constructive as the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion) helped to rule out the threat of a Head-and-Shoulders formation as the region provided support.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 1Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The opening range for 2020 instilled a constructive outlook for the price of gold as the precious metal cleared the 2019 high ($1557), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period.
  • A similar scenario materialized in February, with the price of gold marking the monthly low ($1548) during the first full week, while the RSI broke out of the bearish formation from earlier this year to push back into overbought territory.
  • Need a close above the $1676 (78.6% expansion) region to open up the Fibonacci overlap around $1733 (78/6% retracement) to $1739 (100% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone
2020-02-24 02:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
2020-02-18 06:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: Levels to Watch as RSI Offers Bearish Signal
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: Levels to Watch as RSI Offers Bearish Signal
2020-02-18 02:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Monthly High as Bearish Momentum Abates
Gold Price Eyes Monthly High as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-02-17 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.