We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bearish EUR/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2020-02-12 06:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-02-12 03:23:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Take Cues from Coronavirus News Following Fed Testimony
2020-02-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/lXkLyumzqS
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (JAN P), Actual: -35.6% Expected: N/A Previous: -33.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-12
  • USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar at a Turning Point - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/ilya_spivak/2020/02/12/USDCAD-Technical-Analysis-Canadian-Dollar-at-a-Turning-Point.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #USDCAD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/MzRtakOJkP
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Machine Tool Orders (YoY) (JAN P) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -33.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-12
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/rdHQsOLR6c
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 86.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rIiJnu7q36
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.85% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UZzsQt6P50
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.23% US 500: 0.23% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C45MltXw9z
  • Singapore retail sales -3.4% y/y in December versus -2.5% expected and from -4.2% in November -BBG $USDSGD #ASEAN
  • #Palladium prices may be on the verge of a bearish correction as the precious metal tests critical support with $XAGUSD in the early stages of what could be a bullish breakout. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/nB9EBa46ek https://t.co/SwQE8CsuIp
Bearish EUR/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone

Bearish EUR/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone

2020-02-12 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.0891) following the semi-annual testimony with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, but the bearish price action from the start of February may persist as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) flirts with oversold territory.

Bearish EUR/USD Behavior to Persist as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone

EUR/USD halts a six day losing streak as the prepared remarks from Fed Chairman Powell largely mirrored the discussion from the first meeting for 2020, and the reaction raises the scope for a rebound in the exchange rate appears to be reversing course ahead of the 2019 low (1.0879).

The fresh remarks from Chairman Powell suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will stick to the sidelines for the foreseeable future as Fed officials believe that “the current stance of monetary policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective.

As a result, the FOMC may retain the status quo and attempt to buy time at the next interest rate decision on March 18 as “some of the uncertainties around trade have diminished recently.”

In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) may face a different fate even though President Christine Lagarde insists that “the euro area economy has been quite resilient to global shocks” as the Governing Council struggles to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability.

Image of ECB interest rates

In turn, the ECB may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as Chief Economist Philip Lane insists that Governing Council has yet to hit the reversal rate, “the level at which the interest rate is so low that it would be counterproductive for bank credit creation.”

With that said, it remains to be seen if the ECB will implement more non-standard measures as the central bank remains reluctant to push the main refinance rate, the benchmark for borrowing costs, into negative territory, but the diverging paths between the FOMC and the ECB may continue to produce headwinds for EUR/USD as the “Governing Council continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for EUR/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 1, with monthly high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December happened on the first day of the month.
  • With that in mind, the correction from the 2019 low (1.0879) may continue to unravel amid the failed attempt to test the August high (1.1250), and the bearish price action from the start of February may persist as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to track the downward trend from earlier this year.
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it flirts with oversold territory, with a break below 30 likely to be accompanied by a further decline in EUR/USD as the bearish momentum gathers pace.
  • The break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0950 (100% expansion) to 1.0980 (78.6% retracement) opens up the 2019 low (1.0879) as EUR/USD extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0830 (78.6% expansion) to 1.0860 (23.6% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price to Take Cues from Coronavirus News Following Fed Testimony
Gold Price to Take Cues from Coronavirus News Following Fed Testimony
2020-02-12 02:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Susceptible to Textbook RSI Sell Signal
USD/CAD Rate Susceptible to Textbook RSI Sell Signal
2020-02-11 06:00:00
AUD/USD Traders to Look Past Fed Testimony as Coronavirus Spreads
AUD/USD Traders to Look Past Fed Testimony as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-02-11 01:00:00
EUR/USD Halts Losing Streak Ahead of Fed Testimony But Will It Last?
EUR/USD Halts Losing Streak Ahead of Fed Testimony But Will It Last?
2020-02-10 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.