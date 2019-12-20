We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
EUR/USD: Buyers Eye Pushing EUR vs USD Price to a Higher Zone -Watch The Levels
2019-12-19 10:30:00
News
GBP/USD Rate Reversal May Accelerate as NZD/USD Price Rises
2019-12-20 00:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
News
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
2019-12-19 12:00:00
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
AUD/USD Rebound Undermined by Historical Behavior Around 200-Day SMA

2019-12-20 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD recoups the losses from earlier this week as Australia Employment picks up more-than-expected in November, but the failed attempt to close above the 200-Day SMA (0.6904) undermines the recent rebound in the exchange rate amid the historical tendency around the moving average.

AUD/USD extends the advance from the weekly low (0.6828) as Australia adds 39.9K jobs in November, with the unemployment unexpectedly narrowing to 5.2% from 5.3% the month prior.

The data may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to retain a wait-and-see approach in 2020 as “recent outcomes suggest that the Australian economy can sustain lower rates of unemployment and underemployment.”

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

In turn, the RBA may stick to the sidelines at the next meeting on February 4, but the central bank may continue to endorse a dovish forward guidance as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. insists that the central bank has “the ability to provide further stimulus to the economy, if required.”

The RBA may continue to respond to the shift in US trade policy despite the Phase One deal as the Trump administrationwill be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports.”

The slowdown in China, Australia’s largest trading partner, is likely to keep the RBA on its toes as “the US–China trade and technology disputes continue to affect international trade flows and investment,” and the central bank may continue to insulate the economy in 2020 as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that “unconventional monetary policy measures such as quantitative easing may become necessary.”

With that said, the RBA may reestablish its rate easing cycle over the coming months, and the recent rebound in the exchange rate may prove to be short lived amid the failed attempts to close above the 200-Day SMA (0.6904).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6904), with the exchange rate staging multiple failed attempts to close above the moving average in 2019.
  • A similar scenario appears to be taking shape in December as the advance from the monthly low (0.6762) fails to produce a closing price above the simple moving average.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as the oscillator snaps the bullish formation from earlier this month.
  • The failed run at the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6950 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6970 (23.6% expansion) has pushed AUD/USD back below the 0.6910 (38.2% expansion) region, with the exchange rate at risk of facing range bound conditions as it bounces back from the 0.6830 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) region.
  • Need a break/close below the 0.6780 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) region to bring the downside targets back on the radar, with the first hurdle coming in around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6730 (50% expansion).

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

