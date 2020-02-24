AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: No Sign Yet of a Significant Rally
2020-02-23 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bottom Found? Euro and British Pound Outpace US Dollar
2020-02-24 01:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF
2020-02-22 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
2020-02-24 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Uptrend Holds But Sentiment Studies Hint at Turn
2020-02-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, XAU/USD Surge as Stocks Plunge on COVID-19 Risks
2020-02-24 00:00:00
Gold Forecast: Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve
2020-02-23 00:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
2020-02-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Torn Between Iran Election, Coronavirus and G20 Summit
2020-02-22 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9pPpPno5GD
  • The Swiss Franc will remain investors’ lifeboat of choice even if the Swiss authorities, and indeed Swiss savers, might dearly like them to pick another one. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/rehfG0AGTM https://t.co/dei43lr1kU
  • US Dollar Aims Higher vs NOK on Growth Outlook, #Coronavirus🦠 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/24/US-Dollar-Aims-Higher-vs-NOK-on-Growth-Outlook-Coronavirus.html
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • The US Dollar rose as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso fell. Emerging market capital outflows and the Fed’s repos are a key risk to the latter #USD #ASEAN $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDIDR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/24/USD-May-Rise-as-SGD-MYR-and-IDR-Nervously-Face-Capital-Outflow-Risks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/CDJo5DtUcT
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • Covering the #coronavirus, what it means for growth, #G20SaudiArabia recap, IMF outlook and more! Some of the many assets I will be covering: #eurusd, #xauusd, #crudeoil https://t.co/ctkaFFMiwB
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/hTPablDuVt
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.01% Silver: 0.86% Oil - US Crude: -2.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7DQpYObasZ
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RnsHMP5HK2
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone

2020-02-24 02:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades at its lowest level since 2009 as the coronavirus casts a weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region, and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips into oversold territory.

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone

AUD/USD extends the decline from earlier this month as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warns that the coronavirus is “a new source of uncertainty for the global economy,” with the meeting minutes fueling bets for lower interest rates as “members reviewed the case for a further reduction in the cash rate.”

Image of RBA interest rate decision

The Australian Dollar may face a more bearish fate ahead of the next RBA meeting on March 3 as the central bank shows a greater willingness to insulate the economy, and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may reestablish its rate easing cycle over the coming months as “economic growth was expected to be weaker in the near term than had been forecast three months earlier.”

In turn the RBA may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as the board remains “prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed,” and AUD/USD may continue to give back the correction from the 2008 low (0.6006) as the Federal Reserve tames speculation for lower US interest rates.

Image of Fed Fund futures

In fact, Fed Fund futures show a greater than 80% probability the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will keep the benchmark interest rate in its current threshold of 1.50% to 1.75% on March 18, and speculation for a wider interest rate disparity between Australia and the US may keep AUD/USD under pressure as China, Australia’s largest trading partner, struggles to contain the coronavirus.

At the same time, recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) casts a bearish outlook for AUD/USD as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation from earlier this month and slips into oversold territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with monthly high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, and recent price action keeps the downside on the radar as the exchange rate clears the 2019 low (0.6671).
  • As a result, AUD/USD maycontinue to give back the correction from the 2008 low (0.6006), with the break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6620 (100% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion) opening up the 0.6510 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6540 (78.6% expansion) region as the exchange rate continues to track the downward trend from earlier this year.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as its sits in oversold territory, and the bearish momentum may gather pace over the coming days as long as the oscillator holds below 30.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
2020-02-18 06:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: Levels to Watch as RSI Offers Bearish Signal
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: Levels to Watch as RSI Offers Bearish Signal
2020-02-18 02:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Monthly High as Bearish Momentum Abates
Gold Price Eyes Monthly High as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-02-17 06:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Rebound in Focus Ahead of RBA Minutes as RSI Recovers
AUD/USD Rate Rebound in Focus Ahead of RBA Minutes as RSI Recovers
2020-02-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.